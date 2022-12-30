ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thechampaignroom.com

Illinois is still primed for success

This year’s iteration of the ReliaQuest Bowl brought Illini fans a feeling that few have been able to experience since the Rose Bowl season of 2007. The Illini showed up at Raymond James Stadium ready to play competitive football against a peer-level SEC opponent, and traded blows the entire way, while putting up more than a few offensive and defensive highlights in the process.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
thechampaignroom.com

Illinois loses ReliaQuest Bowl on last-second FG

TAMPA, Fla. — Unusual setting, but a usual type of game for Illinois. In its first bowl appearance since the 2019 loss in the Redbox Bowl to Cal, Illini nation showed out to Raymond James Stadium on Monday afternoon, giving the Illini an unexpected neutral field advantage. A good...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
thechampaignroom.com

Illinois women on verge of first AP ranking since 2000

That’s one way to start 2023. One day after picking up its first win over a ranked opponent since 2019, Illinois women’s basketball nearly entered the AP Top 25 for the first time since just after the turn of the century, checking in right outside the poll with the most votes of any team not in the top 25.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
thechampaignroom.com

We're not so sure Illinois wins the ReliaQuest Bowl

In the wake of Mike Leach’s death, this just feels like Mississippi State’s game to lose, and I don’t see them doing that. It’s not a knock on the Illini at all, who I think will be able to put up a really good fight without three of their best players. But it’s more of the heavy hearts the Bulldogs will playing with, and the entire nation cheering for the team in maroon on Monday. An 8-5 season with a close loss in a January bowl is nothing to scoff at, Illini fans. This was a successful season.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Brawl breaks out between Mississippi State, Illinois following wild game-ending play in ReliaQuest Bowl

Tempers flared after a last second touchdown in the ReliaQuest Bowl. The fight resulted after Illinois was trying to score on a lateral play. Mississippi State took the lead on a short field goal from inside in the Illinois five-yard line beforehand. The Bulldogs then recovered the football on Illinois’ lateral play and took it to the house.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Tommy DeVito opens ReliaQuest Bowl scoring with 6th rushing TD of the season

Tommy DeVito has been a strong addition to Illinois for the 2022 season. The quarterback helped guide the Illini to a competitive season and ReliaQuest Bowl appearance. Though his best work came with his arm in the season, DeVito utilized his legs to open the scoring in the bowl game. He scored on a quick two-yard rush from the red zone to give Illinois a 7-0 lead in the first half.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
thechampaignroom.com

Illinois women claim first ranked win in 4 years

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The Illini have arrived. Shauna Green claimed her biggest win so far in her first year as Illinois’ head coach in a bonkers 90-86 upset over No. 12 at State Farm Center on New Year’s Day. The victory is Illinois’ first over a ranked...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Illinois to honor Mike Leach during ReliaQuest Bowl against Mississippi State

Illinois joins the majority of college football teams that have or will honor Mike Leach during bowl season. The Illini will have a special circumstance since their bowl game is the ReliaQuest Bowl against Leach’s team, Mississippi State. The Illini will wear the helmet sticker that’s commonly used around the SEC and across college football: “MIKE” with a cowbell in place of the i.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Lotto Roundup: Illinois Lottery winners in 2022

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Some Illinoisians walked away with millions of dollars in 2022, thanks to winning tickets from the Illinois lottery. Freedom Oil gas station in Bloomington sold a Lucky Day Lotto ticket in November. The player matched all five of those numbers and won $550,000. Illinois Lottery said the lucky player is now the […]
ILLINOIS STATE
travellens.co

16 Free Things to Do in Champaign, IL

Champaign is a small yet vibrant city in Illinois, south of Chicago. Founded in 1855, the city traces its origin and development to the arrival of the Illinois Central Railroad in the area. It serves as home to the University of Illinois and several tech companies. With a lively downtown...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Central Illinois hospitals welcome the first babies of 2023

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Hospitals across Illinois welcomed the first babies born in 2023 Sunday. According to information released by OSF, their first baby of the year, Ashton Bear Connors, was born at 6:51 a.m. at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center. According to a Facebook post from Carle Health,...
NORMAL, IL
WCIA

Champaign man saved by a new liver, and adult swim team

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Jonathan Hill in Champaign is lucky to be alive. He’s been fighting a blood disorder since he was born, and other complications along the way. Now, he’s doing better and getting back to what he loves.  He’s returning to the swimming pool, reigniting his passion for swim after being on the […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Central Illinois departments seeing an increase in calls

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s been a record year for some Central Illinois firefighters. In 2022, multiple area fire departments responded to their most calls ever. This year, Central Illinois firefighters have had their hands full. “It’s been a very busy year. We’re going to hit over 20,000...
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

Carle Health and Aetna finalize agreement

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Carle Health and Aetna finalized the Aetna Medicare Advantage PPO agreement, effective Jan. 1, 2023. Back in October, the two organizations struck a deal where retired state employees with in state-sponsored health benefits would be able to see their Carle doctors at an in-network rate in the new year. The updated […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy