Tennessee State

WATE

Restaurant owner, employee subdue robbery suspect

According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, there was a robbery attempt at Rice King on Kingston Pike Friday night. The owner of the restaurant along with an employee were able to subdue the suspect until law enforcement arrived. Restaurant owner, employee subdue robbery suspect. According to the Knox...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

2023 welcomes New Year's babies across East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — 2023 is off to a great start for some East Tennessee families. Here are a couple of families that have already said hello to their newest addition. UT Medical Center announced its first baby girl of the new year early Sunday morning. Hannah and Taylor Fatheree welcomed their daughter, Whitley Rae, just before 3 a.m. She weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces.
TENNESSEE STATE
DogTime

Tennessee Police Find 77 Neglected Dogs Living in Abandoned Home

Dozens of neglected dogs were rescued from horrendous living conditions recently in northwestern Tennessee. 77 pups total were seized from a property that was quite literally rotting. Neglected Dogs Living in Squalor The Animal Rescue Corps (ARC), a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit, was called upon, in partnership with the Dyer City Police Department, to rescue the dogs. […] The post Tennessee Police Find 77 Neglected Dogs Living in Abandoned Home appeared first on DogTime.
DYER, TN
WSMV

First babies born in 2023 in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Shortly after the clock struck midnight, Middle Tennessee’s newest residents greeted the world. The Tennessee Titans joined Ascension Saint Thomas in celebrating the first babies of 2023 by presenting each family with a custom gift basket filled with onesies, pacifiers, burp cloths and more. Baby...
TENNESSEE STATE
radio7media.com

Tennessee Tree Day set for March 18

TENNESSEE RESIDENTS ARE INVITED TO RESERVE NATIVE TREES TO PLANT DURING THE ANNUAL “TENNESSEE TREE DAY” EVENT TAKING PLACE ON MARCH 18. TREES MUST BE RESERVED ONLINE BEFORE FEBRUARY 26, WHEN REGISTRATION CLOSES. THERE ARE TEN NATIVE TREE SPECIES TO CHOOSE FROM ON A FIRST-COME, FIRST-SERVED BASIS WHILE SUPPLIES LAST. A SMALL DONATION IS REQUESTED FOR EACH TREE DURING REGISTRATION. ALL TREES MUST BE PICKED UP ON THE DATES AND AT THE LOCATIONS CHOSEN DURING REGISTRATION. GO TO TECTN.ORG/TENNESSEETREEDAY TO RESERVE TREES.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Airline worker killed in "industrial accident" | NewsNation Prime

An airline employee in Alabama is dead on New Year's Eve due to an industrial incident, according to the Montgomery Regional Airport. MORE: https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/southeast/american-airlines-crewmember-killed-at-alabama-airport/ #airport #alabama #accident. Airline worker killed in “industrial accident” | …. An airline employee in Alabama is dead on New Year's Eve due to...
NASHVILLE, TN
NBC 29 News

Woman celebrates 105th birthday with surprise motorcycle ride

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - Tennessee resident Helen Akard said she spent 70 years as a loan officer before ultimately retiring from the banking industry at 93 years old. WVLT reports Akard is currently spending her days looking for adventure as she celebrated her 105th birthday with friends and family...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Idaho Murders: Man arrested in Pennsylvania

A suspect was arrested Friday morning in connection with the brutal November stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students. Full story: https://www.wate.com/news/national-world/suspect-arrested-in-stabbing-deaths-of-idaho-students/. Idaho Murders: Man arrested in Pennsylvania. A suspect was arrested Friday morning in connection with the brutal November stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students. Full...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Best Hot Dog Joints in Tennessee

I Dream of Weenie has served hot dogs and other tasty treats in the East Nashville area for many years. Their signature charcoal-grilled weenies are a mainstay on the menu, and they also serve several inventive toppings for the classic all-beef dog. This popular local eatery was recently featured on the cover of Scene magazine. You can find I Dream of Weenie at 113 South 11th Street, adjacent to Fanny's House of Music. They also offer takeout, as well as a vast menu. You can't go wrong with their famous charcoal-grilled weenies for a quick lunch or picnic.
NASHVILLE, TN
LIFE_HACKS

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways In Tennessee

1. Pigeon Forge: Pigeon Forge is located in the Great Smoky Mountains in eastern Tennessee and is known for its family-friendly attractions, such as Dollywood, the Titanic Museum, and the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. There are plenty of affordable accommodation options available in the town, including hotels, motels, and cabin rentals. You can also find a variety of restaurants and cafes serving up local and regional cuisine. In addition to its theme parks and museums, Pigeon Forge also offers a number of outdoor activities, such as hiking, fishing, and golfing.
TENNESSEE STATE
WDEF

New Laws in Tennessee Going Into Effect for the New Year

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- With the New Year upon us there are new laws you need to be aware of. One such bill is HB 2416. Passed in May, the bill prohibits any quote “abortion-inducing pill” from being shipped by a mail service. Any distribution of an abortion pill...
TENNESSEE STATE
WBBJ

West Tennesseans look ahead as New Year approaches

JACKSON, Tenn. — The New Year’s countdown is almost here, and members of the community are getting ready to bring in 2023 in their own way. As some reflect over 2022, taking a time of gratitude for a new year is one of the first things that comes to mind.
TENNESSEE STATE

