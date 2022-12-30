ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

USI’s Late Rally Not Enough At EIU

CHARLESTON, Ill. – University of Southern Indiana Men’s Basketball fought hard but it was not enough as it fell at Eastern Illinois University, 91-80, Saturday afternoon in Charleston, Illinois. The Eagles go to 8-7 overall and 1-1 in the OVC, while the Panthers are 6-9, 2-0 OVC. USI...
Aces unable to overcome rough start against Racers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Opening the game on a 23-1 run, Murray State fended off a second-half challenge to defeat the University of Evansville men’s basketball team by a score of 78-61 on Sunday afternoon inside the Ford Center. Leading the way for UE was Marvin Coleman II. He...
THUNDERBOLTS END 2022 WITH 5-1 WIN OVER PEORIA

Evansville, In.: In a role reversal following the 5-1 loss in Peoria on Friday, the Thunderbolts reversed course, dominating the Rivermen and defeating them 5-1 in front of almost 5,000 fans at Ford Center on Saturday night. The Thunderbolts’ next home game will be on Saturday, January 7th against the Peoria Rivermen at 7:00pm CT. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), go to EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or visit the Ford Center Ticket Office.
Ascension St Vincent New Years Baby in Evansville

Ascension St. Vincent, Labor and Delivery teams at Ascension St. Vincent are thrilled to announce our first babies born in 2023!. We’re happy to welcome baby Axel Herrera Hildago Junior, who was born at 10:56 A.M. at Ascension St. Vincent Evansville. (Last name is “Herrera Hildago”.) He weighs 5 pounds 9 ounces and is 18 3/4inches long.
THUNDERBOLTS EDGED 5-1 BY RIVERMEN

Evansville, In.: Despite a very competitive pace of play by the Thunderbolts against the Rivermen on the road, the Peoria managed to catch most of the breaks, defeating the Thunderbolts 5-1 on Friday night in Peoria. The Thunderbolts’ next home game will be on Saturday, December 31st against the Peoria Rivermen at 7:00pm CT. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), go to EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or visit the Ford Center Ticket Office.
Colonels Struggles in 2nd Half Lead to Loss

The Henderson County Colonels took on the Evansville Reitz Panthers at Colonel Gym in the Henderson Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Classic. In the first period, the Colonels outscored the Panthers 14-8 as Colonels sophomore guard Cooper Davenport and senior guard Gerard Thomas combined for 9 points heading into the second quarter. In the second period, the Panthers would outscore the Colonels 13-11, as the Colonels would hold a 4 point lead at halftime with the score 25-21.
YOU CAN GO HOME AGAIN AND AGAIN

For many satisfying years, Peg and I made our home in Posey County, Indiana among friends and family. During those years we were blessed with treasured visits from friends and family from out west, mainly my birth state of Oklahoma. Now that we have returned to make our home in Osage County, Oklahoma, as we reconnect with old friends and fond memories, we are occasionally blessed with visits from friends and family from southern Indiana. It is not frequent enough for us but is sweet when it occurs.
Dispatch: Car accident on Boonville New Harmony Rd. in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A car accident with injuries occurred Saturday morning in Evansville. Dispatch confirms that a call came in around 10:40 a.m. that a silver Chevy Cruz was involved in an accident with injuries in the 2200 block of Boonville New Harmony Road. Officials say the injuries are...
Clyde Albert “Al” Folz Passed Away Peacefully Surrounded By The Love Of His Family

Clyde Albert “Al” Folz, 93, of Evansville, Indiana passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of his family on December 22, 2022. Al grew up as an only child born to the late Aurelia (Burnhardt) and Albert Folz on June 29, 1929. Although an only child, he was surrounded by his father’s brothers, sisters, and Al’s cousins in Howell, with their houses all next door to each other on Hollywood Avenue. He attended St. Agnes Grade School and was a 1947 Memorial High School graduate. While at St. Agnes, Al was an altar server and boy scout. Al had a lifelong love of music, playing the accordion and drums. During his youth, Al entertained soldiers with his accordion at the L&N Union Depot as service people traveled through the city and the residents of the Little Sisters of the Poor Home for the Aged. While at Memorial High School, Al played the drums in the marching band and met the love of his life when he was a senior, June Schmitt, a freshman, at a time when Memorial High School restricted girls to the top floor and young men to the first floor! Growing up on the west side, Al also enjoyed the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival, participating in the lighthouse parades, sometimes with his dog, Stubby, and was an active West Side Nut Club member. An aside, later, Al would comment as he drove by his adult children’s homes that one, in particular, was always lit up, ready for the lighthouse parade, and hoped they would do a better job turning off the lights when they left the room.
Living Her Best Life

Rhonda Vincent is no stranger to Owensboro. She performed at ROMP in 2019 and had the honor of being featured on the first episode of the first season of “My Bluegrass Story,” a TV show that was filmed on location at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum. On March 24, Rhonda and her band, “The Rage,” will take the stage at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame for what is sure to be a fun and entertaining show.
OHIO COUNTY DAYCARE CENTER BUSTED BY KSP; THREE CHARGED WITH ABUSE

JANUARY 2, 2023, – written by WADE QUEEN. Three members from the same family were arrested by state police last week, after they were indicted by a grand jury on a wagon load of charges stemming from the allegations that they committed numerous acts of physical abuse of children at a daycare that they operated.
24 hours pass as Evansville warehouse fire burns on

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A full day and night has gone by as firefighters continue to extinguish an Evansville warehouse fire that painted the sky black Saturday morning. The Evansville Fire Department shared photos on scene 24 hours after the first 911 call came in. The images came with a warning. “The 1400 block of […]
EPD: Commercial burglary at Highland Inn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police report that a commercial burglary took place Sunday morning at Highland Inn in Evansville. According to a police report, Evansville Police were dispatched to the 6600 block of North First Avenue just after 3 a.m. Sunday in regards to a commercial burglary. Officials say...
EPD storage facility in the works

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new storage facility is now in the works for the Evansville Police Department. This storage facility will be located on Illinois Street near Deaconess Midtown Hospital. The facility will house storage for police department vehicles and equipment.
Henderson man arrested on multiple charges, including 1st-degree rape

Lincoln Trail Elementary beginning new semester in different building due to pipe burst. Lincoln Trail Elementary beginning new semester in different building due to pipe burst. Union Co. Middle School delays return to class due to water damage. Updated: Dec. 30, 2022 at 10:00 PM CST. Union Co. Middle School...
