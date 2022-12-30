Looking back at 2022 and anticipating 2023, we recap some recent revels. Good times keep rolling. Always timeless, the spirit of philanthropy underscores and sustains a plethora of community activities. The Audubon Tea Room was the site for the encomiums when the Association of Fundraising Professionals Greater New Orleans Chapter held its 36th annual National Philanthropy Day Luncheon, which, according to chapter president Jenny Bigelow, “is the opportunity to celebrate with people who are all here because they believe in being the change they can make in the world.”

