Trump's tax returns released after long fight with Congress. Follow developments here.

Trump Issues 'Dangerous' Warning After Tax Returns Released
"The radical, left Democrats have weaponized everything, but remember, that is a dangerous two-way street!" former President Donald Trump cautioned.
Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger expressed no doubt in his opinion that Trump should be prosecuted for his role on January 6, in a CNN interview.
Tax returns show Trump made millions from father’s legacy while his own properties flopped
Donald Trump’s business empire relies much on public image and societal whims — and the cost of bucking those trends was evident in the second year of his presidency.Tax returns released on Friday by the House Ways and Means Committee show a surge of revenue for the former president in 2018, a year after he took office and placed his business empire into a blind trust controlled by his adult sons.The surge originated from a sale of numerous real estate properties, including some handed down to the then-president as part of his inheritance. Others were his own, built up...
What’s missing from the Trump tax returns released Friday
Friday’s release of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns from his four years in the White House and two years prior is an important and long overdue public service. It ensures the continuation of the half-century-long tradition of Oval Office transparency in which Americans can review their commander in chief’s taxes. It also ensures that legal wrangling over more than three-and-a-half years couldn’t keep the Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee from obtaining the tax documents guaranteed to them under federal law.
Putin's inner circle is frustrated because the Russian president 'doesn't know what to do' with war in Ukraine, report says
Putin does not have a plan for the Ukraine war and is becoming increasingly isolated, sources told The Washington Post.
Trump tax returns release: Darcy cartoon
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The 2023 New Year rang in what Donald Trump sought to prevent for years...the release of his federal tax returns, as other Presidents and candidates for president have long done. He worked to avoid the release just like he worked to unfairly avoid paying any income tax at all, as the returns show.
Trump told the IRS he lost millions in 4 of the 6 years from 2015 to 2020, according to his personal tax returns
A House committee has released Trump's tax returns to the public. Here's how much he told the IRS he made each year from 2015 to 2020.
What to look for in Trump’s tax returns
Democrats released six years of former President Trump’s tax return information last week as part of reports into the presidential audit program, revealing that the former president wasn’t receiving regular audits from the IRS and that he was reporting big business losses every year. On Friday, Trump’s actual tax returns from 2015 to 2020 are […]
U.S. Capitol Police ready for future attacks as Jan. 6 anniversary looms
WASHINGTON, Jan 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Capitol Police are prepared for any possible future attacks on Congress, its chief said on Monday ahead of the second anniversary of the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, attack and the dissolution of the congressional panel investigating it.
Jan. 6 committee shuts down after 18-month investigation
The Jan. 6 panel officially ends its time, and will shut down by Tuesday. Trump was referred to the DOJ and the House panel produced a 814-page final report.
OnPolitics special edition: Trump's tax returns released
Nearly 6,000 pages include personal returns, business returns.
Democrats release former President Donald Trump's tax returns
The House Ways and Means Committee released former President Donald Trump's tax returns on Tuesday, shedding light on the state of Trump's finances while he occupied the White House.
BBC
Trump's tax returns reveal president's foreign bank accounts
Newly released tax returns for former President Donald Trump have shed light on his business losses, complicated tax set-ups and tax payments during his White House years. However, they are unlikely to have a major political impact as he eyes another presidential run, experts say. The documents confirmed that Mr...
Trump's tax returns visualized: Nearly 6,000 pages in a 2-foot-tall stack weighing almost 60 pounds
A massive number of pages — more than in the original seven Harry Potter books — show Trump’s business holdings and personal income over six years.
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: Iowa
Des Moines Register. January 1, 2023. Editorial: Iowans have elected an all-Republican congressional delegation: What should it deliver?. Iowa’s all-Republican congressional delegation can fixate on investigating the Biden administration. Or it can focus on Iowa’s needs, such as shaping a strong farm bill and shoring up rural hospitals.
Donald Trump's tax returns have been released after a years-long battle. Read them in full.
The release comes after the Supreme Court last month dismissed Trump's last-ditch effort to prevent the public from seeing his tax returns.
Trump tax returns: Public scheduled to get first look Friday
A U.S. House committee is planning to release six years of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns Friday, a spokesperson confirmed to USA TODAY.
