Gainesville, GA

Man attempts to rob business, slips on ice and bangs head while pulling gun on employee

By NBC2 News
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A Georgia man is now in jail after he pulled a gun on an employee of a business Christmas morning and slipped on ice while attempting to escape.

The Gainesville Police Department said it was “like a scene from Home Alone.”

Luis Sajbocho-Ordonez, 31, allegedly hid behind the business, pulled a gun on an employee as they left that morning, and demanded cash. A physical altercation between the employee and Sajbocho-Ordonez ensued.

Shortly after, another employee exited the rear of the building, which spooked Sajbocho-Ordonez. He fired a shot and tried to run off, but instead, he fell on the ice and completely smacked his head.

Witnesses nearby were able to get two guns away from him while he was lying on the ground until police arrived.

Sajbocho-Ordonez was taken into custody.

No one was injured from the gunshot fired, GPD said in a press release.

He’s facing charges of armed robbery and aggravated assault. Additional charges are possible.

