ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Taulia Tagovailoa Addresses Brother Tua’s Football Future

By Zach Koons
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SRzVU_0jyf2Psd00

The younger brother of the Dolphins quarterback opened up about his brother’s recent health after his second confirmed concussion of the season.

Discussion about the long-term future of Tua Tagovailoa has broken out once again this week after the Dolphins quarterback entered the league’s concussion protocol for the second time this season. On Wednesday, coach Mike McDaniel confirmed that Tagovailoa has a concussion and will likely miss this Sunday’s game against the Patriots.

Tagovailoa, 24, has been a topic of conversation throughout the football world this season as he’s sustained multiple head injuries in just the last few months. The latest news has prompted some pundits to call for the Dolphins to shut down the third-year quarterback for the year, or perhaps even longer.

Though Miami has officially designated the 2020 No. 5 pick as “day-to-day,” even Tagovailoa’s brother is unsure exactly when he’ll return to the field.

“Everyone has their opinion,” Taulia Tagovailoa said Thursday, per Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press . “My brother, I know he works hard. I know he has a family now. I want my brother to be safe, but at the same time I know that he has a love and a passion for football. I feel like he is going to make the right decision. The biggest thing is staying safe, so that is something he has to pray on. I know when it comes down to it, he will make the right decision.”

Taulia, the quarterback at Maryland, did clarify that he believes his brother will play again at some point.

“I just feel like he’s not going to stop playing football,” Taulia Tagovailoa said. “I feel like every opportunity he has, he is going to try to play. I don’t know, it’s just ‘go until the wheels fall off.’”

Tua Tagovailoa suffered his second known concussion on Christmas Day in a home loss to the Packers. It remains unclear exactly when the injury occurred as Tagovailoa played the entire game before he self-reported symptoms on Monday to the team.

Back in late September, Tagovailoa was assessed for a head injury for the first time this season during a Week 3 game against the Bills. After his head hit the turf on a sack, an unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant cleared him to return to the game.

The Dolphins won the game against Buffalo and Tagovailoa started the following Thursday against the Bengals in Week 4. He was knocked unconscious after hitting the back of his head on the ground during that contest and was briefly hospitalized.

The incident triggered a joint NFL and players association investigation, which led to the league changing its concussion protocol to mandate that any player who shows possible concussion symptoms—including a lack of balance or stability—sit out the remainder of a game. The consultant who evaluated Tagovailoa during the Bills game was also fired.

With the news of the latest concussion, the NFLPA is once again investigating the handling of the injury , according to ESPN .

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to horrible illegal hit

Over the past several years, the NCAA has tried to make college football safer with several rule changes to protect the players including the ever-controversial targeting penalty. While some might complain that the rules changes have made the game soft and made life more difficult on defenders, one hit during Saturday’s Music City Bowl between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Iowa Hawkeyes would have been illegal in any era of football.
IOWA CITY, IA
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report

Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Tua Tagovailoa Reportedly Makes Decision On Football Future

As the wider football world debates whether or not Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa should continue playing football amid all of the concussions he's suffered, only Tua himself can decide whether he'll play when symptoms go away. According to FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer, Tua has already made that decision....
The Spun

Football World Is Shocked By Jim Harbaugh's Decision

The Wolverines are now trailing No. 3 TCU, 7-0, early in the first quarter on Saturday afternoon. Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy just threw a pick-six to TCU. Prior to that, the Wolverines had a truly bizarre play call on a fourth and goal from the 2-yard line. What was this,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Football World Calling For Prominent Coach To Be Fired

Texas fell to Washington in the Alamo Bowl earlier this week, losing 27-20. During the game, a shot of Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian went viral on social media. While Sarkisian has recruited well - No. 1 quarterback Arch Manning is coming in next season - the results on the field have not been there for the Longhorns.
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

Look: Controversial Tom Brady Pool Photos Going Viral

Tom Brady and his son, Benjamin, enjoyed some time by the pool on Friday. Unfortunately, given the state of the internet, even Brady's loving poolside photos of his son have sparked some controversy on social media. Photos of Brady embracing his son have gone viral on social media this weekend.
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To 'Bad Call' In The Fiesta Bowl

There have been plenty of exciting plays from the first half of the Fiesta Bowl between Michigan and TCU. Unfortunately, they're being overshadowed by a controversial call. During the second quarter of play, Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy connected on a touchdown pass to Roman Wilson. At least the entire sports world thought it was a touchdown.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Kirk Herbstreit Today

