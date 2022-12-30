Read full article on original website
WHEC TV-10
Mayor Evans releases statement on Gov. Hochul being sworn into office
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Kathy Hochul was sworn in on New Year’s Day as the governor of New York State. She’s the first woman to take the governor’s oath of office. In a speech, Hochul touched briefly on policy issues including housing affordability, gun violence and the recent rise in hate crimes.
Minimum wage now $14.20 an hour in Upstate New York
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Minimum wage has gone up a dollar for Upstate New York. More money in your pocket. Minimum wage went from $13.20 to $14.20 per hour. This is another phase of Governor Kathy Hochul’s effort to get the Empire State to $15.00 an hour. “This comes...
Gas tax holiday in NY set to expire
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Gas prices have been straining consumers’ wallets almost all year, and now the gas tax holiday is set to expire this weekend. State lawmakers could extend the holiday, but there are no clear signs they will, and they’re running out of time. Without an extension, New Yorkers could see a price spike of about 16 cents per gallon.
Seneca Park Zoo held its New Year’s Day cleanup at Maplewood Rose Garden
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Seneca Park Zoo community cleanups are making sure that green spaces stay green. The zoo held its annual New Year’s Day cleanup on Sunday at the Maplewood Rose Garden on Lake Avenue. Volunteers got together and rolled up their sleeves to get litter out of the park.
It’s a boy! Highland Hospital welcomed its first baby born in 2023
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Highland Hospital’s first baby of 2023 was born Sunday morning at 12:43 a.m. to proud parents Bernabe and Stephanie Lundy. His name is Isaac Bernard Lundy. He weighs 7lbs. 7oz. and is 19.5 inches long. Isaac will be welcomed by his 8-year-old sister when he gets home.
Hole near Erie Canal in Brighton is no sinkhole
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – There is a hole in the bottom of the Erie Canal. The hole is next to the Winton Road Bridge in Brighton. It looks like a drainage hole, as opposed to a sinkhole. But, the water running from the west is pouring right into it. One...
Roc Cub Scouts looking for new charter after being forced to leave SWAN center
ROCHESTER – “Three weeks ago, SWAN contacted us and said we’re not renewing your charter, and vacate the premises,” Cub Scout 2005 Master Heather Feiman said. The group said it’s being forced to leave the SWAN Montgomery Neighborhood Center. They said they were given a three week notice to leave without an explanation.
South Wedge business moving forward after armed robbery
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – “He said he had a gun, which we confirmed on camera he had one. He told her to get down, he stole the money from our register and then shoved her and asked her where there was more,” Shelby said, the owner of Little Button Craft Gift Shop.
Police investigation shuts down part of Ridgeway Avenue
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A large police presence in northwest Rochester has shut down part of Ridgeway Avenue. This unfolded just before 5:45 p.m. near Dewey Avenue. There are several police cars on scene and an ambulance could be seen leaving with the siren on. News10NBC has a crew at...
12-year-old boy among those shot in Rochester on New Year’s Eve
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Two shootings took place on New Year’s Eve in Rochester. One of the victims is a 12-year-old boy. This happened just before midnight Saturday. Police say the boy was brought to Strong Hospital in a private car after he was shot. The boy told the officers he was shot on Joseph Avenue and Kelly Street.
Man stabbed on Lake Avenue on Friday night
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Friday night Rochester Police Officers responded to Lake Avenue for the report of a possible stabbing. Officers arrived to find a man in 40’s with a cut to his arm. The circumstances that led up to the victim being injured are still under investigation, but the original incident occurred on Glenwood Avenue, which intersects with Lake. The victim was taken to Rochester General Hospital, where he was treated for his non-life threatening injuries. There are no suspects in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
Stolen car crashed in Rochester after fleeing police
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police say a stolen car crashed in Rochester overnight after trying to escape officers. RPD was patrolling the area of Remington Street when they saw a car that had been reported stolen earlier in the day during a robbery in Irondequoit. Officers say the driver sped away when police tried to pull the car over.
UPDATE: Missing teen from Henrietta returns safely
Update, 10:15 a.m. Sunday: MCSO said Avalon Salter-Talbert has been found and returned to her family safely. HENRIETTA, N.Y. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing teen from Henrietta. She is 16-year-old Avalon Salter-Talbert. She is five feet tall and weighs about 90 pounds. She was...
Video shows moment stolen SUV crashes into car waiting at red light in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It’s happened again. Another stolen vehicle, another chase. It started Sunday night near Remington Street. Rochester Police were pursuing an SUV that had been reported stolen earlier the day during a storm arm robbery in Irondequoit. Surveillance video obtained by News10NBC shows the SUV hit...
Rochester Kwanzaa Coalition continues Kwanzaa celebrations
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Saturday was the last day of 2022 but only the second to last day of Kwanzaa. The Rochester Kwanzaa Coalition has been holding celebrations since Kwanzaa started on Monday. The theme of this day of Kwanzaa was creativity, and the itinerary for the night included drumming and an open mic.
First Alert Forecast: A damp and dreary start to 2023
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – At times today Western New York had a chilly, light rainfall. Most of the day the temperature readings were near 40 degrees. Over the next 48 hours a storm system will be pushing into the Upper Great Lakes, which will bring a more substantial rainfall to Rochester. Latest forecast models area showing more than a half inch of rain likely for Tuesday. As the storm moves east, it will bring a return to much colder weather for the remainder of the week.
Police recover another stolen car driven by teens
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Friday evening Rochester Police Officers saw a 2020 Kia Optima that was reported stolen on 12/15/22. As officers attempted to pull over the car, the driver turned westbound on Weyl Street from Hudson Ave. The vehicle struck two other vehicles on Weyl Street and came to a stop. As officers approached the car, the driver put the car in reverse, hitting the the unoccupied police car.
RMSC hosts ‘Noon’ Year’s celebration
ROCHESTER, N.Y. If you have a bedtime to catch before midnight a Noon Years Celebration might be more your thing. The Rochester Museum & Science Center held a daytime New Year’s celebration for kids who can’t stay up until midnight. News10NBC caught up with some of the kids...
Investigation underway after house fire on Potter Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. RFD is working to figure out what caused a house fire on Potter Street. It happened around 5:20 a.m. Saturday. No one was injured in the fire, thanks to firefighters moving an occupant with disabilities to safety. “As crews began to enter and battle the original house on...
First Alert Weather Update: A new year, but we’re still looking for winter…
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – We’ll see plenty of precipitation to start the new year, but this will all be falling in the form of rain, not snow. Several waves of low pressure moving into the Great Lakes and northeast will bring a soaking rain to the area on Tuesday, and another round of off and on rain on Wednesday. The rain develops through Tuesday morning, and the steadiest rain tapers by evening. Most will see about 0.50″ – 0.75″ of rain on Tuesday, and another quarter to half inch of rain on Wednesday. Temperatures both days will top out in the upper 40s near Rochester, cooler north and a little milder south. Thursday dries out nicely. It’ll turn a bit cooler by Friday and into the weekend. In fact, cold enough for a few flurries and snow showers, but at this point, we expect little to no accumulation.
