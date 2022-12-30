A Los Angeles native with French and Moroccan heritage, Jeremy Abesera embodies the very amalgamation that defines his skin care line, Provence Beauty. Launching direct-to-consumer and exclusively at Ulta Beauty this month, the brand combines French beauty practices — which have long drawn intrigue from around the world — with Gen-Z friendly messaging and pricing. More from WWDInside the Beauty Inc Awards Breakfast 2022A Look at Bleached Brows, Then and NowMermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023 “I wanted to make a French beauty brand that appeals to the new generation, and is effective yet doesn’t feel so serious and unattainable,”...

23 MINUTES AGO