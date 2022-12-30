Vue Orleans hosted their first annual Happy Vue Year Party atop the Four Seasons New Orleans to ring in 2023. 407 feet above the Mississippi River, the observatory was a spectaculat vista to soak in the city from the 33rd floor party with music by DJ Gator, passed hors d'oeuvres, open bar, and photos with festive wear to accent the night, as well as outside enjoyment on the open-air 34th floor. Both provided party guests sweeping 360-degree views of the new Orleans skyline, and especially the city's fireworks display over Old Muddy at midnight—lighting up the sky below the party's spectators!

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO