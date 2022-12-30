Read full article on original website
Mexico prison break: Shootout leaves 7 dead as authorities hunt inmates who escaped near Texas border
Seven people, including two state investigators, have been killed in a shootout in Mexico, a report says, following a deadly prison break that unfolded near the U.S.-Mexico border.
US News and World Report
Rescuers in Vietnam Try to Save Boy Trapped in Concrete Pile
HANOI (Reuters) - Rescuers in Vietnam were desperately trying to free a 10-year boy on Monday two days after he fell into the narrow open shaft of a concrete pile at a construction site on New Year's Eve. Ly Hao Nam was heard crying for help shortly after he fell...
US News and World Report
Man and Dog Die in Western Minnesota House Fire
MILTONA, Minn. (AP) — An 85-year-old man and a dog have died in a New Year's Day house fire in western Minnesota. The Douglas County sheriff’s office says it got a 911 call about the fire near Miltona around 9:30 p.m. Sunday. First responders arrived to find the home fully engulfed.
US News and World Report
2 NJ Ice Fishermen Feared Drowned; 1 Body Found, 1 Sought
KINNELON, N.J. (AP) — Authorities searching for two men believed to have drowned while ice fishing at a New Jersey reservoir say one body has been recovered and another is being sought. Morris County prosecutors say family members called Butler police at about 2 p.m. Saturday to report that...
US News and World Report
Police Shoot, Kill Person Armed With Knife in New Hampshire
GILFORD, N.H. (AP) — Police in New Hampshire shot and killed a person armed with a knife after responding to a 911 call, authorities said on Monday. New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said that officers arrived at a Gilford home late Sunday after authorities received a 911 call about a person armed with a knife there.
US News and World Report
Bodies of 28 Men Found Shot Dead in Burkina Faso - Prosecutors
OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) - The bodies of 28 men killed by gunfire have been found in the northwestern Burkina Faso town of Nouna, prosecutors said on Monday. An investigation has been launched into the killings which were discovered on Dec. 30 and 31, prosecutors said in a statement that did not provide any details on the possible perpetrators or motive for the attacks.
US News and World Report
Car Bomb Hits Convoy in Nigeria's Southeast; 4 Killed
ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Four security officials were killed in a car bomb targeting a former government official in southeast Nigeria, authorities said Tuesday. Three police officers and a paramilitary official were killed in the attack in Imo State on a convoy carrying the former governor Ikedi Ohakim, Police Commissioner Mohammed Barde said.
US News and World Report
Body Dead for Several Months Found in SC Donation Bin
LUGOFF, S.C. (AP) — A body found inside a donation bin in South Carolina had likely been dead for at least several months, Kershaw County authorities said. Someone found the body after checking the rusty bin well off U.S. Highway 1 in Lugoff after smelling a bad odor, investigators said.
