NECN
Boston Welcomes Visitors for New Year's Amid Orange Line Repairs
When asked how the commute was coming into Boston on New Year's Eve, most people surprisingly agreed it was smooth sailing. "It's pretty rough getting into the city [normally]," said Robin Riley, who travelled to the city with her husband Sean for the holiday. "Today was fine, so that was good."
NECN
Hundreds Take Part in Annual L Street Brownies New Year's Day Plunge
Hundreds of swimmers took a dip Sunday in the Boston Harbor for the annual L Street Brownies New Year's Day Plunge. The L street Brownies are the oldest “polar bear” club in America. The plunge — a Southie tradition since 1904 — draws first timers and seasoned jumpers who have been coming every year for more than a decade.
NECN
48th Annual First Night Boston Kicks Off
“Feeling so good," said Mohmoad Kalifa Kamara, bandleader of local afro-beat group Koliba in the midst of the parade kicking off. "Excited to have fun with the crowd. I’ve been in Boston for over thirty years, so this is my hometown.”. This year marks the 48th annual First Night...
NECN
Woman Wounded in Shooting on MBTA Bus; Man Sought for Questioning
A woman was injured by a gunshot on an MBTA bus in Boston Friday, and authorities are looking to identify and question a man seen in a surveillance image. The MBTA Transit Police responded shortly before 5:30 p.m. to report that shots were fired on a bus just outside of the Andrew Square station in South Boston. A 60-year-old woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
NECN
Teen Arrested for Carjacking in Worcester
A teenager was arrested by police after a brief pursuit on Monday morning in Worcester, Massachusetts. Police say they responded to a report of a man approaching motorists aggressively asking for rides in the area of 68 Strafford St. Witnesses say the man approached motorists armed with a knife and...
NECN
Mass. Man Killed in I-95 Crash in Rhode Island
A Massachusetts man has died following a crash on New Year's Eve in Rhode Island, state police announced. The vehicle was traveling Saturday morning on Interstate 95 northbound, south of Kingstown Road, in Richmond, when it crashed, according to authorities. Witnesses say the car was driving erratically and crashed into...
NECN
4 People Thrown From Car as It Rolls Over in Quincy, Bursts Into Flames
Police and fire crews were at the scene of a car that drove off the road in Quincy, Massachusetts, rolled down an embankment and burst into flames on Monday morning. A preliminary investigation reveals the vehicle was traveling down Ricciuti Drive shortly after 6 a.m. when it struck the curb, went airborne and rolled several times down a large hill, ejecting four people from the car. Police said the car landed on its roof just feet from Interstate 93 south before catching fire.
NECN
Alexandra Eckersley, Accused of Abandoning Baby in NH Woods, Released on Bail
The woman who allegedly abandoned her premature baby in a tent in the woods of Manchester, New Hampshire, on a cold winter night after Christmas has reportedly been released on bail. Alexandra Eckersley, the daughter of Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher and longtime Red Sox announcer Dennis Eckersley, is facing...
NECN
Large Barn Fire Overnight in Wilmington
Firefighters battled a large fire in a barn in Wilmington, Massachusetts, overnight. The fire broke out around 10:30 p.m. Sunday in a barn on Lowell Street at Woodland Road, officials said. Arriving crews began battling the flames inside the barn. No one was found inside and no injuries were reported....
NECN
Boston's Catholic Community Reacts to Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI's Death
The local Catholic community is waking up to some devastating news out of the Vatican this morning as Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI died, as the Vatican informed. The archbishop of Boston, Sean O'Malley released a statement:. “In all of my personal interactions with Pope Benedict (the sixteenth) XVI, I found...
NECN
Mass. Man Facing DUI Charge After Crash That Killed 22-Year-Old in Lincoln, RI
A Massachusetts man was allegedly driving impaired early Saturday morning when he crashed his vehicle head-on against a barrier as he tried to enter the access portion of Route 146 in Lincoln, Rhode Island, killing one of his two passengers. Rhode Island State Police say Christopher Vincent, 25, of Watertown,...
NECN
Man Killed, Another Injured in Boston Double Shooting on New Year's Day
The New Year got off to a horrific start in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood after an early morning double shooting left one person dead and another hurt. Boston police said officers were called to the area of 1601 Blue Hill Ave. just before 6 a.m. Sunday and found one man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on scene. Shortly after, officers found a second man in the area, also suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital with injuries that are believed to be non-life threatening.
NECN
Man, 30, Dead After Car Strikes 2 Utility Poles, Rolls Over in Chelmsford
A 30-year-old Massachusetts man is dead after he crashed his car on New Year's Day in Chelmsford, police announced. Chelmsford police say the Billerica man was driving in the area of 143 Littleton Road around 8:15 p.m. when his car struck two utility poles and rolled over. The man suffered life-threatening injuries in the wreck and was taken by ambulance to Lowell General Hospital, where he later died, police said.
NECN
Mild Weather Continues on the First Day of 2023
We’re ringing in 2023 the way we left 2022: with more mild air. Rain has departed, and the drier air will work in on the heels of a gusty northwest wind. The wind backs off tonight, but only slightly cooler air will dip in tomorrow. All looks bright and (somewhat) balmy for the Winter Classic at Fenway, but even tomorrow we’re priming for another bout of rainy, warm weather.
NECN
Woman, 23, Killed in New Year's Day Crash on I-495 in Chelmsford; 2 Others Injured
A man lost control of his pickup truck while driving on Interstate 495 on New Year's Day in Chelmsford, Massachusetts, striking the guardrail, going airborne and then hitting another car head-on on the opposite side of the highway, killing that driver and seriously injuring its passenger, authorities said. The 29-year-old,...
NECN
Mild Air is Here to Stay for the First Days of 2023
Showers continue to fill in today to wrap up 2022. The new year doesn’t mean we wrap up with the warm temps, however. Mild air is here to stay for the first several days of 2023. Cloudy skies, fog near the south coast, and scattered showers will be off...
