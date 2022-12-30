Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
city-countyobserver.com
USI’s Late Rally Not Enough At EIU
CHARLESTON, Ill. – University of Southern Indiana Men’s Basketball fought hard but it was not enough as it fell at Eastern Illinois University, 91-80, Saturday afternoon in Charleston, Illinois. The Eagles go to 8-7 overall and 1-1 in the OVC, while the Panthers are 6-9, 2-0 OVC. USI...
city-countyobserver.com
Aces unable to overcome rough start against Racers
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Opening the game on a 23-1 run, Murray State fended off a second-half challenge to defeat the University of Evansville men’s basketball team by a score of 78-61 on Sunday afternoon inside the Ford Center. Leading the way for UE was Marvin Coleman II. He...
city-countyobserver.com
THUNDERBOLTS END 2022 WITH 5-1 WIN OVER PEORIA
Evansville, In.: In a role reversal following the 5-1 loss in Peoria on Friday, the Thunderbolts reversed course, dominating the Rivermen and defeating them 5-1 in front of almost 5,000 fans at Ford Center on Saturday night. The Thunderbolts’ next home game will be on Saturday, January 7th against the Peoria Rivermen at 7:00pm CT. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), go to EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or visit the Ford Center Ticket Office.
CBS Sports
Watch Evansville vs. Murray State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NCAAB game
Current Records: Murray State 7-6; Evansville 4-10 The Evansville Aces are 3-1 against the Murray State Racers since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. The Aces and MSU will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 2 p.m. ET at Ford Center.
city-countyobserver.com
Ascension St Vincent New Years Baby in Evansville
Ascension St. Vincent, Labor and Delivery teams at Ascension St. Vincent are thrilled to announce our first babies born in 2023!. We’re happy to welcome baby Axel Herrera Hildago Junior, who was born at 10:56 A.M. at Ascension St. Vincent Evansville. (Last name is “Herrera Hildago”.) He weighs 5 pounds 9 ounces and is 18 3/4inches long.
Kentucky high school basketball team caught up in Southwest cancellations heads home
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — After dealing with the chaos of Southwest Airlines flight cancellations, the Crittenden County High School girls basketball team was finally able to return home on Saturday. The Lady Rockets were supposed to fly out on Monday, Dec. 26 to play the KSA Holiday Classic in Orlando, Florida, but a flight […]
city-countyobserver.com
THUNDERBOLTS EDGED 5-1 BY RIVERMEN
Evansville, In.: Despite a very competitive pace of play by the Thunderbolts against the Rivermen on the road, the Peoria managed to catch most of the breaks, defeating the Thunderbolts 5-1 on Friday night in Peoria. The Thunderbolts’ next home game will be on Saturday, December 31st against the Peoria Rivermen at 7:00pm CT. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), go to EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or visit the Ford Center Ticket Office.
wsonradio.com
Colonels Struggles in 2nd Half Lead to Loss
The Henderson County Colonels took on the Evansville Reitz Panthers at Colonel Gym in the Henderson Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Classic. In the first period, the Colonels outscored the Panthers 14-8 as Colonels sophomore guard Cooper Davenport and senior guard Gerard Thomas combined for 9 points heading into the second quarter. In the second period, the Panthers would outscore the Colonels 13-11, as the Colonels would hold a 4 point lead at halftime with the score 25-21.
city-countyobserver.com
YOU CAN GO HOME AGAIN AND AGAIN
For many satisfying years, Peg and I made our home in Posey County, Indiana among friends and family. During those years we were blessed with treasured visits from friends and family from out west, mainly my birth state of Oklahoma. Now that we have returned to make our home in Osage County, Oklahoma, as we reconnect with old friends and fond memories, we are occasionally blessed with visits from friends and family from southern Indiana. It is not frequent enough for us but is sweet when it occurs.
Evansville Airport to make improvements
Evansville Regional Airport and Tri-State Aero Inc. are in for some new developments.
