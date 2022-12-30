Read full article on original website
A New H-E-B Being Built in Forney, Texas is Big News for East Texas Fans
East Texans want an H-E-B in their town. Tyler, Longview, Lindale, Jacksonville, it doesn't matter, residents want an H-E-B. H-E-B's have been popping up in the North Texas area and East Texans will drive to those to get some groceries. I am here with some good news as the City of Forney, just on the other side of Terrell, has given the approval for H-E-B to build a store. The kicker is, it won't be very far from a Brookshire's, going against the heavily rumored hand shake agreement between the two companies.
East Texan’s Favorite Buc-ee’s in Terrell, Texas Made a Reporter’s ‘Best of’ List
For the most part, I think a safe guess would be 92 percent of Texans love Buc-ee's. Of that 92 percent, 100 percent would recommend a non-Texan family member of friend to visit Buc-ee's before heading home. In total, there are 34 Buc-ee's in Texas starting with the first store in Clute, Texas. A reporter decided to take a road trip of Texas for the sole purpose of ranking all 34 Buc-ee's in the state from worst to best. A quick spoiler - the Terrell Buc-ee's made the top 10 of this list.
