ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Trump's tax returns released after long fight with Congress. Follow developments here.

By MICHAEL R. SISAK, JILL COLVIN, Associated Press
WFMZ-TV Online
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Election 2024 Trump

Trump starts 2023 facing political headwinds in his White House run. Donald Trump began 2022 on a high. But the former president is facing a very different reality one year later as he runs again for the White House. He’s mired in criminal investigations. He’s been blamed for Republicans’ disappointing performance in the November elections. And the six weeks since his presidential announcement have been marked by self-inflicted crises.

Comments / 0

Community Policy