Love him or hate him on television, there's one thing everyone has to admit about Kirk Herbstreit. The way the ESPN college football analyst cares for his coworker, Lee Corso, is truly heartwarming. College football fans have taken to social media to pay tribute to Herbstreit on Saturday, ahead of...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Robert Griffin III Wife Video

Robert Griffin III had to sprint out of Saturday afternoon's College Football Playoff game between No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU. Grete Griffin, the wife of the former college football and NFL star, went into labor during the College Football Playoff semifinal contest. On Instagram, the wife of the...
MICHIGAN STATE
247Sports

Overheard in the locker room: Michigan players react to TCU loss

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Michigan football team's season came to a sudden close on Saturday night in a 51-45 loss to TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines allowed 488 yards — including 263 on the ground — and surrendered two pick-sixes in the loss. On offense, U-M moved the ball well, but red-zone issues stymied several series.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Longtime NFL Referee Says Fiesta Bowl Made Big Mistake

A longtime NFL referee and rules expert says the Fiesta Bowl officials made a big mistake. There were several questionable calls in the College Football Playoff semifinal. Few, if any, were as big as the no-touchdown call in the first half. Michigan appeared to score a touchdown on a long...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Nick Saban Reveals Message To Alabama For 2023 Season

The 2022 season didn't go as planned for Alabama. Nick Saban's team went 10-2 during the regular season and didn't make the College Football Playoff for the first time since it began. That said, the Crimson Tide still finished with 11 wins for the 12th straight season after beating the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Look: Lee Corso Predicting Major Playoff Upset Today

The day college football fans have been waiting for is finally here - it's time for the College Football Playoff. Later this afternoon, Michigan and TCU get the party started with the first semifinal game. Not long later, the Ohio State Buckeyes face off against the reigning champion Georgia Bulldogs.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

LeBron James Had 3-Word Reaction To Ohio State's Loss

Big-time Ohio State Buckeyes fan LeBron James was pretty upset with the finish to the Peach Bowl. Ohio State lost to Georgia by one point, following a brutal game-ending missed field goal by the Buckeyes. At the end of the game, the legendary NBA star took to social media to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To J.J. McCarthy's Girlfriend

J.J. McCarthy's girlfriend is having her Katherine Webb moment at the College Football Playoff. Saturday night, ESPN's camera operators appear to be fixated on the girlfriend of the Michigan Wolverines quarterback. She's been going viral on social media all evening. J.J. McCarthy is dating Katya Kuropas. The high school sweethearts...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Big Lead

Tom Brady Enraged at Cade Otton After Another Failed Third Down

Sunday was yet another frustrating day for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as they fell behind rather quickly to the Sam Darnold-led Carolina Panthers. In a pretty important game the Bucs put forth their usual comedy of errors and unlucky bounces. Brady finally cracked in the third quarter when a drive ended because a wide-open Cade Otton simply... stopped running. Brady ran around a bit before throwing to Otton, open in the middle of the field. But Brady was trying to lead Otton and Otton stopped. The Hall of Fame quarterback was incensed as he ran off the field, screaming at his tight end before cursing at nobody in particular. Tom Brady is frustrated after the previous play pic.twitter.com/Kqc2lyICTt Forget â€œAngry Runsâ€�, letâ€™s start â€œAngry Tom Bradyâ€� segments ğŸ˜… pic.twitter.com/xiIfYdiDvF
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Kirby Smart Makes His Opinion On Ohio State Very Clear

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was both gracious and humble in victory after leading his team to a huge Peach Bowl win over the Ohio State Buckeyes. Speaking to the media after the 42-41 win, Smart had nothing but high praise for the defeated Buckeyes. He offered a shoutout to head coach Ryan Day and quarterback C.J. Stroud and felt that they played well enough to win.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Here's The Most-Watched College Football Bowl Game So Far

The numbers are in for college football's bowl games heading into the New Year's Six and it looks like Thursday night's game drew the biggest audience. Per SportsMediaWatch.com, the Cheez-It Bowl battle between traditional powers Oklahoma and Florida State drew a 5.4 million viewer audience, a good bit more than last year's matchup between Clemson and Iowa State in the same window.
KANSAS STATE
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

121K+
Followers
45K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy