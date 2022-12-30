Read full article on original website
Made in Vermont: MoLa Hoods
RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - Like many Vermonters, Caroline Patten is big on the great outdoors. “Sailing, kiting, skiing, snowboarding, backcountry stuff,” she said. Though, in order to truly enjoy it, especially during the winter months, you need to be outfitted properly. That’s where Patten says she can help.
How a warmup and early winter sap run affect Vermont’s maple season
Like many Vermonters, Caroline Patten is big on the great outdoors.
Tractor-trailer crash closes Swanton roadway - clipped version
Towns prepare for tourists as crews work to finish final stretch of Lamoille Valley Rail Trail
WOLCOTT, Vt. (WCAX) - In the late 1800s, a railroad corridor from St. Johnsbury to Swanton helped serve Vermont’s summer tourism industry. To continue that legacy, construction is wrapping up on what’s now known as the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail. The final nearly 6-mile section of the 93-mile trail from Hardwick to Wolcott Village is set to be complete in February. Vermont’s Transportation Agency, which has partnered with a number of private construction firms on the work, says it’s been a major effort converting the trail from a railroad.
Winter enduro race introduced at Airborne Speedway
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Cars twisted and turned at Airborne Speedway in Plattsburgh Sunday for a new winter event. Airborne hosted its first-ever Frozen 100 Enduro Race. “How could you not like going fast and turning left? I mean, that’s every kid’s dream,” said racer Cody Hodge.
In The Garden: Indoor herbs
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Though what’s traditionally the coldest month of the year has just begun, there are still ways to get greens from your garden. Charlie Nardozzi and Sharon Meyer tell us about indoor herbs on this week’s In The Garden.
Becker ties Brennan on UVM all-time wins list
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After UVM’s victory over UMBC on Sunday, head coach John Becker tied former head man Tom Brennan on the program’s all-time wins list with 264 victories. “It means a lot. It will mean a lot more when I break it. It’s a huge feat,”...
Two Degree Difference: Daily heat records can be an indicator of climate change
After some wild swings in temperatures over the last couple of weeks leading up to and through the holiday season, we figured it would be appropriate to discuss more about the increase in daily heat records for this week's Two Degree Difference.
WCAX Bloopers 2022
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Everyone makes mistakes. But when we mess up, sometimes a lot of people see it. And while it’s not fun when it’s happening, it does give us a laugh later!. It’s one of our favorite clips of the year: the annual Channel 3 Blooper...
Full circle: CityPlace project to bring housing back to urban renewal zone
How Vermont farmers work to protect their flocks amid avian influenza fears - clipped version
Final weekend to catch Winter Lights at Shelburne Museum
SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s the final weekend for the Shelburne Museum’s Winter Lights display. The 45-acre campus is decorated with about 250,000 individual LED lights, almost double the amount they displayed last year. Many of the museum’s structures and gardens are covered in multi-colored light arrangements, including...
Romantic Getaways in Vermont With Jacuzzi
If you want to enjoy the beautiful Vermont scenery but you are not a big fan of the outdoor elements, then there are several great options for you. One of these is a romantic getaway that has a nice jacuzzi. Stone Hill Inn. A stay at Stone Hill Inn in...
Vermont officials emphasize ice safety heading into a warmer new year
MONKTON, Vt. — Vermont Fish & Wildlife is urging people to practice ice safety as warm temperatures are expected to last well into the start of 2023. Ice fishing, ice skating and pond hockey are popular this time of year as bodies of water across the state begin to freeze over. Monkton Pond in Monkton was frozen on Friday, but frequent visitors could tell that the temperature was starting to wither away at the surface.
What To Do: Sunday, January 1
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Sunday, the first of 2023!. Burlington Taiko, a Japanese drumming group based in the Queen City, has an interactive performance today at the Highland Center for the Arts in Greensboro. From 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. this afternoon, you can enjoy their beats beside the fire and check out the center’s new open-air gallery. The café will also be open for warm drinks and delicious locally-made sweet treats. The event is free and open to all.
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Today felt more like mid April than the end of December! Temperatures soared well into the 50s for many and Burlington smashed the existing record high by 7 degrees with a high of 58. For reference, 58 is our normal high on April 20. Unseasonably warm temperatures continue straight on through the final hours of 2022 and into 2023. We will likely set a record warm low temperature for today too.
Pets With Potential: Meet Fred
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re looking for someone who’s nothin’ but a hound dog, meet Fred!. Fred was found as a stray, so his history is unknown, but he is very sweet. He is 6 years old and neutered. Fred loves people and making friends. Because...
What To Do: Saturday, December 31
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this New Year’s Eve. You can celebrate the New Year in St. Johnsbury with their 30th Annual First Night North event. It runs from 4:00 p.m. to midnight and features a wide variety of activities and performances. There are over 180 artists and over 70 performances scheduled, including fire shows, comedy, dance, music, hypnosis, magic, and more. Instead of fireworks, there will be a midnight dance party while the ball drops into 2023.
Vermont man arrested in New Year’s Eve brawl
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a bar fight on New Year’s Eve ended in one arrest. Minutes before the new year, St. Johnsbury Police say they got reports about a bar fight involving up to 15 people at the Elks Club on Western Ave. Officers say a...
Inmate at Springfield prison passes away in hospital
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating the death of a prison inmate. Henry Butson, 74, of St. Johnsbury, was incarcerated at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield serving a 25-year sentence for two counts of second-degree murder. He was brought by ambulance from the facility to Springfield...
