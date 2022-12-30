Read full article on original website
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Jackson State beats Alcorn on Coltie Young game winner
The Tigers rallied from behind and took the lead for good on Young's three-pointer with 00:11. The post Jackson State beats Alcorn on Coltie Young game winner appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Georgia Football’s All-Time Team
QB Aaron Murray (2010 to ’13) RB Herschel Walker (1980 to ’82) RB Frank Sinkwich (1940 to ’42) WR Terrence Edwards (1999 to 2002) WR A.J. Green (2008 to ’10) TE Randy McMichael (1999 to 2001) OL Matt Stinchcomb (1995 to ’98) OL Pat Dye...
Report: NFL Fines Pats’ Mac Jones for Actions in Bengals Game
For the first time in his career, the second-year quarterback was hit with a disciplinary action from the league. The NFL has fined Patriots quarterback Mac Jones a total of $23,976 for multiple unsportsmanlike actions in last week’s loss to the Bengals, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.
TCU vs. Georgia: Do the Horned Frogs Have a Chance?
Georgia wants to repeat as national champions. TCU wants to make history. Our experts take an early look at an unlikely CFP national title game matchup. After two closely contested and highly entertaining College Football Playoff national semifinal showdowns Saturday, the title clash is set: defending champion and undefeated Georgia against this season’s Cinderella program from TCU.
Bryce Young’s Stunning Sugar Bowl Has NFL Fans Excited
In what’s likely to be his final game with the Crimson Tide, the Alabama star put on a show. Bryce Young took the field for what’s almost definitely his final game with Alabama in Saturday’s Sugar Bowl against the Kansas State. Unsurprisingly, the former Heisman Trophy winner...
#PlayoffFail: Michigan, Ohio State, Big Ten Get Big Dose of Humility
While the conference made big waves this past offseason, the on-field results are still a work in progress. For six months, the Big Ten Conference was the biggest winner in college football. On June 30, the league shook up the sport with the acquisition of USC and UCLA, pirating the Los Angeles market away from the Pac-12 come 2024. In August, the Big Ten announced a new record-setting media rights deal that will shower its members with cash. And on Selection Sunday for the College Football Playoff in early December, two conference members made the four-team field for the first time.
Steelers’ Mike Tomlin Raves About QB Kenny Pickett After Comeback Win
The rookie threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Najee Harris in the final minute of the game to secure the victory. Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett led his team to a 16–13 comeback win over the Ravens on Sunday night, and coach Mike Tomlin was pumped up after the game-winning touchdown, to say the least.
BYU Football’s Sione Veikoso Killed in Construction Accident
The BYU offensive lineman, who began his college career at Arizona State, was 22. Sione Veikoso, a 22-year-old offensive lineman at BYU, was killed in a construction accident in his hometown of Kailua, Hawai’i on Friday. The team confirmed Veikoso’s death with a statement from coach Kalani Sitake early Saturday.
NFL Analysts’s Freezing Cold TCU Take Resurfaces After Fiesta Bowl Showdown
The NFL analyst had no faith in TCU’s ability to compete in this year’s College Football Playoff. Most critics and fans across the college football landscape doubted the play and strength of TCU throughout the 2022 season. With Sonny Dykes in his first year as head coach in a program that finished 5-7 in the ’21 season, the Horned Frogs had the same 200-1 odds as Arizona and Mississippi State to compete for a College Football Playoff national championship at the start of the season.
Ron Rivera Appears Unaware of Commanders’ Possible Playoff Fate
Washington lost 24–10 to the Browns on Sunday, endangering their postseason hopes. Commanders coach Ron Rivera appeared to reveal that he didn’t know the team could be eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday until a reporter mentioned it in the team’s postgame press conference. Washington lost to...
Tua Tagovailoa Not Part of Dolphins’ Plan vs. Jets, McDaniel Says
Miami will likely close the regular season without its star quarterback as he continues to recover from a concussion. The Dolphins will likely conclude the regular season without Tua Tagovailoa in the lineup as the star quarterback continues to recover from a concussion, coach Mike McDaniel announced Monday. McDaniel told...
Bucs’ Todd Bowles Reveals Amusing Way He Will Celebrate NFC South
The Tampa Bay coach was asked how he’d celebrate after a win against the Panthers. View the original article to see embedded media. The Buccaneers clinched the NFC South on Sunday with a 30–24 victory over the division-rival Panthers behind 432 yards passing and three touchdowns from quarterback Tom Brady, all of which went to star receiver Mike Evans.
Ohio State WR Earns High Praise From LeBron James After Celebration
Harrison hit “The Silencer” dance after scoring a touchdown in the Peach Bowl. View the original article to see embedded media. No. 4 Ohio State struck first in its semifinal matchup against No. 1 Georgia in Saturday’s Peach Bowl, courtesy of a 31-yard touchdown pass from quarterback C.J. Stroud to top receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.
Bruce Arians on Coaching: ‘I’m Smart Enough to Know It’s Over’
The Super Bowl LV champion retired from the Buccaneers on Mar. 30. The Buccaneers retirement most football fans remember this offseason is quarterback Tom Brady's short-lived exit, undone 40 days later when he elected to return for a 23rd season. However, it wasn't the only instance of a prominent Tampa...
Michigan Fans Captured Striking Surrender Cobras During Fiesta Bowl
After the Wolverines fell behind in the first half, diehard fans were captured expressing their disappointment. The Wolverines—one of the most dominant teams in college football—are no strangers to playing in the College Football Playoff. But, if Michigan’s trips to the 2021 Orange Bowl and ’22 Fiesta Bowl are any indication, the team is also no stranger to eliciting a lot of surrender cobras.
NFC Playoff Picture Ahead of Week 18: Giants, Bucs Clinch Berths
New York and Tampa Bay locked up playoff spots, but there’s still plenty to sort out. View the original article to see embedded media. Week 17 in the NFL brought clarity to the NFC playoff race. The Commanders were eliminated following a Packers win over the Vikings and an uninspired effort against the Browns that saw starter-turned-backup-turned-starter Carson Wentz throw three interceptions.
Penn State Honors Franco Harris With No. 34 Jerseys at Rose Bowl
The Nittany Lions will remember the late program great as they take on Utah. Penn State honored late program great Franco Harris by wearing No. 34 jerseys while arriving at the Rose Bowl for a matchup against Utah on Monday. Harris died overnight on Dec. 20, just days before the...
Cardinals players react to in-game medical emergency involving Bills' Damar Hamlin
Sports, in particular football and the NFL, became an afterthought after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed right after making a tackle in the first quarter of Monday night's highly anticipated Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game between to of the league's top teams. Football players joined the many sending out their prayers and well-wishes...
Photo of Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy Watching TCU Celebrate Goes Viral
The Wolverines quarterback got a close-up view of what it would’ve looked like if he were on the winning side in the Fiesta Bowl. There’s perhaps no greater insight into an athlete’s psyche than seeing how they act following a crushing loss. Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy gave fans a small glimpse into his mindset after the Wolverines’ devastating 51–45 defeat in Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl.
