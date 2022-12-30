ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KULR8

Kirstie Alley’s death certificate reveals she was cremated

Kirstie Alley was cremated, her death certificate has revealed. The ‘Cheers’ actress, 71, died in her Florida home on December 5, the legal document obtained by Us Weekly on Thursday (29.12.22) also showed. Her representative has told Page Six Kirstie had been diagnosed with colon cancer ahead of...
FLORIDA STATE
KULR8

Gwyneth Paltrow has 'nothing left to quit'

Gwyneth Paltrow has "nothing left to quit". The 'Iron Man' actress does't like the idea of making New Year's resolutions because she thinks they "set us up to fail" so would rather set "broader goals" for the year ahead, though she admitted she's also run out of vices to give up.
HollywoodLife

Robin Roberts Says She’s ‘Getting Married’ To Amber Laign After 18 Years Together

Robin Roberts, 62, revealed she’s planning to marry her longtime partner Amber Laign! “I’m saying yes to marriage. We’re getting married this year,” the longtime Good Morning America host announced on the Monday, Jan. 2 episode while chatting with author Gabrielle Bernstein. She expressed that she was “hesitating” to say the news as it was the first time she had “said it out loud” to the public as Gabrielle pushed on what her “intentions” were for the new year.
KULR8

Miley Cyrus reveals release date for new single

Miley Cyrus will release her new single on January 13. The 30-year-old pop star has been teasing fans on social media in recent weeks that new music is on the way and revealed on Sunday (01.01.23) that new track 'Flowers' will drop in just under a fortnight. Alongside a clip...
KULR8

Sara Bareilles and Joe Tippett engaged

Sara Bareilles has got engaged. The 'Love Song' hitmaker has shown off her new ring on Instagram after revealing she had said "yes to marrying" Joe Tippett, who she first met in 2015 and publicly revealed she was dating at the 2017 Tony Awards. Sharing a photo of the couple...
KULR8

Hugh Grant confirms Glass Onion marriage

Hugh Grant has confirmed that his and Daniel Craig's characters are married in 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery'. The 62-year-old actor has a brief cameo as Philip, detective Benoit Blanc’s partner who answers the door to their apartment, but Hugh has revealed that the pair are actually married in the film.

