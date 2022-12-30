The talk about the Vikings allegedly fraudulent record has been an ongoing theme in the season. One thing no analytics or statistics can take away from the purple team is the 12-3 record. Wins and losses are the only things that matter for postseason seeding and divisional titles. No team has ever won the Super Bowl because their DVOA rating was high. Usually, teams win that first of all, make the playoffs, and then win games in the postseason.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO