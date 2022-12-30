Read full article on original website
Related
Trump Issues 'Dangerous' Warning After Tax Returns Released
"The radical, left Democrats have weaponized everything, but remember, that is a dangerous two-way street!" former President Donald Trump cautioned.
Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger expressed no doubt in his opinion that Trump should be prosecuted for his role on January 6, in a CNN interview.
Trump invited the press to a 'media availability' slot at Mar-a-Lago. Not a single cable news network covered it.
Donald Trump hosted a "media availability" slot at Mar-a-Lago. Cable news networks didn't cover it and half of his remarks were inaudible.
Public getting first look at Donald Trump tax returns
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIVT/WBGH) – AFTER A LENGTHY LEGAL BATTLE THE PUBLIC IS FINALLY GETTING A FIRST LOOK AT FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP’S TAX RETURNS. NEWSCHANNEL 34’S RAQUEL MARTIN JOINS US TO GIVE SOME CONTEXT TO THESE THOUSANDS OF PAGES OF DOCUMENTS. THAT’S RIGHT, THE TAX FILINGS INCLUDE NEVER BEFORE SEEN DETAILS ABOUT THE PRESIDENT’S PERSONAL […]
America's 'most dangerous law' goes into effect
Franklin County Sheriff Kevin Bacon says Illinois law enforcement is committed to protecting law-abiding citizens in Illinois as the SAFE-T act takes effect Jan 1.
KSLTV
Evidence of Russian crimes mounts as war in Ukraine drags on
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ten months into Russia’s latest invasion of Ukraine, overwhelming evidence shows the Kremlin’s troops have waged total war, with disregard for international laws governing the treatment of civilians and conduct on the battlefield. Ukraine is investigating more than 58,000 potential Russian war crimes...
Comments / 0