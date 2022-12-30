Read full article on original website
thechampaignroom.com
Illinois is still primed for success
This year’s iteration of the ReliaQuest Bowl brought Illini fans a feeling that few have been able to experience since the Rose Bowl season of 2007. The Illini showed up at Raymond James Stadium ready to play competitive football against a peer-level SEC opponent, and traded blows the entire way, while putting up more than a few offensive and defensive highlights in the process.
thechampaignroom.com
Illinois loses ReliaQuest Bowl on last-second FG
TAMPA, Fla. — Unusual setting, but a usual type of game for Illinois. In its first bowl appearance since the 2019 loss in the Redbox Bowl to Cal, Illini nation showed out to Raymond James Stadium on Monday afternoon, giving the Illini an unexpected neutral field advantage. A good...
thechampaignroom.com
Illinois women on verge of first AP ranking since 2000
That’s one way to start 2023. One day after picking up its first win over a ranked opponent since 2019, Illinois women’s basketball nearly entered the AP Top 25 for the first time since just after the turn of the century, checking in right outside the poll with the most votes of any team not in the top 25.
thechampaignroom.com
We're not so sure Illinois wins the ReliaQuest Bowl
In the wake of Mike Leach’s death, this just feels like Mississippi State’s game to lose, and I don’t see them doing that. It’s not a knock on the Illini at all, who I think will be able to put up a really good fight without three of their best players. But it’s more of the heavy hearts the Bulldogs will playing with, and the entire nation cheering for the team in maroon on Monday. An 8-5 season with a close loss in a January bowl is nothing to scoff at, Illini fans. This was a successful season.
saturdaytradition.com
Brawl breaks out between Mississippi State, Illinois following wild game-ending play in ReliaQuest Bowl
Tempers flared after a last second touchdown in the ReliaQuest Bowl. The fight resulted after Illinois was trying to score on a lateral play. Mississippi State took the lead on a short field goal from inside in the Illinois five-yard line beforehand. The Bulldogs then recovered the football on Illinois’ lateral play and took it to the house.
No. 24 Mississippi State faces Illinois with heavy hearts
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Mississippi State players and staff felt they knew what Mike Leach would want them to do following the Dec. 12 death of the Bulldogs coach due to complications from a heart condition: play in the ReliaQuest Bowl against Illinois. “It has been expressed and they...
saturdaytradition.com
Tommy DeVito opens ReliaQuest Bowl scoring with 6th rushing TD of the season
Tommy DeVito has been a strong addition to Illinois for the 2022 season. The quarterback helped guide the Illini to a competitive season and ReliaQuest Bowl appearance. Though his best work came with his arm in the season, DeVito utilized his legs to open the scoring in the bowl game. He scored on a quick two-yard rush from the red zone to give Illinois a 7-0 lead in the first half.
thechampaignroom.com
Illinois women claim first ranked win in 4 years
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The Illini have arrived. Shauna Green claimed her biggest win so far in her first year as Illinois’ head coach in a bonkers 90-86 upset over No. 12 at State Farm Center on New Year’s Day. The victory is Illinois’ first over a ranked...
Illini still keeping Bobby Roundtree's legacy strong: ''His legacy is going to be continuing to grow'
TAMPA, Fla. — Jamal Woods and Bobby Roundtree showed up on the campus of the University of Illinois five years ago as a pair of defensive line recruits from Alabama and Florida, respectively, and instantly formed a bond. The two were as good of friends as it gets. Best...
Daily Iowan
Comeback effort not enough as Iowa women’s basketball takes first Big Ten loss at Illinois
Illinois handed No. 12 Iowa women’s basketball a 90-86 loss on Sunday — their first of the Big Ten season. Going into the game, Iowa had won seven straight games against Illinois. The Hawkeyes looked like they were poised to continue that streak at State Farm Center in...
ReliaQuest Bowl a glimpse of Illini's future at RB, DB due to opt outs: 'It’s a great opportunity for them'
TAMPA, Fla. — Illinois head coach Bret Bielema said Monday’s ReliaQuest Bowl could be a springboard for his program into the 2023 season. That certainly could be true at a few positions. With three of the team’s top stars opting out of Monday’s matchup against Mississippi State (8-4)...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Illinois to honor Mike Leach during ReliaQuest Bowl against Mississippi State
Illinois joins the majority of college football teams that have or will honor Mike Leach during bowl season. The Illini will have a special circumstance since their bowl game is the ReliaQuest Bowl against Leach’s team, Mississippi State. The Illini will wear the helmet sticker that’s commonly used around the SEC and across college football: “MIKE” with a cowbell in place of the i.
ReliaQuest Bowl Odds: Mississippi State vs. Illinois prediction, pick and How to Watch – 1/2/2023
The SEC and Big Ten clash on the football field as the Mississippi State Bulldogs take on the Illinois Fighting Illini. Join us for our College Football odds series where our Mississippi State-Illinois prediction and pick will be revealed. Fresh off of an 8-4 season that saw the Bulldogs defeat...
Lotto Roundup: Illinois Lottery winners in 2022
ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Some Illinoisians walked away with millions of dollars in 2022, thanks to winning tickets from the Illinois lottery. Freedom Oil gas station in Bloomington sold a Lucky Day Lotto ticket in November. The player matched all five of those numbers and won $550,000. Illinois Lottery said the lucky player is now the […]
travellens.co
16 Free Things to Do in Champaign, IL
Champaign is a small yet vibrant city in Illinois, south of Chicago. Founded in 1855, the city traces its origin and development to the arrival of the Illinois Central Railroad in the area. It serves as home to the University of Illinois and several tech companies. With a lively downtown...
Central Illinois Proud
Central Illinois hospitals welcome the first babies of 2023
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Hospitals across Illinois welcomed the first babies born in 2023 Sunday. According to information released by OSF, their first baby of the year, Ashton Bear Connors, was born at 6:51 a.m. at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center. According to a Facebook post from Carle Health,...
Clark Griswold Would Be So Proud of this Illinois Christmas Home
There seem to be two types of people during the Christmas season. There are those who resemble Ebenezer Scrooge and others who channel their inner Clark W. Griswold. This is an example of that 2nd one. It's a Christmas light display in Illinois that Clark would be so proud of.
Champaign man saved by a new liver, and adult swim team
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Jonathan Hill in Champaign is lucky to be alive. He’s been fighting a blood disorder since he was born, and other complications along the way. Now, he’s doing better and getting back to what he loves. He’s returning to the swimming pool, reigniting his passion for swim after being on the […]
Central Illinois Proud
Central Illinois departments seeing an increase in calls
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s been a record year for some Central Illinois firefighters. In 2022, multiple area fire departments responded to their most calls ever. This year, Central Illinois firefighters have had their hands full. “It’s been a very busy year. We’re going to hit over 20,000...
Carle Health and Aetna finalize agreement
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Carle Health and Aetna finalized the Aetna Medicare Advantage PPO agreement, effective Jan. 1, 2023. Back in October, the two organizations struck a deal where retired state employees with in state-sponsored health benefits would be able to see their Carle doctors at an in-network rate in the new year. The updated […]
