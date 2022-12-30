Robin Roberts, 62, revealed she’s planning to marry her longtime partner Amber Laign! “I’m saying yes to marriage. We’re getting married this year,” the longtime Good Morning America host announced on the Monday, Jan. 2 episode while chatting with author Gabrielle Bernstein. She expressed that she was “hesitating” to say the news as it was the first time she had “said it out loud” to the public as Gabrielle pushed on what her “intentions” were for the new year.

9 MINUTES AGO