Kirstie Alley’s death certificate reveals she was cremated
Kirstie Alley was cremated, her death certificate has revealed. The ‘Cheers’ actress, 71, died in her Florida home on December 5, the legal document obtained by Us Weekly on Thursday (29.12.22) also showed. Her representative has told Page Six Kirstie had been diagnosed with colon cancer ahead of...
Dad dies suddenly on Christmas Day moments after 'laughing and joking' with family
A dad who was 'laughing and joking' with his family on Christmas day died suddenly of a suspected heart attack. 40-year-old Gareth Blenkins, from Leeds, was enjoying the festive celebrations with his family when he suddenly collapsed to the floor, clutching his chest. This came after the 40-year-old nipped out...
Shortly After Announcing His Stage 4 Cancer Diagnosis, Modest Mouse’s Jeremiah Green Dead at 45
Modest Mouse’s Jeremiah Green passed away on December 31, days after news broke that he was battling stage 4 cancer. He passed away in his sleep, according to the release. A friend of Green’s, Marco Collins, shared the news on social media. “I honestly hate having to give...
Daughter getting Ph.D. refuses to allow mom to tag along on business trips, mom says she needs to "get over herself"
Evidently, one 50-year-old mom does not understand why her 26-year-old daughter doesn't want her tagging along on business trips and feels that the daughter thinks her mother is not "good enough" to be around her peers and colleagues (source).
Gwyneth Paltrow has 'nothing left to quit'
Gwyneth Paltrow has "nothing left to quit". The 'Iron Man' actress does't like the idea of making New Year's resolutions because she thinks they "set us up to fail" so would rather set "broader goals" for the year ahead, though she admitted she's also run out of vices to give up.
Robin Roberts Says She’s ‘Getting Married’ To Amber Laign After 18 Years Together
Robin Roberts, 62, revealed she’s planning to marry her longtime partner Amber Laign! “I’m saying yes to marriage. We’re getting married this year,” the longtime Good Morning America host announced on the Monday, Jan. 2 episode while chatting with author Gabrielle Bernstein. She expressed that she was “hesitating” to say the news as it was the first time she had “said it out loud” to the public as Gabrielle pushed on what her “intentions” were for the new year.
Miley Cyrus reveals release date for new single
Miley Cyrus will release her new single on January 13. The 30-year-old pop star has been teasing fans on social media in recent weeks that new music is on the way and revealed on Sunday (01.01.23) that new track 'Flowers' will drop in just under a fortnight. Alongside a clip...
Sara Bareilles and Joe Tippett engaged
Sara Bareilles has got engaged. The 'Love Song' hitmaker has shown off her new ring on Instagram after revealing she had said "yes to marrying" Joe Tippett, who she first met in 2015 and publicly revealed she was dating at the 2017 Tony Awards. Sharing a photo of the couple...
Hugh Grant confirms Glass Onion marriage
Hugh Grant has confirmed that his and Daniel Craig's characters are married in 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery'. The 62-year-old actor has a brief cameo as Philip, detective Benoit Blanc’s partner who answers the door to their apartment, but Hugh has revealed that the pair are actually married in the film.
