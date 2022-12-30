This 28-Year-Old Ex-Stock Trader Became a Self-Made Millionaire This Year—Her Best Money Lessons for 2023

Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
The 4 Best Success Tips CEOs Shared This Year—From Tim Cook to Delta's Ed Bastian
Every year, there's no shortage of valuable nuggets of wisdom shared by inspiring and influential leaders. For all its ups and downs, 2022 was no different. Here are some of the best success tips that top CEOs shared this year. Tim Cook, Apple CEO. For someone tasked with doling out...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Tesla Reports 1.31 Million Deliveries in 2022, Growth of 40% Over Last Year
Tesla just reported 2022 year-end vehicle production and delivery numbers. In the fourth quarter, Tesla reported deliveries of 405,278 vehicles and production of 439,701 vehicles. That brings Tesla's 2022 full year deliveries to around 1.31 million vehicles. In 2021, Tesla reported 308,600 vehicle deliveries in the fourth quarter, and full-year...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Land & Buildings Spots a Chance to Build Value in a Real Estate Play With Six Flags
Company: Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) Business: Six Flags is the largest regional theme park operator in the world and the largest operator of water parks in North America. They generate revenue primarily from selling admission to their parks and from the sale of food, beverages, merchandise and other products and services within the parks.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
5 Tax and Investment Changes That Could Boost Your Finances in 2023 Amid Economic Uncertainty
Despite a difficult 2022, experts say there are key opportunities to boost your finances in the new year. Rising inflation has prompted updates from the IRS, broadly affecting Americans' finances, including retirement savings and taxes. And recent legislation, including "Secure 2.0" provisions, may present further options for 2023. After a...
Comments / 0