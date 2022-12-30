ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Washington Examiner

It’s hard to see New Year’s lights when Biden taxes the energy that fuels them

President Joe Biden didn’t put coal in our stockings for Christmas, but he is taxing the coal that heats our homes for the new year. As Americans for Tax Reform noted this week, Biden and his fellow Democrats included the coal tax and numerous other new levies in legislation they passed this year, all of which take effect on Jan. 1. Many of the hikes will fall on energy, thus exacerbating inflationary pressures and making it more difficult for low-income earners to make it through a cold winter.
Max Cavill

The Impact Of Transportation On Climate Change: Examining The Role of Cars

As the world continues to grapple with the effects of climate change, it's worth looking at how transportation contributes to this dilemma. In this article, we'll investigate the role of cars as we break down their contribution to global warming and explore ways to reduce their environmental impact. So, buckle up and let's go on a journey towards a greener future!
MotorTrend Magazine

You're Being Lied to About Electric Cars

I've heard all the supposed arguments. It seems every time anything even tangentially related to electric cars is published, certain people feel compelled to share their own research. You've probably heard it all, too: A Prius is worse for the planet than a Hummer. EVs are coal-powered cars. Electric cars produce more CO2 than internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. Lithium mining is uniquely bad for the environment. Cobalt mining relies largely on slave labor, if not child slave labor. Actually, that last part is sadly true. But the rest? Lies. And I'm not even going to get into the hypocrisy of posting anti-EV rhetoric from a lithium-ion-battery-powered phone or laptop.
greenbuildingadvisor.com

The Fly in the Ointment for Electric Vehicles

Replacing petroleum fuels with electricity is crucial for curbing climate change because it cuts carbon dioxide emissions from transportation—the largest source of U.S. global warming emissions and a growing source worldwide. Even including the impacts of generating electricity to run them, electric vehicles provide clear environmental benefits. Plug-in vehicles...
CALIFORNIA STATE
New York Post

Brace yourself for mountains of pain and misery under Gov. Hochul’s zero-emissions fantasy plan

With the start of the new year, New Yorkers are set to have their worlds turned upside down — and all for a fanciful green-dream plan that comes with sky-high costs and mountains of other pain yet is almost certain to fail, and won’t even do much good if successful. Gov. Andrew Cuomo and state lawmakers triggered the nightmare back in 2019 with their delusional Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, setting wholly unrealistic “mandatory” milestones to force the state off fossil-fuel energy and dramatically lower greenhouse gas emissions. Gov. Kathy Hochul eagerly picked up the ball, and in December, a panel...
Vox

Winter storms put the US power grid to the test. It failed.

Rebecca Leber is a senior reporter covering climate change for Vox. She was previously an environmental reporter at Mother Jones, Grist, and the New Republic. Rebecca also serves on the board of the Society of Environmental Journalists. Two-thirds of the US population faced snowstorms, high winds, or frigid winter weather...
TEXAS STATE
Lootpress

West Virginia’s (COAL) Power System Reliable: World Envy”

The world press is full of articles today about the use and growth of coal as a stable and reliable energy source around the globe. These news accounts range from the dire need of many foreign countries to purchase coal at record high prices, to reactivating coal plants formerly closed to replenish base load power supplies in the face of unprecedented global energy shortage.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
TechSpot

New York becomes first state to sign right-to-repair legislation, but some R2R advocates are not impressed

A hot potato: The right-to-repair movement has had a long and arduous journey. Consumers and advocacy groups have lobbied for legislation to give equipment owners an avenue for repairs other than the high-priced options from OEMs. However, manufacturers have spent just as much or more time and money in opposition to proposed bills, and the first to finally make it into law didn't get through unscathed.
NEW YORK STATE
Carscoops

PHEV Drivers Aren’t Using Their Electric Powertrain As Much As Regulators Assume

Data gathered by the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT) suggests that the drivers of plug-in hybrid vehicles use their electric powertrain far less than previously assumed. That means that the vehicles are using more gas for their internal combustion engine than regulators at the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) estimate in their labeling program.
OREGON STATE
CNET

Everything to Know About Your Gas and Heating Bill to Help You Save

This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. You already know that keeping your house warm and cozy all winter long is costly. But do you know why exactly gas and heating bills tend to spike this time of year? And do you know about the tricks you can use to lower these winter utility costs?

