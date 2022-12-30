ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Law & Crime

Virgin Islands Attorney General Loses Her Job Days After Suing JPMorgan Chase in Connection with the Jeffrey Epstein Probe

The Virgin Islands top prosecutor who reached a more than $105 million settlement with Jeffrey Epstein’s estate lost her job days after suing JPMorgan Chase in connection with her probe. The federal lawsuit, filed in New York, accused the bank of having “facilitated, sustained, and concealed” Epstein’s human trafficking...
Reuters

Bolivia's Arce hopes to mend ties with Brazil as Lula takes office

LA PAZ, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Bolivia's President Luis Arce said on Monday he hopes Brazil's new president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, will help improve diplomatic relations and explain issues that generated controversy during former President Jair Bolsonaro's mandate.

