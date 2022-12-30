ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Year's Room With A Vue Above NOLA

Vue Orleans hosted their first annual Happy Vue Year Party atop the Four Seasons New Orleans to ring in 2023. 407 feet above the Mississippi River, the observatory was a spectaculat vista to soak in the city from the 33rd floor party with music by DJ Gator, passed hors d'oeuvres, open bar, and photos with festive wear to accent the night, as well as outside enjoyment on the open-air 34th floor. Both provided party guests sweeping 360-degree views of the new Orleans skyline, and especially the city's fireworks display over Old Muddy at midnight—lighting up the sky below the party's spectators!
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

Louisiana-themed 'Celebration Riverboat' takes part in Rose Parade

The crowds might not have been as raucous as on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, but a little bit of Louisiana participated in Monday’s famous Rose Parade in Pasadena, California. The Louisiana-themed Celebration Riverboat float rolled in the annual procession before the 2023 Rose Bowl college football game. Complete with a spinning paddle-wheel, the steamboat-styled float carried 21 fair and festival queens, as well as a former Shriners Hospital patient, the Louisiana Office of Tourism said.
LOUISIANA STATE
an17.com

Brown: New Year Thoughts from the Bayou State

Do you make New Year’s resolutions? I always do. A New Year always brings with it promise and uncertainty, but this coming year brings with it a greater foreboding than we have experienced in the past. The Chinese have a saying: “May you live in interesting times.” But their definition means dangerous or turbulent. We in Louisiana and throughout America certainly live in “interesting” times today.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Photos: Young members of Perfect Gentlemen and Brasshoppers Social Aid and Pleasure clubs keep culture strong during New Year's Day second-line

Young members of the Perfect Gentlemen and Brasshoppers Social Aid and Pleasure clubs second-line on New Year’s Day Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in New Orleans. The second-line, lead by the Da Truth Brass Band, wound its way on a three-mile route from Tipitina’s in Uptown to Jackson Avenue in Central City for a celebration to start the new year. Adult members usually form the second-line but this year they wanted to give young members a chance to participate to help keep the second-line culture strong.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans beloved radio host dead at 56

NEW ORLEANS — A beloved New Orleans radio host has died, according to a representative with Audacy. John Osterlind died at the age of 56. He was a radio personality for Bayou 95.7. According to a representative with Audacy, he died of natural causes. Osterlind worked in Connecticut, Rhode...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Chef Maya Mastersson explores the cuisine of the African Disapora at SOUL dinner Jan. 15

Though she already had a culinary degree, Maya Mastersson first came to New Orleans in the 1990s to study at Dillard University, thinking about pursuing medicine. But cooking is her calling, and she returned to the city several years ago to pursue culinary projects, including catering and teaching events. On Sunday, Jan. 15, she presents the multicourse dinner SOUL at the Margaret Place Hotel. For information and tickets, visit eventcreate.com/e/soul. Find more information about Mastersson on Instagram, @blackrouxculinarycollective.
LOUISIANA STATE
myneworleans.com

Johnny Altobello III

The start of a new year is a good time to take stock of one’s surroundings. If an update involving stone and tile is in your plans, there are newly emerging ways to beautify your home. Stone and tile expert Johnny Altobello III of The Stone Gallery brings us up to speed.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
atlantaagentmagazine.com

Abandoned storefront turned bayou treasure

Built in 1921, the OJ Mire General Store served the bustling Louisiana town of Thibodaux. Then, for years, it sat abandoned. Until now. Newly renovated with an open floor plan, the old shop has transformed into a desirable bayou-front property. “I prefer to cherish the craftsmanship of the original builders,” the current owner says. “You don’t destroy these things, you repurpose them.” It’s listed on Special Finds for $689,000.
THIBODAUX, LA
WWL

List: New Year’s Eve Celebrations around New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans is a hot spot for a number of New Year’s Eve events to usher in 2023. Here is a list of celebrations around New Orleans. What: Broadway star and local Billy Porter will host the New Orleans live segment of Dick Clark's Rockin' New Year's Eve.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

Liberty’s Kitchen Come Grow With Us

If you attended Liberty’s Kitchen Come Grow With Us on Sept. 30, you were among those who delighted in one of the most delicious events of the year. The party at the Ace Hotel paired 14 New Orleans restaurants and chefs with 21 Liberty’s Kitchen’s trainees and alumni to help prepare and serve dishes to event guests.
TROUT, LA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Top 5 Best Hot Dogs in Louisiana

Dat Dog is a hot dog stand and bar in New Orleans, LA. The restaurant serves all-beef and gourmet sausages in a variety of flavors. There are over thirty different toppings to choose from. You can also find French fries and a wide selection of local craft beers. This place is family-friendly, and the owners have an unpolished attitude. It is a small shack but a popular spot for locals and visitors. The owners have an easygoing attitude and are confident that Dat Dog will put on a good show for their customers.
