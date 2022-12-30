After hearing that I was doing the Inca Trail hike in Peru, a male acquaintance enthusiastically suggested that I invest in this cool portable bottled oxygen mask that “all the athletes are using.” I, of course, laughed at the idea. While doing the four-day trek to Machu Picchu isn’t easy for sea-level dwellers like me, it isn’t exactly the Everest summit, which is more than 4,000 meters higher than the Peruvian trail’s highest point. Supplemental oxygen would have been a little excessive, especially since I do not have any respiratory issues.

