ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTAR News

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

What’s missing from the Trump tax returns released Friday

Friday’s release of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns from his four years in the White House and two years prior is an important and long overdue public service. It ensures the continuation of the half-century-long tradition of Oval Office transparency in which Americans can review their commander in chief’s taxes. It also ensures that legal wrangling over more than three-and-a-half years couldn’t keep the Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee from obtaining the tax documents guaranteed to them under federal law.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Tax returns show Trump made millions from father’s legacy while his own properties flopped

Donald Trump’s business empire relies much on public image and societal whims — and the cost of bucking those trends was evident in the second year of his presidency.Tax returns released on Friday by the House Ways and Means Committee show a surge of revenue for the former president in 2018, a year after he took office and placed his business empire into a blind trust controlled by his adult sons.The surge originated from a sale of numerous real estate properties, including some handed down to the then-president as part of his inheritance. Others were his own, built up...
Cleveland.com

Trump tax returns release: Darcy cartoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The 2023 New Year rang in what Donald Trump sought to prevent for years...the release of his federal tax returns, as other Presidents and candidates for president have long done. He worked to avoid the release just like he worked to unfairly avoid paying any income tax at all, as the returns show.
CLEVELAND, OH
WJBF

What to look for in Trump’s tax returns

Democrats released six years of former President Trump’s tax return information last week as part of reports into the presidential audit program, revealing that the former president wasn’t receiving regular audits from the IRS and that he was reporting big business losses every year. On Friday, Trump’s actual tax returns from 2015 to 2020 are […]
KTAR News

Senate passes $1.7 trillion bill to fund gov’t, aid Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate passed a massive $1.7 trillion spending bill Thursday that finances federal agencies through September and provides another significant round of military and economic aid to Ukraine one day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s dramatic address to a joint meeting of Congress. The bill,...
ALABAMA STATE
KTAR News

Lawmakers unveil $1.7T bill to avoid shutdown, boost Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional leaders unveiled a government-wide $1.7 trillion spending package early Tuesday that includes another large round of aid to Ukraine, a nearly 10% boost in defense spending and roughly $40 billion in emergency spending, mostly to assist communities across the country recovering from drought, hurricanes and other natural disasters.
MAINE STATE
BBC

Trump's tax returns reveal president's foreign bank accounts

Newly released tax returns for former President Donald Trump have shed light on his business losses, complicated tax set-ups and tax payments during his White House years. However, they are unlikely to have a major political impact as he eyes another presidential run, experts say. The documents confirmed that Mr...
KTAR News

A slowdown in US inflation eases some pressure on households

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation in the United States slowed again last month in the latest sign that price increases are cooling despite the pressures they continue to inflict on American households. Consumer prices rose 7.1% in November from a year ago, the government said Tuesday. That was down sharply...
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR News

US Census Bureau redefines meaning of ‘urban’ America

More than 1,100 cities, towns and villages in the U.S. lost their status as urban areas on Thursday as the U.S. Census Bureau released a new list of places considered urban based on revised criteria. Around 4.2 million residents living in 1,140 small cities, hamlets, towns and villages that lost...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTAR News

KTAR News

Phoenix, AZ
15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KTAR.com is the website for KTAR News 92.3. KTAR News covers breaking news, traffic and weather in Phoenix, Arizona and surrounding cities.

 https://ktar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy