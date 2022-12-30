In the New Year, and with spring cleaning season upon us, consider donating your gently used items to charity. Next question is, where to donate your gently used clothes and more in DFW! Sometimes charities vary in what they are able to take, so we’ve not only included what items are acceptable, but also relevant links and their locations. Your items will either go to an individual in need, free of charge, or it’ll be purchased by the surrounding community with all proceeds going back into the non-profit and its mission.

