Read full article on original website
Related
WATE
Restaurant owner, employee subdue robbery suspect
According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, there was a robbery attempt at Rice King on Kingston Pike Friday night. The owner of the restaurant along with an employee were able to subdue the suspect until law enforcement arrived. Restaurant owner, employee subdue robbery suspect. According to the Knox...
2023 welcomes New Year's babies across East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — 2023 is off to a great start for some East Tennessee families. Here are a couple of families that have already said hello to their newest addition. UT Medical Center announced its first baby girl of the new year early Sunday morning. Hannah and Taylor Fatheree welcomed their daughter, Whitley Rae, just before 3 a.m. She weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces.
WATE
Environmental assessment of proposed mountain bike trail system complete
The Great Smoky Mountains National Park is moving forward with a plan to create a bike trail system within the park. Environmental assessment of proposed mountain bike …. The Great Smoky Mountains National Park is moving forward with a plan to create a bike trail system within the park. Man...
WBIR
The first babies of 2023 in East Tennessee
2023 has begun with some newborns for some families! Meet Whitley Rae, who was born at UT Medical Center and Roosevelt Calvin who was born at Fort Sanders.
List of places in Tennessee that are hard to pronounce
Tennesseans definitely have a unique dialect, even for the South. So, it's no surprise when newcomers and visitors have a hard time pronouncing these ten places.
Explore the people, places and events of Hidden Tennessee
From waterfalls, to ancient markings in caves, and a hidden city under a lake, there are numerous areas of Tennessee that can be considered hidden gems.
Tennessee Police Find 77 Neglected Dogs Living in Abandoned Home
Dozens of neglected dogs were rescued from horrendous living conditions recently in northwestern Tennessee. 77 pups total were seized from a property that was quite literally rotting. Neglected Dogs Living in Squalor The Animal Rescue Corps (ARC), a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit, was called upon, in partnership with the Dyer City Police Department, to rescue the dogs. […] The post Tennessee Police Find 77 Neglected Dogs Living in Abandoned Home appeared first on DogTime.
WSMV
First babies born in 2023 in Middle Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Shortly after the clock struck midnight, Middle Tennessee’s newest residents greeted the world. The Tennessee Titans joined Ascension Saint Thomas in celebrating the first babies of 2023 by presenting each family with a custom gift basket filled with onesies, pacifiers, burp cloths and more. Baby...
Inflation’s impact throughout 2022 across East Tennessee
In 2022, nearly everything cost more, in some cases a lot more. Inflation stuck around, even as the federal reserve hiked interest rates. East Tennesseans felt the squeeze at the pump and when it was time to pay the rent.
radio7media.com
Tennessee Tree Day set for March 18
TENNESSEE RESIDENTS ARE INVITED TO RESERVE NATIVE TREES TO PLANT DURING THE ANNUAL “TENNESSEE TREE DAY” EVENT TAKING PLACE ON MARCH 18. TREES MUST BE RESERVED ONLINE BEFORE FEBRUARY 26, WHEN REGISTRATION CLOSES. THERE ARE TEN NATIVE TREE SPECIES TO CHOOSE FROM ON A FIRST-COME, FIRST-SERVED BASIS WHILE SUPPLIES LAST. A SMALL DONATION IS REQUESTED FOR EACH TREE DURING REGISTRATION. ALL TREES MUST BE PICKED UP ON THE DATES AND AT THE LOCATIONS CHOSEN DURING REGISTRATION. GO TO TECTN.ORG/TENNESSEETREEDAY TO RESERVE TREES.
Where all Buc-ee’s Travel Centers are in Tennessee
Tennesseans will soon have multiple chances to pick up brisket and beaver nuggets as Buc-ee's continues to expand across the Volunteer State.
WKRN
Airline worker killed in "industrial accident" | NewsNation Prime
An airline employee in Alabama is dead on New Year's Eve due to an industrial incident, according to the Montgomery Regional Airport. MORE: https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/southeast/american-airlines-crewmember-killed-at-alabama-airport/ #airport #alabama #accident. Airline worker killed in “industrial accident” | …. An airline employee in Alabama is dead on New Year's Eve due to...
NBC 29 News
Woman celebrates 105th birthday with surprise motorcycle ride
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - Tennessee resident Helen Akard said she spent 70 years as a loan officer before ultimately retiring from the banking industry at 93 years old. WVLT reports Akard is currently spending her days looking for adventure as she celebrated her 105th birthday with friends and family...
WATE
Idaho Murders: Man arrested in Pennsylvania
A suspect was arrested Friday morning in connection with the brutal November stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students. Full story: https://www.wate.com/news/national-world/suspect-arrested-in-stabbing-deaths-of-idaho-students/. Idaho Murders: Man arrested in Pennsylvania. A suspect was arrested Friday morning in connection with the brutal November stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students. Full...
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Best Hot Dog Joints in Tennessee
I Dream of Weenie has served hot dogs and other tasty treats in the East Nashville area for many years. Their signature charcoal-grilled weenies are a mainstay on the menu, and they also serve several inventive toppings for the classic all-beef dog. This popular local eatery was recently featured on the cover of Scene magazine. You can find I Dream of Weenie at 113 South 11th Street, adjacent to Fanny's House of Music. They also offer takeout, as well as a vast menu. You can't go wrong with their famous charcoal-grilled weenies for a quick lunch or picnic.
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways In Tennessee
1. Pigeon Forge: Pigeon Forge is located in the Great Smoky Mountains in eastern Tennessee and is known for its family-friendly attractions, such as Dollywood, the Titanic Museum, and the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. There are plenty of affordable accommodation options available in the town, including hotels, motels, and cabin rentals. You can also find a variety of restaurants and cafes serving up local and regional cuisine. In addition to its theme parks and museums, Pigeon Forge also offers a number of outdoor activities, such as hiking, fishing, and golfing.
WDEF
New Laws in Tennessee Going Into Effect for the New Year
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- With the New Year upon us there are new laws you need to be aware of. One such bill is HB 2416. Passed in May, the bill prohibits any quote “abortion-inducing pill” from being shipped by a mail service. Any distribution of an abortion pill...
WATE
Reward offered for information leading to arrest in animal abuse case
A reward is being offered by an animal rescue for the arrest of the person who threw a suitcase full of puppies off a bridge in Morgan County. Reward offered for information leading to arrest …. A reward is being offered by an animal rescue for the arrest of the...
House fires claim lives of at least 9 people in TN this month
At least nine people across the Volunteer State -- including several in Middle Tennessee -- have died in house fires over the course of December, leaving their loved ones in despair.
WBBJ
West Tennesseans look ahead as New Year approaches
JACKSON, Tenn. — The New Year’s countdown is almost here, and members of the community are getting ready to bring in 2023 in their own way. As some reflect over 2022, taking a time of gratitude for a new year is one of the first things that comes to mind.
Comments / 0