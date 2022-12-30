ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

No. 24 Arkansas women snap losing skid with 71-50 win at Kentucky

Erynn Barnum and Saylor Poffenbarger scored 17 points apiece and No. 24 Arkansas ended a three-game losing streak with a rare win at Kentucky, topping the Wildcats 71-50 on Sunday. Makayla Daniels added 11 points for the Razorbacks (14-3, 1-1 Southeastern Conference), who are now 4-13 in Lexington, last winning...
Weekly deals & more: Easy resolutions, dry January options, nachos, and more

Fayetteville public meetings: Jan. 2-6, 2023

The following is a list of public meetings received from the Office of the City Clerk Treasurer. Meeting agendas are gathered by Flyer staff and included when available. For questions, call the City Clerk’s office at 479-575-8323. Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. Time Meeting Location/Link. City holiday. Tuesday, Jan. 3,...
