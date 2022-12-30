Read full article on original website
Upstate New York Man Breaks Into School, Lives There for Two Days
An upstate New York man has been accused of breaking into a high school, living there for two days and stealing food from the school's concession stand. According to a report by Diane Rutherford of WWNY, 35-year-old Sean Briggs of Watertown, New York was driving during the blizzard over the weekend and his vehicle got stuck in a snowbank near General Brown High School. Briggs allegedly used a crowbar to break into the school, where he spent two days including Christmas Day.
WNYT
Senior investigator retires from NY State Police after 37 years
A senior investigator with the New York State Police retired on Monday after 37 years. Michael Cuomo joined the state police in 1985. He’ll be remembered as a mentor to many people, say state police.
WHEC TV-10
Possible police chase and crash on 590 southbound
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It was a chaotic scene on the 590 southbound on Sunday. There were reports of a possible police chase and crash on the 590 South. The video shows New York State Troopers investigating the crash. News10NBC heard reports on Sunday afternoon of a chase on the 590 South and 104 East. We also heard reports of troopers blocking off parts of the road.
Will Snowmobile Trails In New York State Open?
The weather for the start of 2023 does not look ideal for those who love snow. The recent blizzard that shut down the City of Buffalo for days dropped plenty of snow in some areas around Western New York. However, the temperatures are rising and the snow is melting in most areas.
Police make 5 notable DWI arrests in Capital Region
New York State Police arrested five individuals caught driving while intoxicated with significant BAC levels.
Cicero man dies after snowmobile accident in North Country, deputies say
West Turin, N.Y. – A Cicero man died Thursday after he struck a tree during a snowmobile accident in Lewis County, deputies said. Around 6:18 p.m., Brett T. McGowan, 42, was riding a 2021 Polaris Indy XC 850cc North West on a trail in the town of West Turin, Lewis County deputies said. He failed to make a turn on the trail and struck a tree, they said.
Missing NY Man Hasn't Been Seen In More Than A Week, State Police Report
New York State Police asked the public for help locating a missing man who hasn't been seen in more than a week. Theodore Sikora, age 78, of Davenport in Delaware County, has not had any contact with his friends or family in more than two weeks, New York State Police reported on Monday, Jan. 2.
New York State Man Accused of Living Inside School, Stealing Plow to Commit Burglary
We round out 2022 with one of the more bizarre stories of the year. *** This is NOT to be confused with a somewhat similar story out of Cheektowaga, where a man saved 24 people by breaking into Pine Hill Primary Center, and setting up shelter during the storm. ***
Even Mother Nature Can’t Stop Mysterious Eternal Flame in Western New York
How can a flame stay lit under a waterfall, even when it's half frozen in the winter? That's a question many have been asking about the mysterious 'eternal flame' in Western New York for years. Eternal Flame Falls is in Shale Creek Preserve at Chestnut Ridge Park. In a small...
flackbroadcasting.com
Sheriff Carpinelli: Intoxication is a possible factor in Thursday’s fatal snowmobile accident in West Turin
LEWIS COUNTY- The unfortunate news of Lewis County’s first fatal snowmobile accident this season surfaced earlier today and according to Sheriff Carpinelli, intoxication is currently considered a possible factor. “Pending a further investigation on the case,” the Sheriff told us Friday morning. Image by Brian Trainor. Emergency responders...
wwnytv.com
Cicero man dies in snowmobile crash
WEST TURIN, New York (WWNY) - A Cicero man is dead after a snowmobile crash in Lewis County Thursday night. Lewis County sheriff’s deputies say 42-year-old Brett McGowan was operating a snowmobile on trail C-4-A in the town of West Turin around 6:20 p.m. when he failed to negotiate a turn and struck a tree.
Gas tax holiday for New York state ends
People who spoke with News 12 had mixed opinions about the gas tax holiday ending.
localsyr.com
Remaining McDonald’s along New York State Thruway closing
NEW YORK STATE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Thruway Authority announced on December 21 that there will be upcoming changes that will impact 11 service area along the New York State Thruway. These changes will begin January 1, 2023. Although changes are being made to 11 more...
newyorkalmanack.com
Bridge Completes New Oswego County Little Sandy Creek Trail
The newly constructed bridge, located in the town of Boylston, Oswego County, is part of the new one-mile Little Sandy Creek Trail, completed this fall in partnership with the Winona Forest Recreation Association (WFRA). The new Little Sandy Creek Trail connects the existing Winona Way trail to the Bargy Road...
Full cold emergency in New York state. More bodies are being searched under the snow
2022 is a year to be quickly forgotten by Americans, with the strongest snowstorm in decades. It caused lots of problems and damage in every field and most of all plenty of victims.
cortlandvoice.com
County man steals items from convenience store
A Cortland County man was arrested early Wednesday morning after he stole merchandise from a convenience store, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. The report stated that Michael P. Ahearn, 36 of Cortlandville, stole merchandise from the Pit Stop gas station and convenience store late Tuesday evening.
longisland.com
NYS Department of Environmental Conservation Announces Launch of State Lands Kiosk Survey
New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos today announced the release of the new DEC Kiosk Survey seeking public input on informational kiosk signage on DEC properties. Feedback received will help inform DEC improvements to informational kiosk signage throughout the state. "DEC is encouraging New Yorkers...
Family of St. Paul homicide victim asks for community help to pay cost of multiple funerals this holiday season
Family of St. Paul homicide victim asks for community help to pay cost of multiple funerals this holiday season. He was shot and killed days after the family buried his grandfather.
newyorkalmanack.com
Oneida Lake Boat Launch Construction Starts
The boat launch will connect to Oneida Lake and provide additional access to the world-class fishing in Oneida Lake for all visitors, including people with disabilities. Plans for the boat launch include a two-lane, concrete ramp with floating docks, canoe/kayak launch, fishing pier, parking area with 24 car and 49 car/trailer spaces, including some accessible parking, and port-a-johns.
PIN Numbers At Risk In New York State
The holidays can be a very stressful time for people. The rush to get things done the spending and the bills that are looming can really make someone uneasy. But the unfortunate part about it all is there are some who take advantage of others at this stressful time. If...
