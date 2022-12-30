College Football Playoff picks for Georgia vs. Ohio State and Michigan vs. TCU: College Football Survivor Show

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- After spending two weeks on the outside, Ohio State men’s basketball returned to the Associated Press Top 25 rankings, coming in at No. 23. The Buckeyes have won three straight coming off its loss to North Carolina in the CBS Sports classic, with the last coming in a 73-57 road win over Northwestern as they head into conference play for good. They are one of four newly ranked teams this week Their return to ranked status gives the Big Ten four ranked teams, with Purdue continuing to lead the way as the nation’s No. 1 team.

