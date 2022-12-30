ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheWrap

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Introducing Provence Beauty, Ulta Beauty’s French and Moroccan-inspired Initiate

A Los Angeles native with French and Moroccan heritage, Jeremy Abesera embodies the very amalgamation that defines his skin care line, Provence Beauty.  Launching direct-to-consumer and exclusively at Ulta Beauty this month, the brand combines French beauty practices — which have long drawn intrigue from around the world — with Gen-Z friendly messaging and pricing. More from WWDInside the Beauty Inc Awards Breakfast 2022A Look at Bleached Brows, Then and NowMermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023 “I wanted to make a French beauty brand that appeals to the new generation, and is effective yet doesn’t feel so serious and unattainable,”...
TheWrap

‘A Man Called Otto’ Review: A Cranky Hanks Heads a Blah Humbug of a Movie

Tom Hanks has worked his high-wattage, regular-guy-hero amiability for so long that he was bound to experiment with a year like 2022 eventually. In the summer, he gave us an oily, flesh-packed Colonel Tom Parker with that strange barbed-wire accent in “Elvis,” then he took on Geppetto in the year’s other, forgettable “Pinocchio,” and now he’s been fitted for grumpypants, frown lines, and a self-made noose as a suicidal sourpuss in “A Man Called Otto.”
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
59K+
Followers
33K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy