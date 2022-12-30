College Football Playoff picks for Georgia vs. Ohio State and Michigan vs. TCU: College Football Survivor Show

Read full article on original website
Football: No. 4 Buckeyes played their best game of the season when they needed to in Peach BowlThe LanternColumbus, OH
Oh, what could’ve been: Ohio State vs. Michigan football rivalry hits the reset button after playoff heartbreak
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The Buckeyes wanted revenge. The Wolverines wanted to leave no doubt. Both scripts were pre-written in Los Angeles. SoFi Stadium should be hosting the greatest college football spectacle of all time next Monday. Ohio State and Michigan, the sport’s mortal enemies, should be playing for a championship. It should be a rare first in the century-old rivalry.
Ohio State football vs. Georgia in Peach Bowl broke Buckeye hearts, and ratings records
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s loss to Georgia in the Peach Bowl playoff semifinal broke the hearts of millions of Buckeye fans, but the thriller also broke ratings records. According to ESPN public relations, the latter of the day’s semifinals brought in 22.1 million viewers. That made...
Ohio State football’s steady field goal operation fell one miracle short: Nathan Baird’s observations
ATLANTA — Three observations from Ohio State football’s 42-41 loss to Georgia in the Peach Bowl playoff semifinal on Saturday. 1. When the kick that could have made Noah Ruggles a Buckeye legend spun out wide left of the uprights, the placekicker reached down to pull holder Jesse Mirco up from his knees.
Ohio State football’s fourth-quarter fake punt could have crippled Georgia. What happened?
ATLANTA — Ohio State football had everything lined up again — the field position, the distance-to-go, and most importantly the element of surprise. The chance to spring a fake punt on Michigan back on Nov. 26 fizzled due to an on-field miscommunication.
What would Jim Harbaugh potentially leaving for the NFL mean for the Ohio State football team?
ATLANTA -- For the second straight year, Jim Harbaugh led Michigan to a win over Ohio State, a Big Ten title and a trip to the College Football Playoff. Achieving those things a year ago resulted in him entertaining NFL teams, even leading to an interview with the Minnesota Vikings. It appears he’s going through that process again, as multiple reports have linked him to be in consideration for the openings with the Denver Broncos and the Indianapolis Colts.
AP Top 25: Where is Ohio State basketball in the college rankings?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- After spending two weeks on the outside, Ohio State men’s basketball returned to the Associated Press Top 25 rankings, coming in at No. 23. The Buckeyes have won three straight coming off its loss to North Carolina in the CBS Sports classic, with the last coming in a 73-57 road win over Northwestern as they head into conference play for good. They are one of four newly ranked teams this week Their return to ranked status gives the Big Ten four ranked teams, with Purdue continuing to lead the way as the nation’s No. 1 team.
Is Ohio State football’s Ryan Day giving up play calling duties next season?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s offensive operation during games may be set for an overhaul. On ESPN College Game Day in advance of the Rose Bowl on Monday, Kirk Herbstreit said Day told him he does not plan to call plays next season. The former Buckeye quarterback and ESPN analyst said the conversation came up in conversations prior to the Peach Bowl.
How C.J. Stroud, Marvin Harrison Jr. and the rest of Ohio State’s offense graded vs. Georgia
ATLANTA -- Ohio State’s season came down to a final-minute drive at the end of the game with a chance to knock off Georgia in the Peach Bowl. Unfortunately, what started as a quality drive halted at the Bulldog’s 32-yard line, forcing Noah Ruggles to kick a field goal from a distance he’d never found success. Unlike how he capped off the Rose Bowl with a chip shot, he could quite knock in a 50-yarder as the Buckeyes fell 42-41.
Look: Shot Reveals Where Ohio State's Kicker Went Wrong
Ohio State came within a kick of advancing to the national title game, but a missed 50-yard field goal attempt in the game's final seconds secured a victory for the No. 1 Bulldogs. On Monday, Lettermen Row's Tim May broke down what went wrong on that last kick which went...
