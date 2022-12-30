Trump's returns shed light on tax offsets, foreign accounts

Read full article on original website
Trump Issues 'Dangerous' Warning After Tax Returns Released
"The radical, left Democrats have weaponized everything, but remember, that is a dangerous two-way street!" former President Donald Trump cautioned.
What’s missing from the Trump tax returns released Friday
Friday’s release of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns from his four years in the White House and two years prior is an important and long overdue public service. It ensures the continuation of the half-century-long tradition of Oval Office transparency in which Americans can review their commander in chief’s taxes. It also ensures that legal wrangling over more than three-and-a-half years couldn’t keep the Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee from obtaining the tax documents guaranteed to them under federal law.
Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger expressed no doubt in his opinion that Trump should be prosecuted for his role on January 6, in a CNN interview.
Putin's inner circle is frustrated because the Russian president 'doesn't know what to do' with war in Ukraine, report says
Putin does not have a plan for the Ukraine war and is becoming increasingly isolated, sources told The Washington Post.
Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich says 'it's hard to imagine' Pence 'getting by both Trump and DeSantis' in a GOP presidential primary
Gingrich said the former vice president would be "very comfortable" having a positive message, while a negative campaign wouldn't reflect "who he is."
Trump told the IRS he lost millions in 4 of the 6 years from 2015 to 2020, according to his personal tax returns
A House committee has released Trump's tax returns to the public. Here's how much he told the IRS he made each year from 2015 to 2020.
Trump tax returns release: Darcy cartoon
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The 2023 New Year rang in what Donald Trump sought to prevent for years...the release of his federal tax returns, as other Presidents and candidates for president have long done. He worked to avoid the release just like he worked to unfairly avoid paying any income tax at all, as the returns show.
Read 6-years of former President Trump's tax returns
WASHINGTON (AP) —Democrats in Congress released six years of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns on Friday, the culmination of a yearslong effort to learn about the finances of a onetime business mogul who broke decades of political precedent when he refused to voluntarily release the information as he sought the White House.
Trump’s tax returns released after long fight with Congress
Democrats in Congress released six years’ worth of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns on Friday, the culmination of a yearslong effort to learn about the finances of a onetime business mogul who broke decades of political precedent when he refused to voluntarily release the information as he sought the White House. The returns, which include redactions […]
The IRS did not audit Trump during his presidency's first 2 years, Democrats say
The Internal Revenue Service failed to audit former President Donald Trump during the first two years of his presidency, a Democratic-controlled House committee said Tuesday. The committee's probe said it found that only one audit was started while Trump was in office and no audits were completed. The findings were...
What to look for in Trump’s tax returns
Democrats released six years of former President Trump’s tax return information last week as part of reports into the presidential audit program, revealing that the former president wasn’t receiving regular audits from the IRS and that he was reporting big business losses every year. On Friday, Trump’s actual tax returns from 2015 to 2020 are […]
Trump's tax returns visualized: Nearly 6,000 pages in a 2-foot-tall stack weighing almost 60 pounds
A massive number of pages — more than in the original seven Harry Potter books — show Trump’s business holdings and personal income over six years.
Citrus County Chronicle
EXPLAINER: How the House of Representatives elects a speaker
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kevin McCarthy is set to face a case of deja vu come Tuesday. The political future of the 57-year-old will once again be at stake as Republican lawmakers decide if he should be elected as House speaker. It’s a journey the California lawmaker took once before...
GOP attacks Dems' probe of Trump's tax returns on eve of their release
Republicans say the effort has been marred by selective disclosures and politics.
Donald Trump's tax returns have been released after a years-long battle. Read them in full.
The release comes after the Supreme Court last month dismissed Trump's last-ditch effort to prevent the public from seeing his tax returns.
Trump tax returns: Public scheduled to get first look Friday
A U.S. House committee is planning to release six years of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns Friday, a spokesperson confirmed to USA TODAY.
