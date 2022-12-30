Read full article on original website
Dad dies suddenly on Christmas Day moments after 'laughing and joking' with family
A dad who was 'laughing and joking' with his family on Christmas day died suddenly of a suspected heart attack. 40-year-old Gareth Blenkins, from Leeds, was enjoying the festive celebrations with his family when he suddenly collapsed to the floor, clutching his chest. This came after the 40-year-old nipped out...
Kirstie Alley’s Death Certificate Reveals New Details
There are new details surrounding Kirstie Alley’s death. According to her death certificate, obtained by Us Weekly, Alley was cremated after she passed away on December 5. The document also states that she died at her Clearwater, Florida, home. Alley, 71, died following a battle with colon cancer. She...
Daughter getting Ph.D. refuses to allow mom to tag along on business trips, mom says she needs to "get over herself"
Evidently, one 50-year-old mom does not understand why her 26-year-old daughter doesn't want her tagging along on business trips and feels that the daughter thinks her mother is not "good enough" to be around her peers and colleagues (source).
Khloe Kardashian’s concerned fans say she looks unrecognizable & too thin with her impossibly long legs in new photos
KHLOE Kardashian's concerned fans have expressed that they think the star looks unrecognizable and too thin in new photos. The Hulu star shared the snapshots on her Instagram Monday to promote her feature story in Sorbet Magazine. Sorbet also posted photos of Khloe, 38, wearing "head-to-toe Prada" as The Power...
Sara Bareilles and Joe Tippett engaged
Sara Bareilles has got engaged. The 'Love Song' hitmaker has shown off her new ring on Instagram after revealing she had said "yes to marrying" Joe Tippett, who she first met in 2015 and publicly revealed she was dating at the 2017 Tony Awards. Sharing a photo of the couple...
Robbie Williams reveals daughter Teddy's dyslexia diagnosis
Robbie Williams has revealed that his eldest daughter Teddy has dyslexia. The 'Angels' hitmaker announced in 2020 that he suffered from the condition and has now confirmed that his 10-year-old girl has also been diagnosed. Robbie told Galore magazine: "My older daughter suffers from dyslexia, just like me. "When I...
Miley Cyrus reveals release date for new single
Miley Cyrus will release her new single on January 13. The 30-year-old pop star has been teasing fans on social media in recent weeks that new music is on the way and revealed on Sunday (01.01.23) that new track 'Flowers' will drop in just under a fortnight. Alongside a clip...
Sadie Sink explored character's dark side in The Whale
Sadie Sink explored the dark side of her character in 'The Whale'. The 20-year-old actress plays the role of Ellie in Darren Aronofsky's Oscar-tipped film and says she was unable to decide if her alter ego was good or evil as she builds a relationship with her estranged father Charlie (Brendan Fraser).
