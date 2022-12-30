ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

ABC7 Los Angeles

James leads Los Angeles against Charlotte after 47-point game

Los Angeles Lakers (15-21, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (10-27, 14th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles visits the Charlotte Hornets after LeBron James scored 47 points in the Lakers' 130-121 win against the Atlanta Hawks. The Hornets have gone 5-12 in home games. Charlotte...
CHARLOTTE, NC
ABC7 Los Angeles

Los Angeles plays Miami after George's 45-point showing

Miami Heat (19-18, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (21-17, sixth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles faces the Miami Heat after Paul George scored 45 points in the Los Angeles Clippers' 131-130 loss to the Indiana Pacers. The Clippers have gone 11-7 at home....
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report

Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
COLUMBUS, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Derek Carr sends clear message after Raiders benching

Derek Carr is making his feelings toward the Las Vegas Raiders very clear in the aftermath of his benching. A number of fans noticed that the veteran quarterback had unfollowed the Raiders on social media this week, getting rid of them on both his Twitter and Instagram accounts. Derek Carr has unfollowed the Raiders 👀😳... The post Derek Carr sends clear message after Raiders benching appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ABC7 Los Angeles

Stars take win streak into game against the Kings

Dallas Stars (23-9-6, first in the Central Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (21-13-6, second in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars are looking to keep their four-game win streak going when they visit the Los Angeles Kings. Los Angeles has a 21-13-6 record overall and an 11-6-2 record...
DALLAS, TX
ABC7 Los Angeles

NFL flexes Chiefs-Raiders, Titans-Jaguars to Saturday

The final week of the NFL season will begin Saturday with a doubleheader on the ESPN family of networks. The Kansas City Chiefs will travel to the Las Vegas Raiders for the early game (4:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC/ESPN+). The Chiefs have won four straight and at 13-3 are in possession...
KANSAS CITY, MO
ABC7 Los Angeles

Raiders' Jarrett Stidham finds Davante Adams for 60-yard TD

LAS VEGAS -- QuarterbackJarrett Stidham, making his first career start, looked like a nine-year veteran in throwing a 60-yard touchdown pass to Davante Adams early in the third quarter Sunday. The score gave the Las Vegas Raiders a 24-14 lead over the San Francisco 49ers. Stidham was hit hard on...
LAS VEGAS, NV

