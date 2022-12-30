ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Luka Doncic & Giannis Antetokounmpo To Face Off In International Game For First Time

The two All-Stars will represent their respective countries at the forthcoming 2023 FIBA World Cup. Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo continue to be two of the most elite players in the NBA. So far this season, the Greek Power Forward is averaging 32 points and nearly 12 rebounds per game. Comparatively, Doncic is averaging 34 points, to go along with his nearly nine rebounds and assists per game.
Larry Brown Sports

Report reveals Wolves coach Chris Finch’s job security amid team’s slide

The Minnesota Timberwolves are down for the count right now (and pretty badly so at that), but head coach Chris Finch may not end up as the fall guy. Minnesota hit the Mariana Trench on Saturday, losing at home to the lowly Detroit Pistons by double digits (116-104). It was the sixth straight loss for... The post Report reveals Wolves coach Chris Finch’s job security amid team’s slide appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Bleacher Report Predicts Unpleasant Vikings Postseason

The talk about the Vikings allegedly fraudulent record has been an ongoing theme in the season. One thing no analytics or statistics can take away from the purple team is the 12-3 record. Wins and losses are the only things that matter for postseason seeding and divisional titles. No team has ever won the Super Bowl because their DVOA rating was high. Usually, teams win that first of all, make the playoffs, and then win games in the postseason.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FanSided

FanSided

303K+
Followers
591K+
Post
155M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy