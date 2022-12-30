Read full article on original website
Catholics remember Pope Benedict XVI
After Pope Benedict XVI passed away on Saturday, Catholics here in Northeast Wisconsin remember his legacy.
Houston Chronicle
What will Pope Benedict's funeral look like? Pope Francis will preside.
VATICAN CITY - Benedict XVI broke with tradition when he became the first pope in six centuries to abdicate, and his funeral - scheduled for Thursday in St. Peter's Square - will set new precedents, too. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said Benedict's funeral would be "simple," with only two formal...