Ohio State loses to Georgia postgame: What a 42-41 heartbreaker means for the Buckeyes -- Buckeye Talk
ATLANTA -- On this postgame Buckeye Talk, Doug Lesmerises, Nathan Baird and Stephen Means are ringing in the New Year in the wee hours after Ohio State lost to Georgia 42-41 in a College Football Playoff semifinal in the Peach Bowl on Saturday night. The guys focus on three main...
Ohio State football receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. leaves Peach Bowl with apparent head injury
ATLANTA — All-America receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. left Ohio State football’s Peach Bowl game against Georgia with an apparent head injury late in the third quarter. Three OSU medical personnel came onto the field to attend to Harrison near the goal post. He eventually sat up and they removed his helmet. He walked with the staffers to the medical tent.
Why Ohio State football’s Marvin Harrison Jr. did not return to the Peach Bowl loss to Georgia
ATLANTA — Sitting at his locker, one of the first inside the entrance to Ohio State football’s locker room at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Marvin Harrison Jr. showed no signs of trauma or distress. About 90 minutes earlier, the All-America receiver lay crumpled underneath a goal post. He elevated to...
Steele Chambers fights back emotions discussing Ohio State's 2022 season: 'I love these guys'
Steele Chambers gave his all in the College Football Playoff 2022 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl against the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs. Chambers was a part of a Buckeyes’ defense that held their own up until the last quarter of the game as the team lost 42-41 on a heartbreaking missed 50-yard field goal.
Ohio State cornerback announces entry into transfer portal
Ohio State cornerback Lloyd McFarquhar announced Sunday that he would be entering the transfer portal after 4 seasons in Columbus. The news comes after Ohio State’s heartbreaking loss in the Peach Bowl to Georgia, seeing the Bulldogs come back from down 14 points in the 4th quarter to win 42-41. Long snapper Mason Arnold also entered the portal earlier Sunday afternoon.
How Much Do TCU Vs. Georgia National Championship Tickets Cost?
How much do TCU vs. Georgia national championship tickets cost? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. History will be made at the 2022 College Football Playoff national championship. It's just a question of which team will be making it. The No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs have an opportunity to complete...
Kirby Smart Makes His Opinion On Ohio State Very Clear
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was both gracious and humble in victory after leading his team to a huge Peach Bowl win over the Ohio State Buckeyes. Speaking to the media after the 42-41 win, Smart had nothing but high praise for the defeated Buckeyes. He offered a shoutout to head coach Ryan Day and quarterback C.J. Stroud and felt that they played well enough to win.
Xavier Johnson’s spin-move touchdown gives Ohio State a 28-24 halftime lead over Georgia
ATLANTA — Ohio State football’s season opened with a big touchdown pass from C.J. Stroud to Xavier Johnson. The former walk-on used another well-timed touchdown to give the Buckeyes a 28-24 halftime lead over Georgia in the Peach Bowl playoff semifinal. And he conjured a technique from OSU lore to finish the play.
Ohio State vs. Georgia: Watch Peach Bowl, College Football Playoff semifinal 2022 for free (12/31/22)
ATLANTA, Ga. — C.J. Stroud and Ohio State face defending national champion Georgia on Saturday night in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl and 2022 College Football Playoff semifinal. Kickoff from Atlanta is at 8 p.m. Eastern. WATCH LIVE FOR FREE: Fubo.tv (free trial); DirecTV Stream (free trial); Hulu + Live...
OHIO STATE GAMEDAY: It’s a bad day to be a Georgia Bulldog
After a month of waiting, the Buckeyes’ Peach Bowl matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs has finally arrived. Ohio State is looking for redemption in the College Football Playoff, as the entire program from the head coach down to the players has been questioned ever since their regular season finale against Michigan. Ryan Day has a lot to prove in this one, as his team was fortunate enough to sneak into the CFP despite failing to win the Big Ten for the second year in a row. Still, somehow, a national title is within reach.
You’re Nuts: What is Ohio State men’s basketball’s most important game in January?
The Bucketheads Connor Lemons and Justin Golba are back for another week and another iteration of the “You’re Nuts” series, where they debate a topic related to Ohio State men’s basketball or college basketball at large. As always, a quick reminder to check out the latest...
