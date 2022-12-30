Read full article on original website
Trump Issues 'Dangerous' Warning After Tax Returns Released
"The radical, left Democrats have weaponized everything, but remember, that is a dangerous two-way street!" former President Donald Trump cautioned.
Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger expressed no doubt in his opinion that Trump should be prosecuted for his role on January 6, in a CNN interview.
What’s missing from the Trump tax returns released Friday
Friday’s release of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns from his four years in the White House and two years prior is an important and long overdue public service. It ensures the continuation of the half-century-long tradition of Oval Office transparency in which Americans can review their commander in chief’s taxes. It also ensures that legal wrangling over more than three-and-a-half years couldn’t keep the Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee from obtaining the tax documents guaranteed to them under federal law.
Tax returns show Trump made millions from father’s legacy while his own properties flopped
Donald Trump’s business empire relies much on public image and societal whims — and the cost of bucking those trends was evident in the second year of his presidency.Tax returns released on Friday by the House Ways and Means Committee show a surge of revenue for the former president in 2018, a year after he took office and placed his business empire into a blind trust controlled by his adult sons.The surge originated from a sale of numerous real estate properties, including some handed down to the then-president as part of his inheritance. Others were his own, built up...
America's 'most dangerous law' goes into effect
Franklin County Sheriff Kevin Bacon says Illinois law enforcement is committed to protecting law-abiding citizens in Illinois as the SAFE-T act takes effect Jan 1.
Putin's inner circle is frustrated because the Russian president 'doesn't know what to do' with war in Ukraine, report says
Putin does not have a plan for the Ukraine war and is becoming increasingly isolated, sources told The Washington Post.
Trump told the IRS he lost millions in 4 of the 6 years from 2015 to 2020, according to his personal tax returns
A House committee has released Trump's tax returns to the public. Here's how much he told the IRS he made each year from 2015 to 2020.
Trump tax returns release: Darcy cartoon
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The 2023 New Year rang in what Donald Trump sought to prevent for years...the release of his federal tax returns, as other Presidents and candidates for president have long done. He worked to avoid the release just like he worked to unfairly avoid paying any income tax at all, as the returns show.
What to look for in Trump’s tax returns
Democrats released six years of former President Trump’s tax return information last week as part of reports into the presidential audit program, revealing that the former president wasn’t receiving regular audits from the IRS and that he was reporting big business losses every year. On Friday, Trump’s actual tax returns from 2015 to 2020 are […]
Trump Tax Returns' Disclosure May Mark The Beginning of a New Golden Age for Taxpayer Confidentiality
With the Republicans poised to retake the majority in the House of Representatives, disclosing private data could result in retaliation in kind. With the Republicans poised to retake the majority in the House of Representatives, disclosing private data could result in retaliation in kind.
Democrats release former President Donald Trump's tax returns
The House Ways and Means Committee released former President Donald Trump's tax returns on Tuesday, shedding light on the state of Trump's finances while he occupied the White House.
OnPolitics special edition: Trump's tax returns released
Nearly 6,000 pages include personal returns, business returns.
Senate passes $1.7 trillion bill to fund gov’t, aid Ukraine
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate passed a massive $1.7 trillion spending bill Thursday that finances federal agencies through September and provides another significant round of military and economic aid to Ukraine one day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s dramatic address to a joint meeting of Congress. The bill,...
Trump's Tax Returns Won't Be the Nail in His Political Coffin
While the tax records seem "catastrophic" for a presidential candidate, experts told Newsweek "it's not if you are Donald Trump."
Lawmakers unveil $1.7T bill to avoid shutdown, boost Ukraine
WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional leaders unveiled a government-wide $1.7 trillion spending package early Tuesday that includes another large round of aid to Ukraine, a nearly 10% boost in defense spending and roughly $40 billion in emergency spending, mostly to assist communities across the country recovering from drought, hurricanes and other natural disasters.
BBC
Trump's tax returns reveal president's foreign bank accounts
Newly released tax returns for former President Donald Trump have shed light on his business losses, complicated tax set-ups and tax payments during his White House years. However, they are unlikely to have a major political impact as he eyes another presidential run, experts say. The documents confirmed that Mr...
Trump's tax returns visualized: Nearly 6,000 pages in a 2-foot-tall stack weighing almost 60 pounds
A massive number of pages — more than in the original seven Harry Potter books — show Trump’s business holdings and personal income over six years.
Watch: President Joe Biden delivers remarks at TSMC chip plant in north Phoenix
PHOENIX — President Joe Biden is in Phoenix on Tuesday to tour Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company’s under construction chipmaking plant and will deliver a speech there. Biden will tout his economic agenda and comment on TSMC’s announcement that it is expanding its Arizona presence by building a second...
A slowdown in US inflation eases some pressure on households
WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation in the United States slowed again last month in the latest sign that price increases are cooling despite the pressures they continue to inflict on American households. Consumer prices rose 7.1% in November from a year ago, the government said Tuesday. That was down sharply...
US Census Bureau redefines meaning of ‘urban’ America
More than 1,100 cities, towns and villages in the U.S. lost their status as urban areas on Thursday as the U.S. Census Bureau released a new list of places considered urban based on revised criteria. Around 4.2 million residents living in 1,140 small cities, hamlets, towns and villages that lost...
