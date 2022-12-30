ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

A local’s guide to the Gold Coast: ‘There’s a great grassroots art scene’

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kc96E_0jyexTuo00
The Gold Coast is famed for its white sand beaches and theme parks, but artist Dion Parker reveals another side of the tourist hub.

The Gold Coast’s food scene has come a long way since I moved here as a kid. There are so many suburbs from one end to the other where you can find some really good little places to eat. I spend a lot of time in Burleigh Heads, where my studio is, and a favourite is Oi Izakaya. The food is funky Japanese – think nori tacos and okonomiyaki – and it has a great whisky list and cocktails. My partner and I are there all the time.

In the morning, I tend to hit up Dust Temple – a cafe and art space in this rambling old surfboard-shaping warehouse, with art studios out back. They do approachable breakfasts and great coffee. If I’m just chasing a brew, I head to Portside, also in Currumbin, for an early morning flat white. It’s hidden away a little bit, but it’s worth finding for some of the best coffee on the coast.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VFLLk_0jyexTuo00
Come for the coffee, stay for the art: Dust Temple. Photograph: Dust Temple

Inspiration

I have to mention Dust Temple again. It has a gallery but also life-drawing every fortnight and regular live music shows. It’s this creative hub that helped kickstart the transformation of Currumbin Creek Road from an industrial spot into a thriving little community.

Home of the Arts (Hota) is amazing for larger events. Its new building is phenomenal – its design is inspired by the works of William Robinson, who’s known for his Queensland and Northern NSW landscapes – and has been hosting some great exhibitions.

But there’s a great grassroots art scene on the Gold Coast. I’m part of Mint Art House, an artist-run studio and gallery space in Burleigh Heads, and just down the road is Art-Work Agency, a creative agency that has its own gallery space that hosts regular shows.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a8CpI_0jyexTuo00
Mint Art House is an artist-run studio and gallery space. Photograph: Mint Art House

Neighbourhood

Currumbin is in that sweet spot between the busier northern end of the coast and the more chilled southern suburbs. The further south you go, the lower the average building height gets – the pace is a little slower, which I like.

Probably the best views on the coast are from Currumbin surf club – you literally sit out over the ocean. It’s also one of the best strips of sand in the city. A good time to check it out is during Swell Sculpture festival, which takes over Currumbin beach every September with about 70 sculptures.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L8aA0_0jyexTuo00
The Currumbin beach surf life saving club is a Gold Coast institution. Photograph: Andrew Bain/Alamy

The Salt Mill on the Currumbin beachfront does a great coffee, and there’s Cornerstone Stores, this amazing little modern red-brick precinct with a terrific cafe, Stable Coffee & Kitchen, and other shops.

Green space

As a city, the Gold Coast is basically a long strip that runs down the coast to the Queensland-New South Wales border, meaning nature is never far away.

Tallebudgera Valley is one of my favourite places. To relax, I take my motorbike out for a ride through the bush on the winding Tallebudgera Creek Road. You can drive to the end, walk up the creek and hear all sorts of birds. The water’s great for a swim on a hot day.

Nightlife

James Street in Burleigh Heads is fantastic. It’s a really relaxed vibe – you can go out with your friends and have a great time and not have to deal with the hustle and bustle of Surfers Paradise.

There’s a bunch of little bars and often you’re walking down an alley to find a sneaky back entrance. Lockwood is a great place – dimly lit with a stack of whisky, you always know someone is going to make you a fantastic cocktail.

Earlier on in the night I might go to Paloma, an elevated little wine bar run by Restaurant Labart’s husband-and-wife owners Alex and Karla Munoz Labart. We’ll often all be finishing in the studio and someone will invariably suggest heading down to Paloma for some wines and snacks.

Stay

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BXqGy_0jyexTuo00
Blast from the past: The Pink Hotel in Coolangatta. Photograph: Michael Tomkinson/Pink Hotel

I always recommend staying at The Pink Hotel Coolangatta. It has this classic old-school Gold Coast feel, but they’ve done a great job painting the place and doing up the rooms. It has Eddie’s Grub House on the ground floor, which does a great chicken burger and has live music, and this tiny bar called Janitor’s Closet, while the beach is just across the road.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Pope Benedict XVI obituary

In the annals of papal history, Joseph Ratzinger, who has died aged 95, will be remembered principally as the first pope in 600 years to retire, rather than to die in office. Any other achievements of his eight-year pontificate as Benedict XVI – and there were a few worthy of enduring note – will ultimately be overshadowed, first by the manner of his going, and second because his papacy came between that of two controversial and larger-than-life figures, his longtime boss, Karol Wojtyła, John Paul II, and Jorge Mario Bergoglio, Francis I, the self-proclaimed pope “from the ends of the Earth”.
The Guardian

Nine killed in New Year’s Eve crush in Ugandan capital

At least nine people, some of them children, died in a crush as revellers rang in the new year at a shopping centre in Uganda’s capital, police said. After fireworks outside the Freedom City mall in Kampala, “a stampede ensued, resulting in the instant deaths of five people and injuries to several others”, said Luke Owoyesigyire, a national police spokesperson.
Robb Report

