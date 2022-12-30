Read full article on original website
20 Year Old Pittsburgh Walmart Closes - Online Auction For Store Items Starts January 3rdTy D.Pittsburgh, PA
Merchandise From Unexpectedly-Closed, Longstanding Walmart Location Up For Online Public Auction Beginning January 3rdJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
New Airo trains will be added to Amtrak's "Pennsylvanian," which runs between Pittsburgh and New York.Raj guleriaPittsburgh, PA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CharlotteTed RiversCharlotte, NC
7 Weird Facts That Prove Pittsburgh is an Incredible CityTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
ESPN's Pete Thamel Predicts Pitt Lands Kent State Transfer Dante Cephas
One national reporter believes the Pitt Panthers will land one of the best wideouts available in the transfer portal.
Pitt Stays Winless in ACC Play with 74-67 loss to Miami
PITTSBURGH — Pitt looked to get their first ACC win of the season against another winless conference opponent in Miami on Sunday at the Petersen Events Center. Pitt came close, but Miami had just enough to hold on for a 74-67 win. The Panthers’ (7-7 overall, 0-3 ACC) loss...
Pitt CB Marquis Williams Gets Last Laugh Against UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson
There is no love lost between the Pitt Panthers and UCLA's Dorian Thompson-Robinson.
Westmoreland County campus clippings: Mt. Pleasant grad Dayton Pitzer takes 2nd at Midlands
You can keep your redshirt, Dayton Pitzer is ready to body slam opponents now. The Pitt heavyweight wrestler and three-time PIAA champion at Mt. Pleasant introduced himself to the college mat congregation with three upset wins en route to the finals at the Ken Kraft Midlands Championships in Hoffman Estates, Ill.
2022 KDKA Radio Super 7 Football Finalists
It was a great year on the gridirons of Western Pennsylvania. Now that the dust has settled, it’s almost time to hand out some individual awards. Here are the three finalists, listed in alphabetical order, from each class.
Trib HSSN boys basketball rankings for week of Jan. 1, 2023
Out: North Catholic (4-4, 5) Out: Ellwood City (9-2, 4), Deer Lakes (5-5, 5)
Pittsburgh prepares to ring in new year with Future of Pittsburgh Ball
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - In just a few short hours the ball will drop in New York City's Time Square to ring in the new year. But here in Pittsburgh, as per tradition, the ball on the Highmark Building will rise.It's called the Future of Pittsburgh Ball and as midnight approaches on New Year's Eve, it will be raised high atop this pole on the Highmark Building here in downtown Pittsburgh while thousands look on.Crews began testing the ball early Saturday morning to make sure everything goes off without a hitch. And Sarah Aziz, from the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, said that...
Opportunity Knocks in One of Pittsburgh’s Up-and-Coming Neighborhoods
Once plagued by blight, Sheraden in Pittsburgh’s West End neighborhoods is finally making its mark on the region’s real estate market. “People who have options are [choosing] to move to Sheraden now,” says neighborhood developer Kelly Carter, who grew up in Sheraden. “That was not the case five years ago. It happened really fast — just like in Lawrenceville.”
Clemente Jr. thankful for PNC Park celebration to honor father
Roberto Clemente Jr. makes his home in Pittsburgh, but he wasn’t supposed to be in town Saturday. He had plans to fly to Puerto Rico with his wife, Kailee, and the couple’s two young sons to observe the 50th anniversary of his father’s passing. However, like thousands...
How This Duo is Turning Old Buildings in Pittsburgh Into New Foodie Experiences
Brian Mendelssohn never starts a new real estate project on an empty stomach. Food is always a key element in each of his endeavors — including a Lawrenceville restaurant inspired by a certain film by Tim Burton. It’s expected to open some “Day-O” this summer. Since...
Most homicides in a decade for Pittsburgh in 2022
The shooting death of 36-year-old Corey Washington near a Family Dollar on Brighton Road on Monday marked the city’s 71st homicide this year.
Pittsburgh defends firing of former Zone 5 officer after arbitrator’s decision
The firing stemmed from events on or around June 19, 2021, when an alcohol-fueled evening of police revelry closed with two Zone 5 officers in the same bed, according to court testimony by both officers. The post Pittsburgh defends firing of former Zone 5 officer after arbitrator’s decision appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
UPMC announces their first baby born in Pittsburgh in 2023
PITTSBURGH — A couple from O’Hara Township had a very good and busy New Year’s Day. Rob and Natalie Pofi welcomed their daughter, Madison, into the world at 12:35 a.m. Sunday. UPMC said Madison was born at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital. She weighs 6 pounds, 5 ounces and...
Abby Lee Miller sells famous ‘Dance Moms’ studio
Abby Lee Miller sold the famous ALDC building for $300K on Dec. 6.
7 Weird Facts That Prove Pittsburgh is an Incredible City
Pittsburgh is a city located in western Pennsylvania that is known for its rich history and cultural attractions. From its world-firsts, like the first gas station and the first movie theater, to its iconic bridges and landmarks, Pittsburgh has a lot to offer visitors and residents alike. The city is home to a number of universities, museums, and cultural institutions, as well as a thriving food and music scene.
Video: Boat gets stuck in frozen Pittsburgh river
PITTSBURGH, Penn. - A boat left in a Pittsburgh river will likely sink soon after getting stuck in a frozen river. Video from William Bara shows the boat practically buried by ice after temperatures dipped down to -5 degrees over Christmas weekend. A week later, the temperatures are in the 50s, which spells trouble for the boat, Bara told Storyful.
2 hospitalized after shooting in Homewood North
PITTSBURGH — Two people have been taken to the hospital after a shooting in Pittsburgh's Homewood North neighborhood Friday evening, a Pittsburgh public information officer tells Pittsburgh's Action News 4. Police were called to the 7100 block of Race Street around 9 p.m. One victim was shot and taken...
Male in ‘critical but stable condition’ after shooting in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A male was found shot in Pittsburgh’s Oakland neighborhood late Friday night after he was allegedly shot in Homewood. According to Pittsburgh police, Pitt police responded to the area of 5th Avenue and University Place for a report of a male in a car with a gunshot wound.
Homewood shooting victim found on Pitt campus
PITTSBURGH — A man is in critical condition after he was found with a gunshot wound on the. University of Pittsburgh campus. University police responded to a report of a man in a car with a gunshot wound. The victim was found in the area of Fifth Avenue and University Place, next to the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial lawn, at 11:50 p.m. Friday.
Police officer killed in western Pa. incident: reports
UPDATE 7:30 p.m.: Multiple news outlets are reporting that the suspect, identified as Aaron Lamont Swan, Jr., has been shot and killed by police in Pittsburgh. KDKA is also reporting that the deceased officer is Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire, who died at the scene. One police officer has been...
