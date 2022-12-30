Read full article on original website
Robbie Williams reveals daughter Teddy's dyslexia diagnosis
Robbie Williams has revealed that his eldest daughter Teddy has dyslexia. The 'Angels' hitmaker announced in 2020 that he suffered from the condition and has now confirmed that his 10-year-old girl has also been diagnosed. Robbie told Galore magazine: "My older daughter suffers from dyslexia, just like me. "When I...
Sara Bareilles and Joe Tippett engaged
Sara Bareilles has got engaged. The 'Love Song' hitmaker has shown off her new ring on Instagram after revealing she had said "yes to marrying" Joe Tippett, who she first met in 2015 and publicly revealed she was dating at the 2017 Tony Awards. Sharing a photo of the couple...
Miley Cyrus reveals release date for new single
Miley Cyrus will release her new single on January 13. The 30-year-old pop star has been teasing fans on social media in recent weeks that new music is on the way and revealed on Sunday (01.01.23) that new track 'Flowers' will drop in just under a fortnight. Alongside a clip...
Lena Dunham cast her dog in Catherine Called Birdy
Lena Dunham cast her dog Ingrid in 'Catherine Called Birdy'. The 36-year-old 'Girls' creator wrote and directed the 2022 medieval comedy film - based on the 1994 novel of the same name by Karen Cushman - and Dunham joked that she "believed in" Ingrid when she cast her as the baby Jesus in the Christmas pageant scene.
Sadie Sink explored character's dark side in The Whale
Sadie Sink explored the dark side of her character in 'The Whale'. The 20-year-old actress plays the role of Ellie in Darren Aronofsky's Oscar-tipped film and says she was unable to decide if her alter ego was good or evil as she builds a relationship with her estranged father Charlie (Brendan Fraser).
Kirstie Alley’s death certificate reveals she was cremated
Kirstie Alley was cremated, her death certificate has revealed. The ‘Cheers’ actress, 71, died in her Florida home on December 5, the legal document obtained by Us Weekly on Thursday (29.12.22) also showed. Her representative has told Page Six Kirstie had been diagnosed with colon cancer ahead of...
