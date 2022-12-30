Read full article on original website
No. 24 Arkansas women snap losing skid with 71-50 win at Kentucky
Erynn Barnum and Saylor Poffenbarger scored 17 points apiece and No. 24 Arkansas ended a three-game losing streak with a rare win at Kentucky, topping the Wildcats 71-50 on Sunday. Makayla Daniels added 11 points for the Razorbacks (14-3, 1-1 Southeastern Conference), who are now 4-13 in Lexington, last winning...
Smokin’ Oak Wood Fired Pizza and Taproom to open Fayetteville location Jan. 8
A pizza chain is set to open a location in north Fayetteville this month. Locals Ben and Monica Roberts will open a franchisee restaurant for a Smokin’ Oak Wood Fired Pizza in the Uptown Apartments + Shops building at 3959 N. Steele Blvd. on Sunday, Jan. 8. The menu...
Weekly deals & more: Easy resolutions, dry January options, nachos, and more
Weekly deals content comes from our sponsors. For more info on how to become a sponsor of the Fayetteville Flyer, call Dustin at 479-387-1002 or send us an email. Why Subaru Service? Factory Trained Teams. Genuine Subaru Parts. Specialized Tools. Complimentary Multi-Point Inspection. Schedule your next service visit at Adventure Subaru!
Sanders to nominate Joseph Wood as secretary of Department of Transformation and Shared Services
Gov.-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced Friday she plans to nominate Washington County Judge Joseph Wood as secretary of the Department of Transformation and Shared Services. Sanders said Wood shares her enthusiasm for shrinking the size and scope of government. “The leadership and work he has done in one of our...
Fayetteville public meetings: Jan. 2-6, 2023
The following is a list of public meetings received from the Office of the City Clerk Treasurer. Meeting agendas are gathered by Flyer staff and included when available. For questions, call the City Clerk’s office at 479-575-8323. Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. Time Meeting Location/Link. City holiday. Tuesday, Jan. 3,...
