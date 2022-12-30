Mike Duman should stick to selling cars! He says “This is inevitable with or without this project, but City Council must ensure these issues are addressed.” That is an out and out not true. By re-zoning you are inviting, congestion, pollution, and life threatening traffic… This decision impacts all the cities from 460 in Suffolk to I 95 and 58 to I 95 in Emporia. Take a look at Progress Road in Suffolk, 18 wheelers are parked in the middle of the road block access to turn lanes… Some days they disconnect there trailers and leave them in the middle of the road and that’s a small industrial park. The city council needs to do what’s right and forget about the dollar bill. NO project 460 or start with fixing the small industrial park on Progress Road first. Thank you!
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
