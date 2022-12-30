Read full article on original website
Related
A massive trade package to send Rafael Devers to the Detroit Tigers
If the Red Sox surprise baseball and trade Rafael Devers, a potential dark horse destination could be the Detroit Tigers. The Tigers took a rather obvious step back last season, and hired a new president of baseball operations as a result in Scott Harris. Al Avila took the fall, but Detroit still has a roster full of young talent, and an overpriced Javy Baez.
Yankees make upside play, sign former Rangers top prospect outfielder
The New York Yankees have heard your demands, and responded by acquiring a lefty-swinging outfielder who got a Futures Game appearance under his belt. Only issue? That Futures Game came in 2016, and Willie Calhoun’s development path hasn’t exactly been linear since his breakout .848 OPS 2019 season in Texas. Still, the Yankees could do far worse on a minor-league deal, with an available big-league role to be held aloft like a carrot in Calhoun’s path.
MLB insider claims favorite emerging in Bryan Reynolds rumors (not Yankees)
The Bryan Reynolds rumors aren’t difficult to piece together if you take the prevailing wisdom at face value. At this moment in time, and at this current level of Pittsburgh Pirates desperation, the Yankees are going to have a difficult time satisfying their demand for upper-level pitching prospects. The...
A Braves trade package to finally get rid of Marcell Ozuna
The Atlanta Braves could be among the teams interested in San Diego Padres outfielder Trent Grisham. Here’s what it would cost to acquire him:. Trent Grisham had a historically-bad season from the dish last season, as he hit under the Mendoza line for a 152-game stretch. It was enough to make some Padres fans wonder if this Gold Glove-level outfielder was worth a gaping hole in the lineup.
Red Sox owner John Henry got heckled and boo’d at Winter Classic (Video)
Boston Bruins fans didn’t hold back their feelings — or rage — when Red Sox owner John Henry arrived at Fenway Park for the Winter Classic. A new year has begun but the same old animosity held by Red Sox fans toward the organization remains. To say...
A final look back at the historic 2022 MLB season
What a year of baseball we had in 2022. There was some highs and there were some lows, milestone achievements by certain teams and players, and the ending of a 21-year MLB postseason drought. Let’s reminisce and look back at some of the memories we had during the 2022 MLB...
Predicting most likely Opening Day left fielder for 2023 Yankees
After Andrew Benintendi took a five-year guarantee in Chicago (not shocking behavior!), the New York Yankees are in need of a starting left fielder for 2023 and beyond. It’s looking increasingly likely they’re going to have to deal with the “beyond” part some other time, either at the trade deadline or after the season.
FanSided
303K+
Followers
591K+
Post
155M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0