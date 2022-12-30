Read full article on original website
China Is Preparing for War, Retired General Warns
"Xi Jinping has made it quite clear...that he is going to make, from his perspective, China whole again by subsuming Taiwan," H.R. McMaster said Sunday.
South Korea to require COVID tests for Hong Kong, Macau travellers
SEOUL, Jan 3 (Reuters) - South Korea's health authorities said on Tuesday it will impose mandatory COVID-19 tests on travellers from Hong Kong and Macau, after Beijing's decision to lift stringent zero-COVID policies.
South Korea fines Tesla $2.2 million for exaggerating driving range of EVs
SEOUL, Jan 3 (Reuters) - South Korea's antitrust regulator said on Tuesday it has decided to fine Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) 2.85 billion won ($2.23 million) for false advertising related to the driving range of its electric vehicles (EVs).
