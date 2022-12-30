This 28-Year-Old Ex-Stock Trader Became a Self-Made Millionaire This Year—Her Best Money Lessons for 2023

Read full article on original website
Related
NBC New York
This 26-Year-Old Quit Her Job to Ask Strangers How Much Money They Make — Now She's Scoring 6-Figure Brand Deals
In May, Hannah Williams made a leap a lot of people only dream about: She quit her day job as a data analyst to become a content creator full time. At the time, she'd had a few months of success through her personal TikTok, where she shared experiences about job-hopping and negotiating her salary, which inspired her to launch Salary Transparent Street, a TikTok series asking strangers a question you're not supposed to: How much money do you make?
NBC New York
The Boldest Bitcoin Calls for 2023 Are Out — and a 1,400% Rally Or a 70% Plunge May Be on the Cards
Bitcoin fell over 60% in 2022, driven lower by a series of high-profile company failures and a bleak macroeconomic climate. Those who made predictions about bitcoin's price last year really missed the mark. Some market players have stuck their neck out with price calls for what could be another volatile...
Tesla production and delivery increased by more than 40% in 2022
Tesla produced and delivered more than 1.3 million electric vehicles in 2022, a company record.
NBC New York
5 Tax and Investment Changes That Could Boost Your Finances in 2023 Amid Economic Uncertainty
Despite a difficult 2022, experts say there are key opportunities to boost your finances in the new year. Rising inflation has prompted updates from the IRS, broadly affecting Americans' finances, including retirement savings and taxes. And recent legislation, including "Secure 2.0" provisions, may present further options for 2023. After a...
Comments / 0