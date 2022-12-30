Read full article on original website
Tulane Makes Epic Comeback to Stun No. 10 USC in Cotton Bowl ClassicLarry LeaseLos Angeles, CA
An Epic Win-Win Trade That Jettisons Tua Tagovailoa and Makes the Dolphins Super Bowl ContendersAnthony DiMoro
Book Review: Almost There by Farrah Rochon Brings Lots of Spooky Vibes to New Orleans!Tiffany T.New Orleans, LA
The History of Mardi Gras in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
New Year's Eve in America:Places to Countdown to 2022Corrie WritingNew York City, NY
whereyat.com
New Year's Room With A Vue Above NOLA
Vue Orleans hosted their first annual Happy Vue Year Party atop the Four Seasons New Orleans to ring in 2023. 407 feet above the Mississippi River, the observatory was a spectaculat vista to soak in the city from the 33rd floor party with music by DJ Gator, passed hors d'oeuvres, open bar, and photos with festive wear to accent the night, as well as outside enjoyment on the open-air 34th floor. Both provided party guests sweeping 360-degree views of the new Orleans skyline, and especially the city's fireworks display over Old Muddy at midnight—lighting up the sky below the party's spectators!
theadvocate.com
Louisiana-themed 'Celebration Riverboat' takes part in Rose Parade
The crowds might not have been as raucous as on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, but a little bit of Louisiana participated in Monday’s famous Rose Parade in Pasadena, California. The Louisiana-themed Celebration Riverboat float rolled in the annual procession before the 2023 Rose Bowl college football game. Complete with a spinning paddle-wheel, the steamboat-styled float carried 21 fair and festival queens, as well as a former Shriners Hospital patient, the Louisiana Office of Tourism said.
NOLA.com
Italian deli Francolini’s is coming Uptown, and its sandwiches are rolling now
Tara Francolini, a New Orleans restaurant business veteran, saw a niche in the local market. It was part of her own cravings for the Italian sandwiches she grew up eating in New Jersey and the northeast. She also knew one key factor could be a deal breaker. “It’s the bread,”...
NOLA.com
Tree by tree: Meet the woman replanting the greenery torn away by Hurricane Katrina
As New Orleans rebuilt itself during the years after Hurricane Katrina, Susannah Burley noticed one treasured part of the city was slow to return: its trees. More than 100,000 oaks, cypress and other trees were lost in parks and other public lands, and an untold number were torn away from private properties.
NOLA.com
The Knights of Sparta Mardi Gras season krewe has a new name. Here's why.
A small name change for the Knights of Sparta symbolizes a big change in the character for the New Orleans Mardi Gras season krewe. What had been an all-male club not long ago is now a majority-female organization; hence the change from the masculine Knights of Sparta parade to the Spartan Society.
an17.com
Brown: New Year Thoughts from the Bayou State
Do you make New Year’s resolutions? I always do. A New Year always brings with it promise and uncertainty, but this coming year brings with it a greater foreboding than we have experienced in the past. The Chinese have a saying: “May you live in interesting times.” But their definition means dangerous or turbulent. We in Louisiana and throughout America certainly live in “interesting” times today.
NOLA.com
Photos: Young members of Perfect Gentlemen and Brasshoppers Social Aid and Pleasure clubs keep culture strong during New Year's Day second-line
Young members of the Perfect Gentlemen and Brasshoppers Social Aid and Pleasure clubs second-line on New Year’s Day Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in New Orleans. The second-line, lead by the Da Truth Brass Band, wound its way on a three-mile route from Tipitina’s in Uptown to Jackson Avenue in Central City for a celebration to start the new year. Adult members usually form the second-line but this year they wanted to give young members a chance to participate to help keep the second-line culture strong.
WDSU
New Orleans beloved radio host dead at 56
NEW ORLEANS — A beloved New Orleans radio host has died, according to a representative with Audacy. John Osterlind died at the age of 56. He was a radio personality for Bayou 95.7. According to a representative with Audacy, he died of natural causes. Osterlind worked in Connecticut, Rhode...
