Mickey: Final week could shake up playoff seeding
FRISCO, Texas (SILVER STAR NATION) — Just one week left in the NFL season before the start of playoffs. The Dallas Cowboys could win the NFC East if they beat the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles lose to the New York Giants, giving them a top seed heading into the postseason. Mickey Spagnola has […]
Nets dismantle Spurs for 12th straight win
Yuta Watanabe was feeling it, rattling off five straight second-quarter points and wanting the ball again. The Nets fed their sharpshooter, who penetrated to the left elbow and forced a pull-up that clanged off the rim. But the way things are going for the Nets, misses become assists. Kyrie Irving had sliced into the lane. He leapt and corralled the rebound with a cocked right arm, throwing down a violent, one-handed dunk that announced this was less a game and more a celebration. San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich wanted a timeout, and the Nets wanted to party. The Nets were surgical in...
Top 10 Week 17 Fantasy Takeaways
Tom Brady and Mike Evans are league winners. Justin Jefferson? Not so much. Championship week in the world of fantasy football was much like every other week of this season … wacky and oftentimes unpredictable. A number of “unstartable” fantasy quarterbacks like Jarrett Stidham, Russell Wilson (he’s been unstartable), Deshaun Watson and Sam Darnold were among the top 10 players at the position based on fantasy points. Stidham outscored all but two quarterbacks heading into the Sunday night game, and he did it against the San Francisco 49ers defense!
Ryan Day has a strong message for Georgia
It hasn’t been a great month for the Ohio State Buckeyes after losing in a blowout to their archrival Michigan Wolverines in their last game of the season, but now they’re looking to bounce back in a College Football Playoff semifinal matchup against the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl. And head coach Ryan Day reveals that his team Read more... The post Ryan Day has a strong message for Georgia appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Lakers' LeBron James commends NFL decision to suspend Bills-Bengals game after Damar Hamlin collapses
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James praised the NFL's decision to suspend Monday's game after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field in the first quarter.
Packers Are a Fun Story, But Not Real Contenders
Green Bay has reeled off four straight wins, but we can enjoy this run for what it is even if no deep playoff run is coming. In a postgame interview on the field after his Packers kept their playoff hopes alive with a 41–17 win over the Vikings, Aaron Rodgers correctly listed in order the reasons this team has freed itself from the blender of irrelevance.
LeBron James Shares How He Overcame ‘Crushing’ Ohio State Loss
The adamant Buckeyes fan did his best to ring in the new year on a positive note. Ohio State suffered a heartbreaking loss in the College Football Playoff semifinals Saturday night, coming up just short of beating defending national champion Georgia in a 42–41 barnburner in Atlanta. Perhaps no one was as upset as LeBron James, a noted Buckeyes fan.
Robert Williams’s Thunderous Dunk Delays Celtics-Nuggets Game
One Boston star player criticized how the situation was handled. View the original article to see embedded media. In one of the more absurd moments of the NBA season thus far, Sunday night’s game between the Celtics and Nuggets was delayed for about 40 minutes because of a singular thunderous dunk.
New Year’s Resolutions for 10 Top College Hoops Teams
If these schools are to make a run to the men’s Final Four, this advice could go a long way. What needs to change for your favorite college basketball team in 2023? The calendar’s flipping to ’23 and the start of conference play gives everyone a chance for something of a fresh start, and there’s still plenty of time for teams to change their trajectories before Selection Sunday. So in the spirit of the New Year, here’s a look at some resolutions for some of the sport’s best teams. Follow them, and these squads might just end up in Houston for the Final Four.
Bills-Bengals ‘Monday Night Football’ Game to Start at 8:30 p.m. ET
The NFL will do its part to avoid conflict with the Rose Bowl on Monday evening. The Bills and the Bengals will meet on Monday Night Football this week in a clash between AFC titans that will have various implications on playoff seeding. That same day, Penn State and Utah will square off in the Rose Bowl, leading to a rather unique scheduling quandary for the NFL and the NCAA.
ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit Offers Stern Criticism of USC QB Caleb Williams
The college football analyst emphatically criticized the Trojans quarterback on Monday. View the original article to see embedded media. USC quarterback Caleb Williams had an impressive sophomore season for the Trojans, leading the program to the Cotton Bowl and winning the Heisman Trophy. However, it’s a decision he made outside...
NFL Analysts’s Freezing Cold TCU Take Resurfaces After Fiesta Bowl Showdown
The NFL analyst had no faith in TCU’s ability to compete in this year’s College Football Playoff. Most critics and fans across the college football landscape doubted the play and strength of TCU throughout the 2022 season. With Sonny Dykes in his first year as head coach in a program that finished 5-7 in the ’21 season, the Horned Frogs had the same 200-1 odds as Arizona and Mississippi State to compete for a College Football Playoff national championship at the start of the season.
Bills’ Hamlin vitals normal after collapse on field
CINCINNATI (AP) – Bills safety Damar Hamlin was in critical condition after he collapsed on the field Monday night, the NFL said, and Buffalo’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals was suspended. Hamlin was administered CPR on the field, ESPN reported, and he was surrounded by teammates, some of them in tears, after he was hurt […]
ESPN, CFP Criticized As Peach Bowl Ends After Midnight
The end of the Ohio State-Georgia game coincided with the clock striking midnight. The ending of the Peach Bowl, with Ohio State missing a field goal against Georgia with a trip to the College Football Playoff national championship game on the line, coincided perfectly with the clock striking midnight on New Year’s Eve. Not surprisingly, many television viewers were watching the missed kick instead of the ball dropping in Times Square.
Penn State Honors Franco Harris With No. 34 Jerseys at Rose Bowl
The Nittany Lions will remember the late program great as they take on Utah. Penn State honored late program great Franco Harris by wearing No. 34 jerseys while arriving at the Rose Bowl for a matchup against Utah on Monday. Harris died overnight on Dec. 20, just days before the...
ESPN Made Rough Peyton Manning Error During Orange Bowl
The Tennessee legend just missed the Volunteers' most recent national title. , quarterback Peyton Manning's quest for a national championship was the stuff of legend. He never could quite lead the Volunteers to the Promised Land. In 1995, Tennessee collapsed at Florida and settled for a Citrus Bowl berth. In 1996, losses to the Gators and Memphis sent the Volunteers back to Orlando. And in 1997, Manning couldn't lead one-loss Tennessee past Nebraska in the Orange Bowl, which would have given the Volunteers a share of the crown with Michigan.
Erin Andrews Explains Why She’s ‘Obsessed’ With Brian Daboll
The Fox Sports reporter gained respect for the first-year Giants coach after interviewing him earlier this season. After the Giants clinched their first playoff spot since 2016, Fox Sports sideline reporter Erin Andrews was elated for coach Brian Daboll. Andrews admitted she’s been “obsessed” with the coach ever since she...
NFLPA Filing Grievance Over Playing Surface at Panthers’ Stadium
Lions quarterback Jared Goff criticized the field conditions last week. View the original article to see embedded media. The NFLPA is filing a grievance against the NFL and the Panthers over the field conditions for last weekend’s game at Bank of America Stadium against the Lions, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. The union reportedly criticized the field conditions before the game began, and it only got worse throughout the day.
Robert Griffin III Sprints Off Mid-Broadcast After Wife Went Into Labor
The former Heisman Trophy winner caused a bit of commotion during an alternate telecast of Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl. View the original article to see embedded media. ESPN football analyst Robert Griffin III was participating in Pat McAfee’s alternate broadcast of the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday when he stepped aside during a live shot to take a phone call.
Art McNally, 'father of instant replay' and Hall of Fame NFL official, dies at 97
Art McNally, the "father of instant replay" and the first game official inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, died at 97 of natural causes at a Pennsylvania hospital near his home Sunday, his son Tom McNally said Monday in a statement from the hall.
