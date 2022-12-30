Read full article on original website
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
EU, Beijing heading for collision over China's COVID crisis
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union and China on Tuesday moved closer to a political standoff over the COVID-19 crisis, with Beijing vehemently rejecting travel restrictions some EU nations have started to impose that could well be expanded in coming days. An EU offer of help, including vaccine donations,...
China's finance minister promises 'appropriate' 2023 fiscal expansion
BEIJING (Reuters) - China will step up fiscal expansion in an appropriate manner in 2023 by boosting fiscal spending and investment via local government special bonds to spur the economy, state media Xinhua reported on Tuesday, citing the finance minister Liu Kun.
Citrus County Chronicle
Turkey's December inflation slows to 64% in boost to Erdogan
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Inflation in Turkey showed a sharp drop in December thanks mainly to technical reasons — which could help President Recep Tayyip Erdogan 's standing before an election, but is unlikely to bring relief to households suffering from a cost of living crisis. Consumer prices...
New York Post
Americans see economic pain, higher taxes, political unrest in 2023: poll
Americans are in a gloomy mood as the country enters the new year. Asked last month what they foresee in 2023, most predicted economic trouble, higher taxes, political conflict and ongoing instability overseas, according to a Gallup Poll released on Tuesday. The largest majority — 90% — say they believe this year will be marred by political strife, while 81% expect a hike in their tax bills and 79% believe economic hardships will continue. Coming off years of severe restrictions because of COVID-19 and faced with inflation rates at 40-year highs, Americans don’t see 2023 easing their burdens. Nearly eight in 10 — 78% — predict...
Citrus County Chronicle
German doctor jailed for illegally issuing mask exemptions
BERLIN (AP) — A German doctor was sentenced late Monday to two years and nine months in prison for illegally issuing more than 4,000 people with exemptions from wearing masks during the coronavirus pandemic. A regional court in the southwestern town of Weinheim confirmed Tuesday that the doctor was...
Citrus County Chronicle
Helicopters collide over Australian beach, 4 people dead
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Two helicopters collided in an Australian tourist hotspot Monday afternoon, killing four people and critically injuring three others in a crash that drew emergency aid from beachgoers enjoying the water during the southern summer. One helicopter was taking off and the other landing when they...
Citrus County Chronicle
Bulgaria signs deal to use Turkey's gas terminals
SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgaria on Tuesday gained access to Turkey’s terminals and gas transmission network under a long-term deal that will help the country replace supplies once provided by Russia. Bulgaria’s state gas company Bulgargaz and the Turkish gas transmission company Botas signed a 13-year deal that...
Citrus County Chronicle
1st tanker carrying LNG from US arrives in Germany
BERLIN (AP) — The first regular shipment of liquefied natural gas from the United States arrived in Germany on Tuesday, part of a wide-reaching effort to help the country replace energy supplies it previously received from Russia. The tanker vessel Maria Energy arrived at the North Sea port of...
Comments / 0