NOLA.com
Chef Maya Mastersson explores the cuisine of the African Disapora at SOUL dinner Jan. 15
Though she already had a culinary degree, Maya Mastersson first came to New Orleans in the 1990s to study at Dillard University, thinking about pursuing medicine. But cooking is her calling, and she returned to the city several years ago to pursue culinary projects, including catering and teaching events. On Sunday, Jan. 15, she presents the multicourse dinner SOUL at the Margaret Place Hotel. For information and tickets, visit eventcreate.com/e/soul. Find more information about Mastersson on Instagram, @blackrouxculinarycollective.
myneworleans.com
Johnny Altobello III
The start of a new year is a good time to take stock of one’s surroundings. If an update involving stone and tile is in your plans, there are newly emerging ways to beautify your home. Stone and tile expert Johnny Altobello III of The Stone Gallery brings us up to speed.
atlantaagentmagazine.com
Abandoned storefront turned bayou treasure
Built in 1921, the OJ Mire General Store served the bustling Louisiana town of Thibodaux. Then, for years, it sat abandoned. Until now. Newly renovated with an open floor plan, the old shop has transformed into a desirable bayou-front property. “I prefer to cherish the craftsmanship of the original builders,” the current owner says. “You don’t destroy these things, you repurpose them.” It’s listed on Special Finds for $689,000.
List: New Year’s Eve Celebrations around New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans is a hot spot for a number of New Year’s Eve events to usher in 2023. Here is a list of celebrations around New Orleans. What: Broadway star and local Billy Porter will host the New Orleans live segment of Dick Clark's Rockin' New Year's Eve.
myneworleans.com
Liberty’s Kitchen Come Grow With Us
If you attended Liberty’s Kitchen Come Grow With Us on Sept. 30, you were among those who delighted in one of the most delicious events of the year. The party at the Ace Hotel paired 14 New Orleans restaurants and chefs with 21 Liberty’s Kitchen’s trainees and alumni to help prepare and serve dishes to event guests.
NOLA.com
Remaking Our Streets: Elysian Fields has held steady since World War II. Will change come?
Neal Golden first started teaching at Brother Martin High School in 1969. Fifty-three years later, he's the self-described "last Brother standing" – the only member of the Brothers of the Sacred Heart, the Catholic religious order that founded the school, who is still in the classroom. He’s lived most...
This Town in Louisiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Louisiana, you should add the following town to your list.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Top 5 Best Hot Dogs in Louisiana
Dat Dog is a hot dog stand and bar in New Orleans, LA. The restaurant serves all-beef and gourmet sausages in a variety of flavors. There are over thirty different toppings to choose from. You can also find French fries and a wide selection of local craft beers. This place is family-friendly, and the owners have an unpolished attitude. It is a small shack but a popular spot for locals and visitors. The owners have an easygoing attitude and are confident that Dat Dog will put on a good show for their customers.
WWL-TV
Sheba Turk signs off from WWL-TV having left big mark on New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — Sheba Turk started near the bottom rung of the WWL newsroom. A part-time writer just out of college, looking to make a mark or pick up skills. There have been hundreds of part timers since I started working at WWL-TV 40 years ago. Heck, I was one of them.
Brothers charged in Belize nightclub shooting death of vacationing LSU student
Two brothers have been charged in the Belize nightclub shooting death of a New Orleans woman over the New Year's holiday weekend.
NOLA.com
These nine New Orleans TV news figures won't be returning in 2023
With a new year often come new opportunities. In 2023, a number of local television news fixtures will be missed in homes across the New Orleans area as they settle into new roles, new cities or new lives in retirement. Here's who left in 2022:. WDSU. Sherman Desselle. Desselle is...
NOLA.com
This Baltimore neighborhood staged a comeback. Can New Orleans East learn from its example?
The neat brick rowhouses of Eastern Avenue are home today to restaurants serving Mexican mojarra frita, Salvadorian tamal pizque, and almost any other Latin American dish imaginable. There are bustling thrift stores and coffee shops, and an old theater turned arts center that lures artists and patrons from around the...
