Serpen Tina
3d ago
Why does Particle Media give me a community guidelines everytime I post? Screw them. BTW make sure to vote Jan 10 special election for Kevin Adams. Pro 2nd Ammend Pro Life Vet family man. Research him
Adrienne OuBichon Staton
3d ago
Virginia needs to follow the NJ,NY,CT GUN LAWS. all gun owners must have a permit or carriers license. its not violating the second adminmet
Here are the Virginia laws that took effect on Jan. 1
NORFOLK, Va. — 2023 is finally upon us, and with that, a new year means new laws are in effect for Virginians. Over the last two years, the Virginia General Assembly passed several laws that didn't take effect until January 1, 2023. From a minimum wage jump to new consumer data protections, the new laws will impact several parts of Virginia's economy.
New Virginia laws in 2023
New laws became effective in Virginia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. Below are highlights of some of the new laws. The minimum wage in Virginia went up $1 from $11 to $12 an hour. The next minimum wage increase will be $13.50 per hour on January 1, 2025, and $15.00 per hour on January 1, 2026.
Virginia state senator revives effort to ban Dominion campaign donations
A Virginia state senator has revived his call to ban Dominion and other public utilities from donating to political campaigns, a proposal that was stalled by the General Assembly last year despite bipartisan support.
WJLA
Legalized weed, minimum wages, grocery taxes, and more: New laws for 2023 in DC, Md., Va.
WASHINGTON (7News) — The start of the new year means new laws are in effect across the DMV. Here are some laws that went into effect on Jan. 1 or will later in 2023:. The living wage in the District will increase to $16.50 on Jan. 1. On July 1, the District’s minimum wage will increase to $17, trigging an increase to the living wage for non-tipped workers to the same rate. This increase is due to provisions of the amendment that tie D.C.’s minimum wage to the Consumer Price Index, according to the Department of Employment Services.
NBC 29 News
Virginia Consumer Protection Act in effect Jan. 1
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Consumer Data Protection Act just went into effect January 1, 2023. In the digital age, many companies have access to sensitive consumer data. Some people may be unaware of just how much data they’re releasing when setting up an Alexa or using sites like Amazon. Click here to read on the kind of information companies can access, collect, and sell. Doing this helps companies create more targeted ads.
Personal data protection law to go into effect New Year’s Day in Virginia
The Consumer Protection Act is set to go into effect at the beginning of next year, making it more difficult for large corporations to use Virginians' personal information for profit.
Kingsport Times-News
Energy, mental health, UVA Wise on SW Va. legislative agenda
GATE CITY — While bills have not been prefiled yet for the 2023 Virginia General Assembly session, House of Delegates Majority Leader Terry Kilgore says the Southwest Virginia delegation already has a core agenda for the session, which starts Jan. 11. With redistricting after the 2020 U.S. Census, legislative...
southarkansassun.com
Virginia To Receive $500 Stimulus Payments In February 2023
Residents of Virginia will be receiving $500 stimulus payments in February 2023. These payments are under the state’s Guaranteed Income Pilot Program ARISE, says Zucker. Residents of Alexandria City in Virginia are expected to be receiving $500 stimulus payments starting in February 2023. The payments are under the state’s Guaranteed Income Pilot Program called Alexandria Recurring Income for Success and Equity or ARISE. The payments will be received every month for two years. However, only 170 recipients will be chosen to receive these payments. If all 170 recipients are not completed by February yet, there may be delays, according to ARISE’s coordinator Julie Mullen.
Virginia reduces grocery sales tax
Virginia’s 1.5 percent sales tax on groceries and personal hygiene products has been reduced to 1 percent effective January 1, 2023. Governor Glenn Youngkin (R) made the abolishment of this tax one of his promises when he campaigned for office in 2021. The initiative passed through both houses of the state Senate and House of Delegates with bipartisan support during the 2022 General Assembly last winter. Del. Joe McNamara (R-Salem, Roanoke) has been spearheading the tax cut for several years, but now it is a reality. The Governor, House of Delegates, and State Senate Republicans sought to make the tax cut effective on July 1, 2022. However, it was delayed until January 1, 2023.
VA State Grocery Tax To End Jan. 1
As proof of the saying “Elections have consequences,” Virginia’s current 1.5% tax on groceries and personal hygiene products will end on January 1, 2023. While running for office in 2021, then-candidate Glenn Youngkin (R) made the abolishment of this tax one of his campaign promises. During the 2022 General Assembly last winter, the initiative passed […]
thenewsprogress.com
New Virginia Governor, New Virginia Vison
Recently Governor Youngkin rolled out his proposed amendments to the existing 2022-2024 biennial budget. The Governor’s amendments to the biennial budget will build on the nearly $4 billion of tax relief already provided in the Budget. By increasing the standard deduction and providing businesses with a corporate tax cut...
Virginia Lt. Gov. Sears calls for investigation into national merit award scandal
Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears asked Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Attorney General Jason Miyares to investigate one of the state's top high schools for not informing students that they had qualified for a national award until after important deadlines, a failure critics are attributing to the school leaders' ideology.
wsvaonline.com
Sierra Club rejects governors decision
The Virginia chapter of the Sierra Club says it’s spent the last year working toward climate solutions that benefit all residents of the commonwealth. But they see Governor Glenn Youngkin’s decision to pull out of the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative as detrimental to that goal. Chapter spokesperson Tim...
Virginia parent speaks out after lawmakers introduce ‘three-strike’ bill for student disruptive behavior
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A Fairfax County mother is criticizing Virginia lawmakers after a new policy was introduced that she believes would disproportionately harm students with autism. The policy, House Bill 1461, would require each school district in Virginia to follow a uniform system of discipline for disruptive behavior and the removal […]
chathamstartribune.com
Berry seeks Democratic nomination
Trudy Berry, of Lunenburg County, has announced her candidacy to be the Democratic nominee for the new 9th District of the Virginia State Senate. In a press release Thursday, Dec. 22, Berry’s campaign said she was running, “because this district needs new leadership to provide a new perspective and outlook to pass legislation that will protect our rights and improve our rural economy while maintaining our rural landscape.”
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Va. farmers will help set national policy issues for 2023
SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO—Virginia Farm Bureau Federation members will join other farmers and ranchers from across the country as they shape national policies during the 104th consecutive American Farm Bureau Federation Annual Convention & Trade Show. . Eight VFBF voting delegates and eight VFBF women’s delegates will attend the event,...
q101online.com
New troopers graduate from academy
The year 2022 ended with a number of new state troopers starting their patrols in Virginia. Governor Glenn Youngkin welcomed the next generation of Virginia State Police troopers, during the commencement exercises Friday afternoon at the Virginia State Police Academy in North Chesterfield. Youngkin personally presented each of the 34 graduates with their uniform pin.
Virginia grocery tax and new laws in 2023
Taxes will fall and minimum wages rise for residents in numerous states as a variety of new laws take effect Sunday that could impact people's finances and, in some cases, their personal liberties.
Minimum wage increase takes effect on New Year’s Day in Virginia
Another bump to Virginia's minimum wage takes effect on New Year's Day. Starting Jan. 1, 2023, the state's minimum wage will jump to $12 per hour, up from the current rate of $11 per hour.
Virginia State Police welcomes new troopers
More than 30 members of the Virginia State Police 138th Basic Session received their diplomas during a ceremony on Friday.
