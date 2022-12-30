Read full article on original website
‘NCIS’ Crossover Event To Feature a ‘Yellowstone’ Star
For all of you Yellowstone fans, get ready to tune into NCIS: Hawai’i where you can see one of the show’s stars appear on there. You will be able to see Dawn Olivieri on there as Melina Delvin. She’s going to be part of NCIS: Hawai’i when the big crossover event takes place on January 9. Melvin reportedly is a mysterious character on the show. This marks the first time that Olivieri will be part of the NCIS universe.
Is Big Sky new tonight on ABC? (Dec. 28, 2022)
The holidays might be over, but the wait for new episodes of ABC’s hit crime drama Big Sky is going to continue for yet another week. While we’d love to inform you that a new episode of Big Sky is finally coming your way tonight, the fact of the matter is that the series will remain on break through the remainder of the year.
Chicago fitness trainer gives advice on how to get into shape this new year
CHICAGO (CBS) – Many may say New Year's resolutions are a dime a dozen. A majority of them focus on getting into shape.CBS 2's Andrew Ramos spoke to a Chicago trainer about getting started and staying focused in the new year.For many, the new year is a time to bring out the new you and that's where New Year's resolutions come in."I am going to work out three times a week," said Mia Chejlaba."I am going to try to spend my money a little smarter," said Jack Martin."Probably meditate and just find a positive mindset," said Maddie Felonk.While some goals...
Yellowstone Star Makes It Sound Like Their Character Is Leaving The Show In Midseason Finale
Yellowstone’s fifth season will be temporarily hanging up its many hats as soon as the new year arrives, with the midseason finale airing on Sunday, January 1. The western drama set viewers up for some fireworks with the episode, titled “A Knife and No Coin,” but not necessarily any huge deaths or exits. However, one of the stars themselves has shared some thoughts that rather heavily imply their...
‘Yellowstone’ is back! How to watch the hit show Sunday (1-1-23)
After taking Christmas Day off last week, the next new episode of “Yellowstone” premieres Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, on Paramount Network at 8 p.m. ET. It’s season 5 of the hit show that fans have come to love. And fans looking to watch the hit show without...
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Episode 8: Craziest Moments and Burning Questions, From Jimmy’s Return to Beth Hitting Jamie in the Head With a Rock
SPOILER ALERT: This post contains spoilers from the Season 5, Episode 8 episode of “Yellowstone,” “A Knife and No Coin,” which premiered Sunday, Jan. 1 on Paramount Network. Happy New Year! The last time we checked in with the Duttons, it was before Christmas and Jamie was plotting how to impeach his father. On this week’s mid-season finale — the last episode until summer! — we catch up with some old friends, plan assassinations and say goodbye to some Texas-bound cowboys. Dry your tears and chug some whiskey as you catch up with this week’s recap: Young Rip (Kyle Red Silverstein) seems pretty confident throwing...
‘Gold Rush’ Sneak Peek: Tensions Rise Between Fred & Christopher (VIDEO)
Tensions are rising between father and stepson in the Friday, December 30 episode of Gold Rush on Discovery. While Fred has been dealing with breakdown after breakdown and other equipment issues all season, it comes to a head in this episode. The gears on a truck’s wheel have imploded. The bracket on a dozer has cracked. And when Fred speaks with JB, the other man shares that Christopher has been a little hard on some of the equipment. So the issues they’re having are due to operator error? Yes, that has a lot to do with it. “It’s hurting us pretty bad,” Fred says.
Midseason Ratings Report Card: CBS' Best and Worst Performing Shows
Now that your broadcast-TV favorites are on holiday break, TVLine is looking at how each network’s shows are stacking up thus far in the 2022-23 TV season — starting with well-watched CBS. Listed below is the average DEMO RATING for each CBS series (including Live+7 DVR playback). Alongside that is the TOTAL AUDIENCE for each program, as well as any noteworthy PERFORMANCE NOTES. Each program’s RANK represents how it is faring in the coveted-yet-dwindling 18-49 demo compared to other shows on CBS, since that’s what matters come renewal/cancellation time; any ties in the demo were “broken” by total viewership. (*=already officially renewed) THE TVLINE BOTTOM LINE: “America’s Most-Watched Network”...
