Cortlandville, NY

The Whale 99.1 FM

Upstate New York Man Breaks Into School, Lives There for Two Days

An upstate New York man has been accused of breaking into a high school, living there for two days and stealing food from the school's concession stand. According to a report by Diane Rutherford of WWNY, 35-year-old Sean Briggs of Watertown, New York was driving during the blizzard over the weekend and his vehicle got stuck in a snowbank near General Brown High School. Briggs allegedly used a crowbar to break into the school, where he spent two days including Christmas Day.
WATERTOWN, NY
WHEC TV-10

Possible police chase and crash on 590 southbound

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It was a chaotic scene on the 590 southbound on Sunday. There were reports of a possible police chase and crash on the 590 South. The video shows New York State Troopers investigating the crash. News10NBC heard reports on Sunday afternoon of a chase on the 590 South and 104 East. We also heard reports of troopers blocking off parts of the road.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.9 WOUR

Will Snowmobile Trails In New York State Open?

The weather for the start of 2023 does not look ideal for those who love snow. The recent blizzard that shut down the City of Buffalo for days dropped plenty of snow in some areas around Western New York. However, the temperatures are rising and the snow is melting in most areas.
BUFFALO, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Sheriff Carpinelli: Intoxication is a possible factor in Thursday’s fatal snowmobile accident in West Turin

LEWIS COUNTY- The unfortunate news of Lewis County’s first fatal snowmobile accident this season surfaced earlier today and according to Sheriff Carpinelli, intoxication is currently considered a possible factor. “Pending a further investigation on the case,” the Sheriff told us Friday morning. Image by Brian Trainor. Emergency responders...
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Cicero man dies in snowmobile crash

WEST TURIN, New York (WWNY) - A Cicero man is dead after a snowmobile crash in Lewis County Thursday night. Lewis County sheriff’s deputies say 42-year-old Brett McGowan was operating a snowmobile on trail C-4-A in the town of West Turin around 6:20 p.m. when he failed to negotiate a turn and struck a tree.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

Remaining McDonald’s along New York State Thruway closing

NEW YORK STATE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Thruway Authority announced on December 21 that there will be upcoming changes that will impact 11 service area along the New York State Thruway. These changes will begin January 1, 2023. Although changes are being made to 11 more...
newyorkalmanack.com

Bridge Completes New Oswego County Little Sandy Creek Trail

The newly constructed bridge, located in the town of Boylston, Oswego County, is part of the new one-mile Little Sandy Creek Trail, completed this fall in partnership with the Winona Forest Recreation Association (WFRA). The new Little Sandy Creek Trail connects the existing Winona Way trail to the Bargy Road...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
cortlandvoice.com

County man steals items from convenience store

A Cortland County man was arrested early Wednesday morning after he stole merchandise from a convenience store, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. The report stated that Michael P. Ahearn, 36 of Cortlandville, stole merchandise from the Pit Stop gas station and convenience store late Tuesday evening.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

NYS Department of Environmental Conservation Announces Launch of State Lands Kiosk Survey

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos today announced the release of the new DEC Kiosk Survey seeking public input on informational kiosk signage on DEC properties. Feedback received will help inform DEC improvements to informational kiosk signage throughout the state. "DEC is encouraging New Yorkers...
newyorkalmanack.com

Oneida Lake Boat Launch Construction Starts

The boat launch will connect to Oneida Lake and provide additional access to the world-class fishing in Oneida Lake for all visitors, including people with disabilities. Plans for the boat launch include a two-lane, concrete ramp with floating docks, canoe/kayak launch, fishing pier, parking area with 24 car and 49 car/trailer spaces, including some accessible parking, and port-a-johns.
NEW YORK STATE
96.1 The Breeze

PIN Numbers At Risk In New York State

The holidays can be a very stressful time for people. The rush to get things done the spending and the bills that are looming can really make someone uneasy. But the unfortunate part about it all is there are some who take advantage of others at this stressful time. If...