All Aboard! The 8 Best Ultra-Luxury Train Trips Around the World

There’s a well-deserved romance that surrounds train journeys: They let you immerse yourself in the surrounding landscapes while filling every languid moment with old-world elegance. The best are ones that go beyond just getting from place to place, where the ride itself is an experience: “To travel by train is to see nature and human beings, towns and churches and rivers—in fact, to see life,” wrote Agatha Christie. From the legendary Venice Simplon-Orient-Express in Europe to Vietnam’s Vietage, these eight storied trains promise to make the journey as important as the destination. Africa: Rovos Rail Travelers can traverse the African continent’s most...
UTAH STATE
The Guardian

‘Not smart’: Daniil Medvedev reflects on ‘low IQ’ Australian Open crowd remark

Daniil Medvedev may be less inclined to sledge the Australian Open crowd this time around after describing his “low IQ” comments of 2022 as “not smart”. The world No 7 reflected on last year’s tournament as he prepared to contest the Adelaide International, a warm-up to the calendar’s opening slam at Melbourne Park, where he lost last year’s final to Rafael Nadal.
The Guardian

Iranian police detain top footballers at New Year’s Eve party

Iranian police briefly detained several top-tier football players in a raid on a New Year’s Eve party east of Tehran, where men and women allegedly mingled and alcohol was served in violation of an Islamic ban, according to Iranian media reports. News of the brief arrests of the players,...
TravelPulse

The World's Friendliest Destination Still Resides in Mexico

The tourist-friendly Mexican colonial town of San Miguel de Allende has been named the Most Friendly Destination in the World by the Condé Nast Traveler 2022 Readers' Choice Awards. Following the latest honor, the city in eastern Guanajuato has now topped the list of the world's friendliest destinations for...
The Guardian

Anita Pointer obituary

Anita Pointer, who has died from cancer aged 74, was a member of the Pointer Sisters from their formation in 1969 until illness forced her to step down in 2015. They achieved immediate success with their debut album, The Pointer Sisters, in 1973, which reached No 13 on the US chart, and their first single, the Allen Toussaint composition Yes We Can Can, went to No 11.
The Guardian

Swamps, forests and shelling: new year on Ukraine’s northern frontline

On New Year’s Eve in a patch of forest along the north-east border with Russia, a unit of Ukrainian territorial defence forces stood guard in their trenches. Ukraine’s most senior defence officials have said they believe Russia will attempt a second invasion from the north in the next couple of months, using troops who have been training for the past three months since being mobilised in October. But the Ukrainian forces defending the border say the Russians will not be able to break through as they did in February, when the Sumy region had no defensive lines.
The Guardian

Lake Mead’s receding waters revealed long-lost bodies. But who are they?

The first sets of human remains that surfaced at Lake Mead appeared in quick succession, one after another. The environmental disaster unfolding at the largest reservoir in the US was already hard to ignore – there was the giant “bathtub ring” that served as a reminder of the punishing drought in the west and diminishing recreation opportunities. But the bodies were a grim new sign of the crisis.
The Guardian

Tommy Fleetwood: ‘It was a big loss … mum supported me when I was playing badly’

The tears could easily have been mistaken for ones of joy. The three years between Tommy Fleetwood’s victory at the Nedbank Challenge of 2019 and repeat glory in November failed to return a victory. They included a “terrible” run of form and a front-row seat as the United States celebrated a Ryder Cup trouncing of Europe. As Fleetwood held off Ryan Fox by one shot, he was entitled to deep reflection. One of the world’s finest golfers was back where he belonged.
The Guardian

Zelenskiy and Putin signal desire to break war’s deadlock in new year

Russia’s war on Ukraine enters its second calendar year at a delicate point. It is six weeks after the liberation of Kherson and there has been little movement in the frontlines either way since. There is not yet any sign of a full, renewed counteroffensive by the Ukrainians, not helped by the weather which has been above freezing, leaving muddy ground not conducive to military manoeuvre.
The Guardian

Chagos Islanders demand say as UK-Mauritius sovereignty talks begin

Descendants of the people of the Chagos Islands have claimed their views are being ignored as the prime minister of Mauritius announced the start of talks with Britain over the territory’s sovereignty. Pravind Jugnauth, who has led the Mauritian government since 2017, used a new year’s address to reveal...
The Guardian

Christopher Allmand obituary

My fellow medievalist Christopher Allmand, who has died aged 86, was a historian of the hundred years war, especially during and after the reign of Henry V, to which Christopher devoted a major study in 1992. He was an important figure in a golden generation of British scholars who made...
The Guardian

Monday briefing: Is there any end in sight for the war in Ukraine?

Good morning, and happy new year. As Ukrainian soldiers in trenches on the northern frontline celebrated with a feast in their subterranean kitchen, Moscow was signalling its intentions for 2023: wave after wave of drone attacks on Kyiv infrastructure that extended into the early hours of Monday morning. In other...
The Guardian

Global economic forecast for 2023? A stormy start followed by a ray of hope

Investors should brace for another turbulent year in the financial markets, economists have warned as central banks fight inflation, China reopens its economy after Covid-19 restrictions and the Ukraine war pushes the global economy towards recession. The first half of the new year is likely to be choppy, according to...
The Guardian

The Guardian

545K+
Followers
124K+
Post
262M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy