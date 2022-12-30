Read full article on original website
Related
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Deandre Ayton goes viral for bizarre pregame workout
It is only the second day of 2023, but we may have already seen the most unserious workout of the year. Video went viral on Monday of Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton’s extremely bizarre warmup session before a game against the New York Knicks. Ayton attempted over a dozen shots from beyond halfcourt … all... The post Deandre Ayton goes viral for bizarre pregame workout appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Grunge
6K+
Followers
20K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Grunge is the place to immerse yourself in weird news, fun facts and cool tidbits on history, entertainment, science, and plenty more. It's just like reading books...but exciting!https://www.grunge.com/
Comments / 0