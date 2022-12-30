Read full article on original website
Kirstie Alley’s Death Certificate Reveals New Details
There are new details surrounding Kirstie Alley’s death. According to her death certificate, obtained by Us Weekly, Alley was cremated after she passed away on December 5. The document also states that she died at her Clearwater, Florida, home. Alley, 71, died following a battle with colon cancer. She...
Robin Roberts Says She’s ‘Getting Married’ To Amber Laign After 18 Years Together
Robin Roberts, 62, revealed she’s planning to marry her longtime partner Amber Laign! “I’m saying yes to marriage. We’re getting married this year,” the longtime Good Morning America host announced on the Monday, Jan. 2 episode while chatting with author Gabrielle Bernstein. She expressed that she was “hesitating” to say the news as it was the first time she had “said it out loud” to the public as Gabrielle pushed on what her “intentions” were for the new year.
