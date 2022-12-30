Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Riverside-San Bernardino Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbySan Bernardino, CA
California witness describes oval object on fire falling to ground levelRoger MarshFontana, CA
IE Lighthouse for the Blind raffling Super Bowl LVII ticketsThe HD PostGlendale, AZ
A Romantic Mountain Getaway Itinerary in Big BearTammy EminethBig Bear Lake, CA
San Jacinto, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorSan Jacinto, CA
newsmirror.net
Longtime school board member leaves, ends an era
A big change happened recently in the Yucaipa-Calimesa Joint Unified School District. Patty Ingram, who served on the board of education for 26 years, retired. During her tenure, the district expanded to include Competitive Edge Charter Academy, Chapman Heights Elementary School, Mesa View Middle School, survived the lean years of the Great Recession, established the linked learning academies at Yucaipa High School and navigated through the COVID-19 pandemic.
vvng.com
Hesperia Denies Extensions of Time on 4 Projects Totaling 350 Homes; Builder Claims Mistreatment, Says ‘Battle Lines are Clear’
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two homebuilders planning to construct a total of 350 homes were denied extensions of time by the City of Hesperia, killing their existing plans altogether. The denial came as a result of the new Ballot Measure N, which was approved by City voters in November...
thevalleybusinessjournal.com
City of Murrieta Wins Award for New Murrieta Hot Springs Resort
The City of Murrieta is thrilled to announce that the Murrieta Hot Springs Resort project was selected for the Real Estate Redevelopment and Reuse award at the 10th Annual Turning Red Tape into Red Carpet Awards. Hosted by the Inland Empire Economic Partnership (IEEP), this award recognizes real estate development or adaptive reuse projects that create jobs or additional tax sources. Winning projects are selected because they will catalyze economic growth and demonstrate innovative partnership approaches, including both the public and private sectors.
Riverside, Cal. - The Inland Empire continues to be one of the fastest growing regions in California, as well as the United States. The Riverside-San Bernardino area has become a major hub for warehouses and distribution centers for several large companies like Amazon and Toyota.
onscene.tv
Procession of Fallen RSO Deputy Leaves The Hospital | Riverside
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 12-29-22 5:30 PM LOCATION: Riverside Community Hospital CITY: Riverside DETAILS: A procession for the fallen RSO Deputy left Riverside Community Hospital and headed to the Riverside County Coroners’ office. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
2urbangirls.com
Riverside Sheriff’s Association’s statement on murder of Deputy Isiah Cordero
RIVERSIDE, Calif. – The Riverside Sheriff’s Association (RSA) issued the following statement regarding the murder of a Riverside County sheriff’s deputy in Jurupa Valley, according to a person briefed on the incident. “We are devastated by the grief of losing Deputy Isiah Cordero, a deputy who was...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Redlands, CA
Redlands is a peaceful city in San Bernardino County, California. It is full of history and charm, making it an excellent destination for travelers. From beautiful buildings to fascinating exhibits, Redlands has plenty to offer. However, what separates this city from the crowd is its culinary offerings. With so many...
Orange County woman dies months after ex-husband makes seemingly credible threat against her
Terra Schlinger on March 8, 2019.Photo by(Danielle Ruther) (Orange County, Calif.) A 37-year-old woman was found dead in her San Juan Capistrano home early morning last November 27 a week before her high-profile divorce hearing, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
oc-breeze.com
Teen Manuel Gongora missing in Anaheim
Included in the latest Missing Person Quarterly Bulletin (pdf) from the California Department of Justice is Manuel Gongora, soon to turn 15 years old. Manuel is a male Hispanic, born January 20, 2008. He is five feet, six inches in height and weighs 140 pounds. His hair is black, and so are his eyes.
L.A. Weekly
Hottest Ticket In Morongo Valley? The Spaghetti Western Saloon
Joshua Tree residents and Roman transplants Jasmine and Lorenzo Tomasso have resurrected the Willie Boy’s building in Morongo Valley – the Spaghetti Western Saloon on the main drag that is the 29 Palms Highway just opened a few weeks ago and is already packing them in. The space...
a-z-animals.com
These Two Guys Ride Rail Cars Through Southern California on Lawn Chairs
These Two Guys Ride Rail Cars Through Southern California on Lawn Chairs. In Riverside County, California, there is a private railroad. It was previously owned by the Kaiser Steel Corporation and currently owned by Kaiser Ventures, Inc. Its name is Eagle Mountain Railroad (EMRR). It spans 51 miles. At one point, it was a road used to haul iron. That was only until 1986 when the owners removed the last two locomotives.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Hemet, CA
Hemet is a city west of San Jacinto Valley in California's Riverside County. Those who want to explore Southern California's desert Oasis should visit this city. Despite its sleepy appeal, Hemet boasts many gorgeous attractions worth checking out. It may not be as popular as other California tourist attractions, but...
californiaglobe.com
EXCLUSIVE: George Gascon’s Chief of Staff Criminal Investigation Target
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon’s chief of staff, Joseph Iniguez, who made headlines for allegedly drunkenly threatening and berating an Azusa police officer, is under investigation by the California Department of Justice over the incident, possibly for threatening to illegally snuff out the career of the officer.
iheart.com
Is A County Judge Responsible For The Death Of A Riverside County Sheriff?!
A Riverside County Sheriff is blaming a San Bernardino County Judge for the death of a deputy who was shot and killed last week! The sheriff is stating the suspect was convicted on a "third strike" offense and should have been in prison! Watch the video above for more details!
Video shows neighbors, law enforcement attempting to help slain Riverside County deputy
Surveillance video captured the frantic and ultimately unsuccessful effort to help a Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy who was shot and killed in Jurupa Valley, California on Thursday. Authorities say Isaiah Cordero, 32, was killed during a traffic stop by 44-year-old William Shae McKay, a San Bernardino County resident who authorities say had an “extensive criminal […]
Batteries Blamed for Irvine House Fire
Flames consumed a garage attached to a two-story Irvine home and spread to the roof and attic Monday morning and firefighters believe it was caused by a lithium-ion battery failure.
The intersection of the 15 Freeway and Duncan Canyon Road, Fontana, CA.Photo byGoogle. A California witness at Fontana reported watching a large, oval-shaped object falling from the sky that appeared to be on fire at about 7:23 p.m. on October 24, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
2urbangirls.com
Pedestrian killed in Orange County
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – A Huntington Beach traffic detail is investigating a fatal accident Saturday that killed a 49-year-old man. Huntington Beach police were called at approximately 6:52 p.m. Friday to Slater Avenue, west of Keelson Lane, where they found the victim lying in the road, Sgt. Mike Thomas said.
Fontana Herald News
Armed man is shot to death by police in Redlands on Jan. 1
A 32-year-old Redlands man died after being shot by police when he allegedly brandished a weapon at officers during an incident in the early morning hours of Jan. 1, according to the Redlands Police Department. Officers were called to the 800 block of Joni Lane at about 3:30 a.m. after...
spectrumnews1.com
CHP officers to conduct 3-day anti-DUI crackdown
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — An end-of-year crackdown targeting drunken and drug-impaired drivers in Los Angeles County will get underway Friday evening and continue into next week. The California Highway Patrol will initiate its New Year’s “maximum enforcement period” at 6 p.m., when all available officers deploy to catch impaired motorists, speeders and other traffic violators. The campaign will continue until late Monday night.
