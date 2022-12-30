Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
Cancer, COVID, card battles: how games saved my life
In case you couldn’t tell from the headline, this is going to be a fairly personal article. At more than one point while writing this piece, I stopped and thought ‘hmm, do I really want to bare my soul like this to thousands of people on the internet?’
Opinion: The health goal you need for the new year is not what you think
‘How to lose weight’ is one of Google’s top ten most searched questions. Here’s why it shouldn’t be your resolution.
TechRadar
How to work out harder but cheaper in 2023
After hearing that I was doing the Inca Trail hike in Peru, a male acquaintance enthusiastically suggested that I invest in this cool portable bottled oxygen mask that “all the athletes are using.” I, of course, laughed at the idea. While doing the four-day trek to Machu Picchu isn’t easy for sea-level dwellers like me, it isn’t exactly the Everest summit, which is more than 4,000 meters higher than the Peruvian trail’s highest point. Supplemental oxygen would have been a little excessive, especially since I do not have any respiratory issues.
TechRadar
JBL Reflect Aero vs JBL Endurance Peak II: which waterproof headphones is better?
(opens in new tab)at Amazon (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab)at BHPhoto (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab)at World Wide Stereo (opens in new tab) The JBL Reflect Aero an IP68 rating, very good sound quality, amazing touch controls, and a fantastic feature set. Oh, and they’re more affordable than you’d think.
TechRadar
Welcome to Get Fit for ‘23 on TechRadar!
Welcome to TechRadar’s Get Fit for ‘23! All week long, we’ll be publishing insightful stories and helpful articles designed to provide you with information and support to help you hit your health and fitness goals this year. If you spot a story with a green badge on it, like the one above, you'll know it’s full of advice to make sure you have a healthy, happy 2023.
Comments / 0