14news.com
Dispatch: Car accident on Boonville New Harmony Rd. in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A car accident with injuries occurred Saturday morning in Evansville. Dispatch confirms that a call came in around 10:40 a.m. that a silver Chevy Cruz was involved in an accident with injuries in the 2200 block of Boonville New Harmony Road. Officials say the injuries are...
city-countyobserver.com
Clyde Albert “Al” Folz Passed Away Peacefully Surrounded By The Love Of His Family
Clyde Albert “Al” Folz, 93, of Evansville, Indiana passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of his family on December 22, 2022. Al grew up as an only child born to the late Aurelia (Burnhardt) and Albert Folz on June 29, 1929. Although an only child, he was surrounded by his father’s brothers, sisters, and Al’s cousins in Howell, with their houses all next door to each other on Hollywood Avenue. He attended St. Agnes Grade School and was a 1947 Memorial High School graduate. While at St. Agnes, Al was an altar server and boy scout. Al had a lifelong love of music, playing the accordion and drums. During his youth, Al entertained soldiers with his accordion at the L&N Union Depot as service people traveled through the city and the residents of the Little Sisters of the Poor Home for the Aged. While at Memorial High School, Al played the drums in the marching band and met the love of his life when he was a senior, June Schmitt, a freshman, at a time when Memorial High School restricted girls to the top floor and young men to the first floor! Growing up on the west side, Al also enjoyed the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival, participating in the lighthouse parades, sometimes with his dog, Stubby, and was an active West Side Nut Club member. An aside, later, Al would comment as he drove by his adult children’s homes that one, in particular, was always lit up, ready for the lighthouse parade, and hoped they would do a better job turning off the lights when they left the room.
14news.com
Warehouse fire investigation moves forward, flare up happens Monday afternoon
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Residents saw black smoke again Monday afternoon after a flare up fire at the warehouse fire in Evansville. Evansville Fire Officials say there was a meeting Monday morning to discuss the fire on Garvin Street. [Previous: Massive fire breaks out on N. Garvin St. in Evansville]
owensboroliving.com
Living Her Best Life
Rhonda Vincent is no stranger to Owensboro. She performed at ROMP in 2019 and had the honor of being featured on the first episode of the first season of “My Bluegrass Story,” a TV show that was filmed on location at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum. On March 24, Rhonda and her band, “The Rage,” will take the stage at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame for what is sure to be a fun and entertaining show.
thelevisalazer.com
OHIO COUNTY DAYCARE CENTER BUSTED BY KSP; THREE CHARGED WITH ABUSE
JANUARY 2, 2023, – written by WADE QUEEN. Three members from the same family were arrested by state police last week, after they were indicted by a grand jury on a wagon load of charges stemming from the allegations that they committed numerous acts of physical abuse of children at a daycare that they operated.
24 hours pass as Evansville warehouse fire burns on
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A full day and night has gone by as firefighters continue to extinguish an Evansville warehouse fire that painted the sky black Saturday morning. The Evansville Fire Department shared photos on scene 24 hours after the first 911 call came in. The images came with a warning. “The 1400 block of […]
14news.com
EPD: Commercial burglary at Highland Inn
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police report that a commercial burglary took place Sunday morning at Highland Inn in Evansville. According to a police report, Evansville Police were dispatched to the 6600 block of North First Avenue just after 3 a.m. Sunday in regards to a commercial burglary. Officials say...
14news.com
EPD storage facility in the works
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new storage facility is now in the works for the Evansville Police Department. This storage facility will be located on Illinois Street near Deaconess Midtown Hospital. The facility will house storage for police department vehicles and equipment.
14news.com
Henderson man arrested on multiple charges, including 1st-degree rape
Lincoln Trail Elementary beginning new semester in different building due to pipe burst. Lincoln Trail Elementary beginning new semester in different building due to pipe burst. Union Co. Middle School delays return to class due to water damage. Updated: Dec. 30, 2022 at 10:00 PM CST. Union Co. Middle School...
14news.com
At least three shots fired cases reported in Evansville right at new year
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several cases of shots fired were reported just after we rang in the new year in Evansville. Police say a parked car was hit in the 900 block of Main Street. They say the windshield was damaged, and a stray bullet was found on top of...
Comments / 0