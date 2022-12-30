Looking for a laidback, family-friendly destination in the Northeast? Here’s how to spend seven days in the “Green Mountain State” of Vermont. This week, rest easy knowing your luggage will be staying put in one hotel room each night. Burlington is Vermont’s most populous city, and unless you’re planning a ski trip at one of Vermont’s mountain-top resorts, it’s best to plant your roots in Burlington and take day trips to surrounding sights. Plan to fly in and out of Burlington International Airport (BTV) and arrange your rental car accordingly. Fortunately, Burlington sits alongside Lake Champlain, which is the sixth largest lake in the country. Lake Champlain houses numerous beaches, plenty of opportunities for water sports, and a slew of state parks for camping and picnics.

VERMONT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO