PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - In just a few short hours the ball will drop in New York City's Time Square to ring in the new year. But here in Pittsburgh, as per tradition, the ball on the Highmark Building will rise.It's called the Future of Pittsburgh Ball and as midnight approaches on New Year's Eve, it will be raised high atop this pole on the Highmark Building here in downtown Pittsburgh while thousands look on.Crews began testing the ball early Saturday morning to make sure everything goes off without a hitch. And Sarah Aziz, from the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, said that...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO