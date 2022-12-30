Read full article on original website
Lakers laud 'amazing' LeBron James after 47-point birthday outing
ATLANTA -- Coming into a Friday night showdown with the Hawks on his 38th birthday, Lakers star LeBron James told his teammates he had a gift for them. He was going to score 40 points to get them back on track after Los Angeles had lost five of its past six.
James leads Los Angeles against Charlotte after 47-point game
Los Angeles Lakers (15-21, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (10-27, 14th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles visits the Charlotte Hornets after LeBron James scored 47 points in the Lakers' 130-121 win against the Atlanta Hawks. The Hornets have gone 5-12 in home games. Charlotte...
Lakers' Anthony Davis details foot injury, says 'pain has subsided tremendously'
ATLANTA -- Reluctant to invite outside expectations surrounding his return date but clearly encouraged by the progress he's made so far, Los Angeles Lakers star big man Anthony Davis spoke to reporters Friday for the first time since suffering a stress injury in his right foot two weeks ago. "Feeling...
Los Angeles plays Miami after George's 45-point showing
Miami Heat (19-18, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (21-17, sixth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles faces the Miami Heat after Paul George scored 45 points in the Los Angeles Clippers' 131-130 loss to the Indiana Pacers. The Clippers have gone 11-7 at home....
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Derek Carr sends clear message after Raiders benching
Derek Carr is making his feelings toward the Las Vegas Raiders very clear in the aftermath of his benching. A number of fans noticed that the veteran quarterback had unfollowed the Raiders on social media this week, getting rid of them on both his Twitter and Instagram accounts. Derek Carr has unfollowed the Raiders 👀😳... The post Derek Carr sends clear message after Raiders benching appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Lovie Fraudulent & Foolish Take on 1 Texans Win vs. No. 1 Overall Pick
Texans coach Lovie Smith - incredibly - is making the argument that the No. 1 overall pick isn't really better than the next couple of picks. ... and that a meaningless Week 18 win would trump 'em all.
Chiefs fan snags souvenir from McKinnon’s touchdown milestone
Kansas City Chiefs RB Jerick McKinnon is making NFL and franchise history, and on Sunday, one fan caught a piece of his success.
Korean baseball MVP Jung-hoo Lee set to join MLB in 2024
If you haven’t heard of Korean baseball star Jung-hoo Lee, get ready because the KBO league MVP will soon become
'You couldn't tell he was a backup': Jarrett Stidham earns Raiders' respect in first start
LAS VEGAS --Jarrett Stidham, fresh off his first career start in which he passed for 365 yards and three touchdowns, gathered his Las Vegas Raiders teammates and apologized. He was sorry for not being able to finish off the San Francisco 49ers and their No. 1-ranked defense in the Raiders' 37-34 overtime loss at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.
Stars take win streak into game against the Kings
Dallas Stars (23-9-6, first in the Central Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (21-13-6, second in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars are looking to keep their four-game win streak going when they visit the Los Angeles Kings. Los Angeles has a 21-13-6 record overall and an 11-6-2 record...
NFL flexes Chiefs-Raiders, Titans-Jaguars to Saturday
The final week of the NFL season will begin Saturday with a doubleheader on the ESPN family of networks. The Kansas City Chiefs will travel to the Las Vegas Raiders for the early game (4:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC/ESPN+). The Chiefs have won four straight and at 13-3 are in possession...
Raiders' Jarrett Stidham finds Davante Adams for 60-yard TD
LAS VEGAS -- QuarterbackJarrett Stidham, making his first career start, looked like a nine-year veteran in throwing a 60-yard touchdown pass to Davante Adams early in the third quarter Sunday. The score gave the Las Vegas Raiders a 24-14 lead over the San Francisco 49ers. Stidham was hit hard on...
