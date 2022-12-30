ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

Celebrate New Year’s Eve in Montgomery County

 3 days ago

Montgomery County has numerous ways to welcome 2023.Photo byiStock.

Pop open a bottle of sparkling champagne and kiss a loved one for good luck because 2023 is just around the corner.

Hype up the new year by attending the most exciting events here in Montgomery County.

With 80 hotels in the area, it’s easy to turn New Year’s Eve into a New Year’s weekend.

Here are some worthy recommendations for ushering out the old year and welcoming the new.

Family Fun

Arnold’s Family Fun Center, Oaks

Kids New Years’ Eve Family Party

The Kids NYE Family Party is back for its third year. The party includes free admission, magic with KooKoo the Cartoon Magician, and an inclusive balloon drop. The fun doesn’t stop there, the party package includes 1,000 arcade points and unlimited play on the bumper cars, laser tag, ropes course, and kiddie rides — as well as access to the all-day pizza buffet.

Southern Cross Kitchen, Conshohocken

Kiddie’s New Year

New Year’s Eve doesn’t have to be just for adults. Bring the whole family to Conshy for a kid-friendly New Year’s Eve bash featuring live music, crafts, games, balloons, bubbly and more. Parents won’t have to worry about missing bedtimes: The 2023 welcoming ball drop is at 6 p.m.

Legoland Discovery Center, Plymouth Meeting

LEGO Duplo Ball Drop

Are you ready for a “brick-tastic” celebration? Reserve tickets for Legoland’s New Year’s celebration. Make sure to arrive early for the LEGO Duplo Ball Drop at noon. Guests will receive a complimentary noise maker and a glass of sparkling apple cider. The event is included in the general admission ticket price.

New Year’s Eve Family Jam with Alex and the Kaleidoscope

Ardmore Music Hall

Count down to Noon with the little ones and enjoy a balloon drop, live music, arts and crafts, and brunch. Alex & the Kaleidoscope will be playing a signature set of family funk all morning.

Just for Adults

Old School New Year’s Eve Party

Arnold’s Family Fun Center, Oaks

It’s time to party like a big kid. The epic, old-school party at Arnold’s features unlimited play on go-karts, laser tag, bowling, mini golf, and arcade games. Guests will enjoy an open bar with food all night while dancing to a live rock band. The celebration continues at midnight with a champagne toast and balloon drop.

Valley Forge Casino Resort, King of Prussia

Looking for the perfect spot to make New Year’s eve a night not to be forgotten? Head to Valley Forge Casino to party the night away until the ball drops, and the clock strikes midnight.

Guests enjoy a special dinner menu at the Revolution Chop House with a surprise bubbly cocktail feature as they listen to a lively jazz duo. DJ Rashaun will be playing at the CenterBar from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Don’t miss out on the annual midnight champagne toast.

Brothers Kershner Brewing Co., Skippack

Prost to 2023! Celebrate the end of 2022 with Kershner’s German friends at 6 p.m. with a tchin-tchin. The event will feature traditional mulled wine known as “flaming fire-tongs punch” and the brewery’s German pilsner, Johann.

Boat House Row Yacht Rock Experience

Ardmore Music Hall, Ardmore

Come sail away into 2023. Dance the year away with Boat House Row and DJ Frankiewho at the Ardmore Music Hall. In addition to the show, there will be an open bar, food service, and unlimited dancing.

German New Year’s Eve Celebration and Keg Drop

Workhorse Brewing Company, King of Prussia

The annual German New Year’s Eve celebration is back at Workhorse. Enjoy $4 mug pours, food specials, live music, and the traditional keg drop at 6 p.m. (Jan. 1, 2023, 12 a.m. in Germany).

New Year’s Eve at SoulJoel’s with the Uptown Band

Sunnybrook Ballroom, Pottstown

Get ready for a soulful NYE celebration. Tickets include live music from The Uptown Band, access to the open bar, a special dining menu, photo booth, and 2023 champagne toast at midnight.

New Year’s Eve Ride through the Secret Valley

Colebrookdale Railroad, Boyertown

Take a ride through the Secret Valley and travel into 2023 in style. Guests will journey back in time on a magical ride to commemorate 2022 and chug ahead to 2023. The ride includes a complimentary beverage, scrumptious hors d’oeuvres, a decadent dessert bar, and champagne at midnight. Fine cigars will be available upon request in the open car.

Dinner Reservations

Looking for New Year’s Eve dinner reservations? Check out the list of the best places to dine in Montgomery County on New Year’s Eve at Valley Forge Tourism and Convention Board.

Details

Complete information on these last-of-2022 experiences (including hours and price points) is at the Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board website.

Montgomery County, PA
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://montco.today/

