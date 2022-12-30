ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt Stays Winless in ACC Play with 74-67 loss to Miami

PITTSBURGH — Pitt looked to get their first ACC win of the season against another winless conference opponent in Miami on Sunday at the Petersen Events Center. Pitt came close, but Miami had just enough to hold on for a 74-67 win. The Panthers’ (7-7 overall, 0-3 ACC) loss...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh prepares to ring in new year with Future of Pittsburgh Ball

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - In just a few short hours the ball will drop in New York City's Time Square to ring in the new year. But here in Pittsburgh, as per tradition, the ball on the Highmark Building will rise.It's called the Future of Pittsburgh Ball and as midnight approaches on New Year's Eve, it will be raised high atop this pole on the Highmark Building here in downtown Pittsburgh while thousands look on.Crews began testing the ball early Saturday morning to make sure everything goes off without a hitch. And Sarah Aziz, from the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, said that...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Opportunity Knocks in One of Pittsburgh’s Up-and-Coming Neighborhoods

Once plagued by blight, Sheraden in Pittsburgh’s West End neighborhoods is finally making its mark on the region’s real estate market. “People who have options are [choosing] to move to Sheraden now,” says neighborhood developer Kelly Carter, who grew up in Sheraden. “That was not the case five years ago. It happened really fast — just like in Lawrenceville.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
MLB

Clemente Jr. thankful for PNC Park celebration to honor father

Roberto Clemente Jr. makes his home in Pittsburgh, but he wasn’t supposed to be in town Saturday. He had plans to fly to Puerto Rico with his wife, Kailee, and the couple’s two young sons to observe the 50th anniversary of his father’s passing. However, like thousands...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PublicSource

Pittsburgh defends firing of former Zone 5 officer after arbitrator’s decision

The firing stemmed from events on or around June 19, 2021, when an alcohol-fueled evening of police revelry closed with two Zone 5 officers in the same bed, according to court testimony by both officers. The post Pittsburgh defends firing of former Zone 5 officer after arbitrator’s decision appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Ted Rivers

7 Weird Facts That Prove Pittsburgh is an Incredible City

Pittsburgh is a city located in western Pennsylvania that is known for its rich history and cultural attractions. From its world-firsts, like the first gas station and the first movie theater, to its iconic bridges and landmarks, Pittsburgh has a lot to offer visitors and residents alike. The city is home to a number of universities, museums, and cultural institutions, as well as a thriving food and music scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
fox5ny.com

Video: Boat gets stuck in frozen Pittsburgh river

PITTSBURGH, Penn. - A boat left in a Pittsburgh river will likely sink soon after getting stuck in a frozen river. Video from William Bara shows the boat practically buried by ice after temperatures dipped down to -5 degrees over Christmas weekend. A week later, the temperatures are in the 50s, which spells trouble for the boat, Bara told Storyful.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

2 hospitalized after shooting in Homewood North

PITTSBURGH — Two people have been taken to the hospital after a shooting in Pittsburgh's Homewood North neighborhood Friday evening, a Pittsburgh public information officer tells Pittsburgh's Action News 4. Police were called to the 7100 block of Race Street around 9 p.m. One victim was shot and taken...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Homewood shooting victim found on Pitt campus

PITTSBURGH — A man is in critical condition after he was found with a gunshot wound on the. University of Pittsburgh campus. University police responded to a report of a man in a car with a gunshot wound. The victim was found in the area of Fifth Avenue and University Place, next to the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial lawn, at 11:50 p.m. Friday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

Police officer killed in western Pa. incident: reports

UPDATE 7:30 p.m.: Multiple news outlets are reporting that the suspect, identified as Aaron Lamont Swan, Jr., has been shot and killed by police in Pittsburgh. KDKA is also reporting that the deceased officer is Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire, who died at the scene. One police officer has been...
PITTSBURGH, PA

