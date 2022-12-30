Bob Penny, who had roles in ‘Forrest Gump,’ ‘Sweet Home, Alabama,’ dies at 87

Bob Penny, a character actor who had roles in “Forrest Gump,” “Sweet Home Alabama,” and “My Cousin Vinny,” died Sunday in Huntsville, Ala.

He was 87.

Penny was born in Anniston, Ala., and came to professional acting later in life after spending 30 years as an English professor at the University of Alabama.

“Then the movies began to come,” Penny told AL.com in 2008 about retiring from the university to become an actor.

“I was really lucky. I had these very small roles, but they sure helped pay the mortgage.”

According to imdb.com, Penny had parts in movies such as “Fried Green Tomatoes,” “The Legend of Bagger Vance” and “Chill Factor.”

He also appeared in episodes of television shows “In the Heat of the Night,” and “Devious Maids.”

Penny was credited as a “crony” in “Forrest Gump,” and played lawyer Wallace Buford in “Sweet Home Alabama” with Reese Witherspoon.

According to his online obituary, he is survived by his brother, sister and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held later, the obituary said.